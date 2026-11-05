We Optimized Humanity Out Of Work And It Was Expensive

How the Pursuit of Scale, Measurement, and Control Is Undermining Human Performance

Walk through almost any modern organization and you will find the same things: dashboards, scorecards, KPIs, governance forums, approval structures, productivity metrics, performance frameworks, operating models, and escalation paths. These systems matter. They protect customers, employees, investors, and institutions. They create accountability, reduce avoidable risk, and make responsible scale possible.

However, there is a powerful downside when institutional structure gets in the way of human innovation. While celebrating this formidable infrastructure, it may be harder in these environments to find evidence of individual humanity: distinct perspectives, personal judgment, and the differences that power innovation. Too often identity is reduced to a company-issued employee number, where compliance becomes a proxy for contribution and a determinant of corporate trajectory.

The problem is not governance itself, but its reach. Controls designed for material legal, financial, safety, or reputational risk increasingly extend into routine decisions that depend on context. Measurement becomes management, and consistency becomes uniformity. In the attempt to engineer variability out of operations, organizations have also engineered out the judgment, autonomy, and empathy that drive innovation, performance, and growth. So where should conformance end and human judgment begin?

When Guardrails of Compliance Become the Constraints to Innovation

It is clear that there is a necessary place for compliance because creativity without constraints can be destructive. Theodore Levitt’s famous HBR article, “Creativity Is Not Enough,” makes the point: Ideas are cheap without the discipline and accountability to carry them out, and creativity unchecked by an understanding of the broader business can create outsized risk.1 Innovation is more disciplined than unconstrained creativity; it combines curiosity with a clear understanding of consequences. The mistake is extending guardrails beyond where risk demands them, into decisions where employees are closest to the customer, the problem, or the opportunity and need discretion to act.

Most people accept standardization where it clearly protects the business. What erodes commitment is standardization applied indiscriminately, without distinguishing between activities that require strict compliance and those that depend on human judgment.

The human qualities that resist uniformity are the same qualities organizations require to solve unfamiliar problems, connect with customers, challenge assumptions, continuously improve, and respond when the playbook no longer fits. If everyone agrees on everything, you only need one of those people. We design organizations to operate like machines and then wonder why people feel like cogs.

The Efficiency Paradox

Call it the efficiency paradox. You follow the process perfectly but no longer remember what it is for. You report more numbers than ever, and they tell you less about how the work is actually going. The systems built to help people do their jobs end up consuming the time, attention, and judgment the job requires.

The paradox becomes visible in how organizations respond to problems. Every breakdown leads to a new process. A missed objective creates another metric. An error results in another approval. A risk produces another control. A leadership concern becomes a recurring meeting, supported by a dashboard, governed by a committee, and documented in a tracker. Each response may address a legitimate need, but organizations rarely decide where the response should stop or ask whether it still serves the purpose it was created for.

Is Trust the Problem?

Return-to-office mandates show how quickly a reasonable rule can drift from its purpose. Young professionals hired and onboarded remotely were later told mentorship and culture required being in the building, only to find senior leaders joining by video from home. Organizations may have legitimate reasons to set where work occurs; the failure was a broad mandate that did not match its stated purpose, the needs of different roles, or the behavior expected of leaders. The inconsistency exposed a lack of trust: The mandate promised connection but often delivered only full cubicles contrasted by empty offices.

When Metrics Replace Management

Counting badge swipes is easier than measuring mentorship. That is the broader trap with measurement: Organizations need evidence that their strategies are working, but the easiest things to count are rarely the things that matter most. The problem begins when measurement stops informing management and starts replacing it.

Metrics should illuminate performance and inform purpose, judgment, and conversation. Once a measure becomes the primary definition of success, behavior shifts toward improving the number rather than the outcome behind it. A customer service representative rushes calls to hit a handle-time target. A salesperson logs activity instead of building relationships. The dashboard improves while the underlying experience deteriorates.

Steven Kerr described this problem half a century ago in “On the Folly of Rewarding A, While Hoping for B”: Organizations routinely reward the behavior they can measure while hoping for the behavior they actually want.2 This is why organizations need both objective and subjective performance measures.

The distortion becomes most dangerous when a metric is detached from its underlying purpose or treated as conclusive outside the context it was designed to measure. Employees begin serving the measure rather than the mission. Leaders ask whether the target was met, and the organization rewards visible activity because it is easier to count.

