On 18 October 2026 in Hanoi, Viet Nam and the four members of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) – Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein – signed the Viet Nam–EFTA Free Trade Agreement (VEFTA) after 14 years and 21 formal rounds of negotiations. At a briefing hosted by the Viet Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) on 11 November, officials from the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance outlined what the agreement will mean for businesses. For Vietnamese exporters, the most significant commitment is the share of trade that will qualify for duty-free entry from the outset.

EFTA to eliminate duties on over 90% of tariff lines at entry into force

According to figures presented by the Ministry of Finance, the tariff lines on which EFTA will immediately eliminate duties account for more than 90% of all lines and approximately 99.5% of the value of EFTA imports from Viet Nam. All industrial goods originating in Viet Nam, including fish and seafood under the agreement’s classification, will qualify for zero import duty once VEFTA takes effect for the importing state.

For agricultural exports such as coffee, rice, fruit, vegetables and honey, the concession depends on the product and the destination. Article 2.2 refers to separate tariff schedules in Annexes 2B, 2C and 2D. An exporter quoting for the same product in Norway and Switzerland, for example, should check the tariff line in each schedule to establish the duty its buyers can expect to pay.

How Viet Nam will tax Norwegian salmon and Swiss watches

Viet Nam’s own schedule in Annex 2A illustrates how two shipments of the same species can face different duties. For fresh or chilled Atlantic salmon originating in Norway under HS 0302.14.00, the duty will fall from a base rate of 10% to zero when VEFTA takes effect between the two countries. Frozen Atlantic salmon under HS 0303.13.00 will attract a first-year duty of 7.5% and become duty-free on 1 January of year four.

The timetable for Swiss-origin wristwatches likewise depends on the model’s characteristics. For self-winding watches under HS 9102.21.00, the duty will fall from a base rate of 15% to 13.1% in year one and reach zero on 1 January of year eight. For electrically operated watches with an optoelectronic display only, under HS 9102.12.00, the rate will fall from 20% to 18.2% in year one and reach zero on 1 January of year eleven.

When can businesses claim a preference?

As of 16 November 2026, VEFTA has yet to enter into force. Under Article 14.6, it takes effect on the first day of the third month following the date on which Viet Nam and at least one EFTA state have deposited their instruments of ratification, acceptance or approval. For an EFTA state that deposits its instrument after the agreement has entered into force, the same interval runs from its own deposit date. Businesses pricing future deliveries should therefore check the effective date for the particular trading partner.

An importer claiming a VEFTA rate must also be able to substantiate origin under Annex 2F. During contract negotiations, the parties can check the materials and production processes against the product-specific rule in Appendix 2F-a and agree who will supply the proof of origin and when. This allows both parties to assess whether a tariff saving built into a quotation will be available for the shipment in question.