Why Would CVS Separate Its Retail Pharmacies And Keep Specialty Pharmacy With Caremark?

CVS Health plans to separate approximately 9,000 CVS retail pharmacies and its mail-order pharmacy business from CVS Caremark and Aetna in the first half of 2028, according to a November 3, 2026, report by The Wall Street Journal. Under the proposed structure, CVS Health would retain its insurer, its pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and its specialty drug business. Where CVS chose to draw that line may tell us more about the company’s strategy than the decision to separate the retail stores.

We suspect CVS sees greater value in keeping specialty pharmacy alongside Caremark and Aetna than it sees in continuing to own the retail chain. A stand-alone retail company would have to negotiate reimbursement rates and operate a national network of stores. CVS Health, meanwhile, would retain businesses that can influence which specialty drugs a plan covers, which pharmacies may dispense them and how much the plan pays. That is our assessment of the proposed structure. Whether CVS’s assessment proves correct and whether pharmacies or plan sponsors see any benefit, will take considerably longer to determine.

Why Keep Specialty Pharmacy With Caremark?

Consider what happens when a physician prescribes a specialty drug. The patient’s benefit may favor one product over another. Once coverage is approved, the plan may require the patient to fill the prescription through a designated specialty pharmacy. Keeping Caremark and the specialty drug business together preserves CVS’s ability to participate at both points, even after its retail stores become a separate company. For an independent specialty pharmacy, the second decision determines whether it can fill the prescription. For the employer paying the claim, both decisions matter.

CVS’s investment in biosimilars lends some support to that reading. In 2023, CVS created Cordavis to work with manufacturers to commercialize or co-produce biosimilars. That investment gave CVS a commercial interest in certain products in addition to its existing roles in managing benefits and dispensing prescriptions. The reported separation does not specify where Cordavis would sit and there is no public indication that Cordavis prompted the split. Its relevance is that CVS has spent several years building a specialty drug business that extends beyond the pharmacy filling the prescription.

There is also a practical reason CVS could be willing to separate its drugstores. Caremark can contract with a retail chain to offer 90-day fills or preferred copays without owning the stores. If Caremark and the new pharmacy company negotiate such an arrangement, CVS could give up ownership of the chain while preserving much of the retail access it offers plan sponsors. The terms of any agreement between the two companies will be among the more important details to watch.

Would Independent Pharmacies See Better Reimbursement or Network Access?

For a community pharmacy owner, the immediate question is whether the split would change what happens when a longtime patient tries to fill a prescription. Suppose the patient can obtain a 90-day supply at a lower copay at CVS. If that benefit design continues after the separation, the patient has the same financial reason to use CVS, even though Caremark and the store would have different owners. The meaningful change would come if the independent pharmacy could participate on terms that allow it to offer the same copay and cover its cost of dispensing.

A stand-alone CVS pharmacy company would have reason to press Caremark and other PBMs for adequate reimbursement. Independent pharmacy owners have been making that case for years. A chain with approximately 9,000 locations, however, can offer a PBM geographic coverage that an individual pharmacy cannot. Even if CVS negotiates higher rates for its stores, independent pharmacies would still need to examine the rates and fees offered under their own provider agreements before concluding that the split improves reimbursement.

For health-system and independent specialty pharmacies, there is even less reason to expect an immediate change. A health-system pharmacist may obtain prior authorization for an oncology medication only to receive a claim rejection directing the prescription to another specialty pharmacy. The proposed retail separation would not itself change the applicable specialty network. What would matter to the patient is whether the treating health system’s pharmacy can join that network or obtain an exception to dispense the medication.

What Should Self-Funded Employers Ask Before Their Next PBM Renewal?

An employer whose PBM agreement will extend into 2028 has a concrete issue to address now. If the agreement gives the employer audit rights over an “affiliated mail-order pharmacy,” will those rights continue when the pharmacy filling the prescriptions is no longer an affiliate? The same question applies to pricing guarantees and access to historical claims. At renewal, the employer can identify the services and claims subject to those protections and specify that a change in ownership does not interrupt them.

On specialty drugs, plan sponsors should ask Caremark to walk through an actual claim. If the formulary favors a private-label biosimilar, what did the member pay, what was the plan’s net cost after rebates and fees and what compensation, if any, did a related entity receive? How does that result compare with another covered product or a fill through another qualified specialty pharmacy? Those answers give the employer a basis to assess whether its formulary and network arrangements deliver the value it negotiated.

Our view is that CVS may be making a deliberate choice about which parts of the pharmacy business it needs to own and which it can access by contract. The proposed split is meaningful on that basis alone. Its effect on competition is a different question. Until independent pharmacies see the network terms and plan sponsors can examine the claims, it is premature to predict better reimbursement, lower drug costs or more choice at the pharmacy counter.