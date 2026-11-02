Final Rule On Establishment Or Relocation Of Branches And Main Offices

The FDIC issued FIL-60-2025 amending its rules and regulations governing the establishment of a domestic branch or relocation of a main office or domestic branch.

The new rule contains a number of definitions:

“branch” is defined as a place where deposits are received, checks are paid, or money is lent, but does not include a remote service unit. “branch relocation” is defined as a move within the same immediate neighborhood of the existing branch but does not substantially affect the nature of the business of the branch or the customers of the branch. “de minimis change” occurs when a branch exchanges one physical facility for another for the same approximate location, such as where a direct line of sight exists between the two facilities, the facilities share the same parking area, or the facilities are located on contiguous properties or on the same block. “remote service unit” is an automated or unstaffed facility, operated by a customer of the bank with at most delimited assistance from bank personnel, that conducts banking functions such as receiving deposits, paying withdrawals, or lending money. This includes an automated teller machine, automated loan machine, automated device for receiving deposits, personal computer, telephone, or other similar electronic device.

The filing requirements have been reduced and now require a statement of intent to establish a branch or to relocate the main office, the exact location of the new branch or relocation, and confirmation that advance written notice was provided to the customers informing them that the branch or main office is being relocated.

Significantly, expedited processing for branch establishment is required if the depository institution has a CAMELS rating of three or better and will be deemed approved on the later of the third business day after receipt by the FDIC of the letter containing the necessary filing requirements; or, in the case of a filing to establish and operate a de novo interstate branch, the fifth day after the FDIC receives confirmation from the host state that the bank has complied with that state’s filing requirements.

The final rule eliminates the newspaper publication requirements and extends the approval claim period from 18 to 24 months.