KPIs should be treated as indicators, not verdicts. A number can point leaders toward a potential issue, but it cannot explain why the result occurred or determine what should happen next. Leaders must interpret each measure in context, consider the behavior it may encourage, and weigh it alongside other evidence. A performance conversation should begin with the number, not end there.

Scale Requires Consistency, Not Uniformity

None of this means abandoning structure. Organizations need repeatable operating models to grow, but repeatability does not require every person to act identically in every situation. The challenge is to preserve reliability without removing the discretion needed to respond to context.

Consistency defines the desired outcome and principles that should guide it. Uniformity prescribes the same actions regardless of context, assuming every customer, employee, and decision can be managed alike. Operating models and policies can establish starting points and boundaries, but they cannot anticipate every human interaction or replace judgment.

Accountability still matters, and human performance depends on more than instruction. Organizations should not institutionalize judgment but instead define nonnegotiable outcomes, identify risks that require control, assign decision rights, and trust trained employees within those boundaries. Compliance gets you the minimum standard and rarely much more.

IQ Finds the Problem. EQ Moves the People

Modern organizations have invested heavily in analytical intelligence. They can forecast demand, model costs, automate workflows, and track performance in real time. Yet many still struggle with trust, collaboration, burnout, disengagement, and retention because analytical capability can diagnose a business problem without mobilizing the people required to solve it.

Daniel Goleman’s research describes six leadership styles rooted in distinct emotional intelligence competencies. Effective leaders draw on several styles, reading the circumstances, understanding what people need, and adapting their approach accordingly.3Rigid operating models take that adaptability away. When every interaction is scripted, leaders lose room to read the situation and respond.

Emotional intelligence is an operating capability: It determines whether leaders can read a situation, earn trust, navigate conflict, and motivate people toward a common objective. Those are the conditions under which sound analysis turns into results.

A leader can be analytically correct and organizationally ineffective. A transformation may make financial sense and still fail when employees do not understand its purpose, trust leadership, or believe their concerns matter. The choice is not EQ over IQ. Analytical intelligence helps leaders understand the problem; emotional intelligence helps them engage the people who must solve it. As technology assumes more analytical work, this human capacity becomes more important.

That capacity shows up in engagement, and engagement shows up in results.

Gallup’s 11th Q12 Meta-Analysis, covering 3,354,784 employees across 183,806 business and work units, linked engagement to profitability, productivity, turnover, quality, safety, and six other performance outcomes. Business units in the top half of engagement more than doubled their odds of success compared with those in the bottom half.4 Gallup also puts a price on it, estimating that low engagement cost the global economy approximately $10 trillion in lost productivity in 2025, roughly 9% of global GDP.5

Gallup has consistently found that managers account for at least 70% of the variance in team engagement.[6] Put plainly, disengagement is more often a leadership and work-design problem than an employee attitude problem. People bring their full energy to work when they believe their effort matters, their judgment is respected, and their leaders can be trusted.

The Next Competitive Advantage Is Human

Organizations have spent decades building systems capable of scaling work. Their next advantage will come from designing those systems with greater precision: protecting nonnegotiable outcomes, preserving judgment where context matters, treating emotional intelligence as an operating capability, and using measurement as evidence rather than instruction. That takes smarter rigor, the kind that can tell control from clarity and compliance from commitment.

Organizations outperform when their dashboards, governance forums, and operating manuals protect what matters and give people room to bring judgment, innovation, energy, and commitment to the work. Those qualities cannot be mandated, only earned. The organizations that thrive will use governance and technology with precision to build the trust that brings out what is most human in their people. The best systems never make people choose between doing it right and doing what is right. We have optimized people out of work, and the bill has come due. It is time to put them back.

Footnotes

1. Levitt, Theodore. “Creativity Is Not Enough.” Harvard Business Review 41, no. 3 (May–June 1963). https://hbr.org/2002/08/creativity-is-not-enough

2. Kerr, Steven. “On the Folly of Rewarding A, While Hoping for B.” Academy of Management Journal 18, no. 4 (1975): 769–783. https://doi.org/10.5465/255378

3. Goleman, Daniel. “Leadership That Gets Results.” Harvard Business Review, March–April 2000. https://hbsp.harvard.edu/product/R00204-PDF-ENG

4. Gallup. “The Relationship Between Engagement at Work and Organizational Outcomes: Q12 Meta-Analysis, 11th Edition.” May 2024; updated July 2024. https://www.gallup.com/workplace/321725/gallup-q12-meta-analysis-report.aspx

5. Gallup. State of the Global Workplace: 2026 Report. 2026. https://www.gallup.com/workplace/349484/state-of-the-global-workplace.aspx