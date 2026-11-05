Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

Why Would CVS Separate Its Retail Pharmacies And Keep Specialty Pharmacy With Caremark?

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Explore more from Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

CVS Health plans to separate approximately 9,000 CVS retail pharmacies and its mail-order pharmacy business from CVS Caremark and Aetna in the first half of 2028, according to a November 3, 2026, report by The Wall Street Journal. Under the proposed structure, CVS Health would retain its insurer, its pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and its specialty drug business. Where CVS chose to draw that line may tell us more about the company’s strategy than the decision to separate the retail stores.

United StatesFinance and Banking
Dae Lee
Dae Lee
Lucas Morgan
Lucas Morgan
Author LinkedIn connections

CVS Health plans to separate approximately 9,000 CVS retail pharmacies and its mail-order pharmacy business from CVS Caremark and Aetna in the first half of 2028, according to a November 3, 2026, report by The Wall Street Journal. Under the proposed structure, CVS Health would retain its insurer, its pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and its specialty drug business. Where CVS chose to draw that line may tell us more about the company’s strategy than the decision to separate the retail stores.

We suspect CVS sees greater value in keeping specialty pharmacy alongside Caremark and Aetna than it sees in continuing to own the retail chain. A stand-alone retail company would have to negotiate reimbursement rates and operate a national network of stores. CVS Health, meanwhile, would retain businesses that can influence which specialty drugs a plan covers, which pharmacies may dispense them and how much the plan pays. That is our assessment of the proposed structure. Whether CVS’s assessment proves correct and whether pharmacies or plan sponsors see any benefit, will take considerably longer to determine.

Why Keep Specialty Pharmacy With Caremark?

Consider what happens when a physician prescribes a specialty drug. The patient’s benefit may favor one product over another. Once coverage is approved, the plan may require the patient to fill the prescription through a designated specialty pharmacy. Keeping Caremark and the specialty drug business together preserves CVS’s ability to participate at both points, even after its retail stores become a separate company. For an independent specialty pharmacy, the second decision determines whether it can fill the prescription. For the employer paying the claim, both decisions matter.

CVS’s investment in biosimilars lends some support to that reading. In 2023, CVS created Cordavis to work with manufacturers to commercialize or co-produce biosimilars. That investment gave CVS a commercial interest in certain products in addition to its existing roles in managing benefits and dispensing prescriptions. The reported separation does not specify where Cordavis would sit and there is no public indication that Cordavis prompted the split. Its relevance is that CVS has spent several years building a specialty drug business that extends beyond the pharmacy filling the prescription.

There is also a practical reason CVS could be willing to separate its drugstores. Caremark can contract with a retail chain to offer 90-day fills or preferred copays without owning the stores. If Caremark and the new pharmacy company negotiate such an arrangement, CVS could give up ownership of the chain while preserving much of the retail access it offers plan sponsors. The terms of any agreement between the two companies will be among the more important details to watch.

Would Independent Pharmacies See Better Reimbursement or Network Access?

For a community pharmacy owner, the immediate question is whether the split would change what happens when a longtime patient tries to fill a prescription. Suppose the patient can obtain a 90-day supply at a lower copay at CVS. If that benefit design continues after the separation, the patient has the same financial reason to use CVS, even though Caremark and the store would have different owners. The meaningful change would come if the independent pharmacy could participate on terms that allow it to offer the same copay and cover its cost of dispensing.

A stand-alone CVS pharmacy company would have reason to press Caremark and other PBMs for adequate reimbursement. Independent pharmacy owners have been making that case for years. A chain with approximately 9,000 locations, however, can offer a PBM geographic coverage that an individual pharmacy cannot. Even if CVS negotiates higher rates for its stores, independent pharmacies would still need to examine the rates and fees offered under their own provider agreements before concluding that the split improves reimbursement.

For health-system and independent specialty pharmacies, there is even less reason to expect an immediate change. A health-system pharmacist may obtain prior authorization for an oncology medication only to receive a claim rejection directing the prescription to another specialty pharmacy. The proposed retail separation would not itself change the applicable specialty network. What would matter to the patient is whether the treating health system’s pharmacy can join that network or obtain an exception to dispense the medication.

What Should Self-Funded Employers Ask Before Their Next PBM Renewal?

An employer whose PBM agreement will extend into 2028 has a concrete issue to address now. If the agreement gives the employer audit rights over an “affiliated mail-order pharmacy,” will those rights continue when the pharmacy filling the prescriptions is no longer an affiliate? The same question applies to pricing guarantees and access to historical claims. At renewal, the employer can identify the services and claims subject to those protections and specify that a change in ownership does not interrupt them.

On specialty drugs, plan sponsors should ask Caremark to walk through an actual claim. If the formulary favors a private-label biosimilar, what did the member pay, what was the plan’s net cost after rebates and fees and what compensation, if any, did a related entity receive? How does that result compare with another covered product or a fill through another qualified specialty pharmacy? Those answers give the employer a basis to assess whether its formulary and network arrangements deliver the value it negotiated.

