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ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

Data Center Development Faces A New Reality As Public Scrutiny Grows

Foley & Lardner LLP
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AI is continuing to drive data center demand, but development faces new headwinds. Growing demand for AI compute and digital infrastructure remains strong, while public scrutiny, regulatory uncertainty, permitting challenges, and tighter capital markets could affect which data center projects move forward.

United StatesReal Estate and Construction
Daniel Farris
Daniel Farris
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Key Insights

  • AI is continuing to drive data center demand, but development faces new headwinds. Growing demand for AI compute and digital infrastructure remains strong, while public scrutiny, regulatory uncertainty, permitting challenges, and tighter capital markets could affect which data center projects move forward.
  • Community support is becoming a more important part of data center development and permitting. Developers should expect increased attention to electricity costs, power availability, water consumption, economic benefits, and the broader impact of data centers on surrounding communities.
  • Data center tax incentives may face greater scrutiny. Local governments and voters are increasingly weighing tax abatements and other incentives against the tangible economic and community benefits that proposed data center projects can deliver.
  • Power availability and project fundamentals could increasingly separate viable developments from speculative projects. Projects with secured power, experienced developers, strong financial backing, creditworthy tenants, and clear economic benefits may be better positioned to navigate longer permitting and development timelines.
  • Tighter debt and capital markets could favor established data center developers and operators. Well-capitalized projects backed by investment-grade customers and reliable power access should remain attractive to investors and lenders, while speculative developments may encounter greater financing challenges.
  • The next phase of AI infrastructure growth may be defined by execution, not demand alone. As political, regulatory, financing, power, and community considerations become more complex, successful data center development will increasingly depend on a project’s ability to address these issues early in the development process.

Strong demand for AI infrastructure continues to drive the data center market, but growing public skepticism, regulatory uncertainty, and tighter capital markets could reshape which projects move forward and how quickly they get built.

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence continues to fuel demand for the digital infrastructure and computing power that support it. But as demand for AI compute and power remains strong, another force is increasingly shaping the data center development landscape: public scrutiny.

Recent election results involving data center-related ballot measures point to growing skepticism around new development, particularly concerns over electricity costs, power availability, water consumption, and the impact projects may have on surrounding communities.

For developers and investors, this changing sentiment could have significant implications. Projects may face greater regulatory scrutiny, longer permitting timelines, increased pressure around tax incentives, and a more difficult financing environment. At the same time, the results do not diminish the underlying demand driving the sector.

Instead, they may increasingly separate projects with the fundamentals to move forward from those built on more speculative assumptions.

Community Support May Become More Important to Development

One of the clearest signals from the election results is that data centers have become a political issue, including in markets that have historically welcomed large-scale infrastructure investment.

That shift could translate into greater scrutiny of proposed projects and, in some markets, slower development.

Developers should increasingly expect communities and regulators to look closely at how a project will affect local resources and residents. Concerns surrounding electricity costs, access to power, water consumption, and broader community impacts are likely to remain important considerations as projects move through the development and permitting process.

Against that backdrop, projects that enter the process with strong community support, secured power, and demonstrable economic benefits will be better positioned to advance.

The result may not be an end to development, but a higher bar for getting projects approved and built.

Tax Incentives Could Face a Tougher Test

Public scrutiny is also extending to the economic incentives historically used to attract data center investment.

The results of tax-related ballot measures suggest voters and local governments are increasingly questioning whether the economic benefits associated with data centers justify tax incentives and other concessions.

That changing environment could make negotiations over tax abatements and other incentives more challenging. Developers may face greater pressure to demonstrate that a proposed project will deliver tangible benefits to the communities being asked to support it.

That dynamic represents another important change in the development equation. Securing a site and demonstrating demand may no longer be enough. Developers will increasingly need a compelling case for why local communities should support a project and the incentives associated with it.

Access to Capital Could Further Separate Projects

Political and regulatory headwinds are emerging at the same time that debt and capital markets are tightening, creating another potential obstacle for new development.

These forces could favor established developers and operators with strong balance sheets, reliable access to power, and investment-grade customers. Well-structured projects backed by established companies and creditworthy tenants should continue to attract capital, particularly when developers can demonstrate dependable access to the power necessary to operate them.

Speculative projects without those advantages may face considerably greater headwinds.

That distinction could become especially important if permitting takes longer or regulatory uncertainty increases. Developers that can withstand extended timelines and demonstrate strong project fundamentals will be better equipped to navigate a more demanding environment.

Strong Demand, but a Higher Bar for Development

Taken together, the election results may signal a slowdown in new data center development as political opposition, regulatory uncertainty, and tightening debt and capital markets introduce additional obstacles.

But the fundamental driver behind the market has not disappeared. Demand for AI compute and the power needed to support it remains strong.

The more significant change may be in what it takes to translate that demand into a viable project.

As scrutiny grows, developers with strong community support, secured power, established financial backing, creditworthy tenants, and identifiable economic benefits will likely be in the strongest position to advance their projects. Those without those advantages could find that the path from proposed development to operating data center is becoming longer and more difficult.

For the industry, the next phase of growth may therefore be defined not simply by how much AI infrastructure the market demands, but by which projects are positioned to overcome the increasingly complex political, regulatory, and capital considerations surrounding their development.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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