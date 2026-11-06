When Projects Go Off Schedule: Navigating Construction Delays And Disputes (Podcast)

Shay Kulkarni, Partner in P&A’s San Diego office, was recently featured on Racho Mesa Insurance Services’ StudioOne™ Safety and Risk Management Podcast Network, in an episode titled, “When Projects Go Off Schedule: Navigating Construction Delays and Disputes.” During the episode, Shay joins Josh Hill, Surety Account Executive at Rancho Mesa, to discuss the best practices for navigating delays, disruptions, and disputes that arise during construction projects. The conversation explores how careful contract review, thorough project documentation, timely notice, and proactive risk management can help contractors safeguard their rights and more effectively address potential conflicts.

The full podcast can be listened to here.