Our view is that CVS may be making a deliberate choice about which parts of the pharmacy business it needs to own and which it can access by contract. The proposed split is meaningful on that basis alone. Its effect on competition is a different question. Until independent pharmacies see the network terms and plan sponsors can examine the claims, it is premature to predict better reimbursement, lower drug costs or more choice at the pharmacy counter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

SEC Advances “Responsible Retailization” Through A Potential Accredited Investor Exam And Potential Regulated Fund Reforms

On September 30, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued two rule proposals and five notices aimed at expanding investors’ access to private markets. The package would add ways to qualify as an accredited investor, including passing a new exam administered by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), broaden performance-based compensation and modernize regulated funds, including interval funds and business development companies (BDCs).
United StatesFinance and Banking
Proskauer Rose LLP
Proskauer Rose LLP
Article

SEC Proposes Rule Amendments To Expand Retail Access To Private Markets

The SEC has proposed sweeping amendments to expand retail investor access to private market strategies, including changes to performance-based compensation rules for registered investment advisers and modernization of the interval fund framework. The proposals also explore new credential-based pathways for individuals to qualify as accredited investors, potentially opening private offerings to a broader pool of eligible participants.
United StatesFinance and Banking
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

SEC Approves FINRA’s New “Outside Activities” Rule

The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved FINRA Rule 3290, which will replace existing rules governing outside business activities and private securities transactions for registered persons. This new rule narrows the scope to focus on investment-related activities while maintaining similar supervisory obligations for member firms. Understanding the key changes and implementation requirements will be critical for broker-dealers as they update their compliance policies and procedures.
United StatesFinance and Banking
WilmerHale
WilmerHale
Article

SEC Proposes Rule Changes And Seeks Comments On Additional Accredited Investor Pathways

The Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed six new pathways for individuals to qualify as accredited investors, moving beyond traditional income and wealth thresholds. These changes would allow qualification through professional certifications like CPA, CFA, and CFP designations, as well as through a new FINRA-administered exam testing securities knowledge.
United StatesFinance and Banking
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Article

Allegheny County Council Passes Paid Parental Leave Policy

On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, the Allegheny County Council passed legislation requiring employers with at least 15 workers to provide 12 weeks of paid parental leave, ending months-long debate on the proposal. We previously reported on the initial 18-week proposal in May 2026 (summarized here), the revised proposed legislation (summarized here), and the Allegheny County Board of Health passing the legislation (summarized here). The measure was passed in an 11-4 vote. It will become effective in one year, as County Executive Sara Innamorato signed the bill on, October 22, 2026.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

Tenth Circuit Stays Nationwide Eligibility Injunction For Class Of 2022 In Wisne v. NCAA

On August 21, 2026, the Tenth Circuit granted the NCAA’s stay request in Wisne v. NCAA, temporarily restoring the NCAA’s age-based eligibility rules pending resolution of the appeal. Three weeks earlier, Judge Sweeney of the District of Colorado had issued a nationwide injunction that permitted athletes in the Class of 2022 to pursue a fifth year of eligibility.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

Update On CAPE Phase 3 Duty Refunds From U.S. Customs And Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced that importers with court orders for IEEPA duty refunds on finally liquidated entries can begin filing for those refunds starting October 6, 2026, through the CAPE Phase 3 system. This development follows the Supreme Court's February 2026 decision striking down IEEPA tariffs and represents a critical step for importers seeking refunds on entries liquidated for more than 80 days.
United StatesInternational Law
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

NCAA Enjoined From Enforcing New Fifth-Year Eligibility Rule

A federal court has issued a nationwide injunction blocking the NCAA from enforcing its new five-year eligibility rule against Division I athletes who graduated high school in 2022. The ruling creates immediate compliance challenges for athletic departments as they navigate roster management, revenue-sharing caps, and potential penalties while the NCAA appeals the decision.
United StatesConsumer Protection
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

Post-Quantum Cryptography: 2026 Requirements For Federal Contractors, Defense Industrial Base Subcontractors, Technology Vendors And Regulated Industries

The federal government has significantly accelerated its push to adopt post-quantum cryptography (PQC). Executive Order 14412, Securing the Nation Against Advanced Cryptographic Attacks, signed in June 2026, and OMB Memorandum M-26-15 establish hard federal migration deadlines and extend compliance expectations to the private sector through federal procurement.
United StatesTechnology
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

FDA Submits Interim Peptide Compounding Policy For White House Review: What Pharmacies Should Know

FDA has submitted an interim access policy for peptide compounding to the Office of Management and Budget for review, marking a potential shift in federal enforcement. While the submission signals regulatory progress, the policy's scope, covered substances, and operational requirements remain undisclosed, leaving compounding pharmacies to navigate uncertainty about which peptides will qualify and under what conditions they may be prepared.
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

Defense Counterintelligence And Security Agency Report Reveals Threats To U.S. Cleared Industry

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency has released its 2026 annual report revealing alarming trends in foreign exploitation of U.S. cleared contractors and sensitive technologies. With over 22,000 suspicious contact reports and 2,900 identified incidents in FY 2025, the report exposes how foreign entities systematically target subject matter experts and leverage cyber operations to access classified information. The analysis highlights critical shifts in threat patterns, communication methods,
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

The House Energy And Commerce Committee’s Fraud Report And The Direction Of Health Care Enforcement

A House Committee staff report proposes shifting federal health care programs from a "pay and chase" to a "detect and prevent" fraud model, identifying high-risk service lines and recommending expanded enforcement authority for CMS. The report examines case examples involving pharmacies, telemedicine platforms, and multi-state schemes, while acknowledging that improper payments encompass a spectrum from documentation errors to deliberate billing fraud.
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney