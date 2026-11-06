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ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

OCC Finalizes Stablecoin Rules That Supervise Issuers Like Banks

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The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has finalized comprehensive regulations for payment stablecoin issuers under the GENIUS Act, establishing a bank-like supervisory framework that extends far beyond simple licensing. These new rules impose rigorous requirements including regular examinations, strict reserve standards with specified eligible assets, and operational mandates that will fundamentally reshape how stablecoin issuers operate in the United States.

United StatesFinance and Banking
A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
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Key Takeaways

  • Stablecoin issuers will face ongoing OCC supervision, including full-scope examinations at least once every 12 months for most significant issuers, as well as confidential weekly reserve and activity reporting and quarterly financial reporting. 
  • Reserve requirements provide issuers some additional flexibility while maintaining strict liquidity standards. The final rule lowers the minimum daily liquidity requirement from 10% in the proposal to 5%, but limits reserves to specified eligible assets and requires issuers to demonstrate that they can access and monetize those reserves under normal and adverse conditions.
  • Issuers face significant operational and capital requirements beyond obtaining a license. The rule generally requires redemptions within two business days, establishes an ongoing $5 million minimum capital floor and requires an operational backstop equal to 12 months of total expenses. 

In his Forbes article, “OCC Finalizes Stablecoin Rules That Supervise Issuers Like Banks”, A.J. Dhaliwal examines the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s final rule implementing the GENIUS Act and the new regulatory framework for payment stablecoin issuers. He explains how the rule moves beyond licensing to impose bank-like supervisory requirements, including examinations, reserve and reporting obligations, redemption standards and minimum capital requirements. 

Read more here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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