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ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

EPA Publishes Final SNUR For Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (PMN P-23-105)

Bergeson & Campbell
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The EPA has issued final significant new use rules for multi-walled carbon nanotubes, establishing comprehensive workplace protection, hazard communication, and environmental release requirements. Companies planning to manufacture or process these nanomaterials must now submit notifications at least 90 days before commencing designated activities, with strict engineering controls and safety measures mandated to prevent exposure and environmental contamination.

United StatesEnvironment
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Carla Hutton
Carla Hutton
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The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published final significant new use rules (SNUR) on November 5, 2026, for certain chemical substances that were the subject of premanufacture notices (PMN) and are also subject to an Order issued by EPA pursuant to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). 91 Fed. Reg. 69704. The chemical substances include multi-walled carbon nanotubes (PMN P-23-105). Under the SNUR, persons who intend to manufacture (defined by statute to include import) or process multi-walled carbon nanotubes (PMN P-23-105) for an activity that is designated as a significant new use must notify EPA at least 90 days before commencing that activity. The significant new uses include:

  • Protection in the workplace: Requirements as specified in 40 C.F.R. Section 721.63(a)(1), (a)(3) through (6), and (c). When determining which persons are reasonably likely to be exposed as required for Section 721.63(a)(1) and (4), engineering control measures or administrative control measures shall be considered and implemented to prevent exposure, where feasible. For purposes of Section 721.63(a)(5), respirators must provide a National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) assigned protection factor (APF) of at least 1,000.
  • Hazard communication: Requirements as specified in Section 721.72(a) through (d), (f), (g)(1), (g)(3)(iii), and (g)(5). For purposes of Section 721.72(g)(1), this substance may cause: eye irritation, skin sensitization, respiratory sensitization, specific target organ toxicity, reproductive toxicity, genetic toxicity, and carcinogenicity. Alternative hazard and warning statements that meet the criteria of the Globally Harmonized System and OSHA Hazard Communication Standard may be used.
  • Industrial, commercial, and consumer activities: Requirements as specified in Section 721.80(f), (k), (o), and (t). It is a significant new use to manufacture, process, or use the substance in solid form unless using engineering controls with a minimum efficiency of 95 percent capture and 99 percent control. Engineering controls are not needed when the substance is in liquid solution or dispersion. It is a significant new use to manufacture, process, or use the substance unless the confidential residual listed in the Order is present at the confidential limit listed in the Order or less by weight.
  • Release to water: Requirements as specified in Section 721.90(a)(1), (b)(1), and (c)(1).

Persons may not commence manufacture or processing for the significant new use until they have submitted a Significant New Use Notice (SNUN), and EPA has conducted a review of the SNUN, made an appropriate determination, and has taken such actions as are required by that determination. The SNUR will be effective January 4, 2027.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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