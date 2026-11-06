ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026
When Projects Go Off Schedule: Navigating Construction Delays And Disputes (Podcast)
Peckar & Abramson, P.C.
As a firm dedicated to the needs of its clients in the construction industry, P&A employs over 100...View firm profile
Construction projects often face delays and disruptions that can lead to costly disputes between contractors, owners, and other stakeholders. Understanding how to navigate these challenges through proper contract management, documentation practices, and proactive risk mitigation strategies is essential for protecting your interests and resolving conflicts efficiently. Learn from industry experts about the critical steps contractors should take when projects veer off schedule.
Shay Kulkarni, Partner in P&A’s San Diego office, was recently featured on Racho Mesa Insurance Services’ StudioOne™ Safety and Risk Management Podcast Network, in an episode titled, “When Projects Go Off Schedule: Navigating Construction Delays and Disputes.” During the episode, Shay joins Josh Hill, Surety Account Executive at Rancho Mesa, to discuss the best practices for navigating delays, disruptions, and disputes that arise during construction projects. The conversation explores how careful contract review, thorough project documentation, timely notice, and proactive risk management can help contractors safeguard their rights and more effectively address potential conflicts.
The full podcast can be listened to here.
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