Allegheny County, Pennsylvania recently adopted a new law that requires many employers to provide employees with 12 weeks of employer-paid parental leave.

Background

The Allegheny County Board of Health proposed the first of its kind county-wide paid parental leave mandate in May 2026. On September 16, 2026, after receiving over 1,400 written comments and holding a public hearing, the Allegheny County Board of Health introduced an approved rule for paid parental and sick leave. The Allegheny County Council approved this rule on October 20, 2026 after an 11-4 vote.

The approved rule reflects substantial revisions from the proposal. The county contends that the revisions address business concerns about the financial and administrative burden imposed by the May 2026 proposal.

Paid Parental Leave Requirement

The approved rule requires mandatory parental leave for employers with 15 or more employees. However, it reduced maximum paid parental leave from 18 weeks to 12 weeks per qualifying event, aligning with the FMLA and leave periods adopted by most state-level paid family leave programs. Unlike the previous proposal, paid parental benefits are capped at $4,200 per week, in an effort to provide cost predictability to employers.

Departing from the May 2026 proposal, which applied to employers of all sizes, the revised parental leave mandate only applies to employers with 15 or more employees. This threshold aligns with the existing paid sick leave employer-size requirements. To qualify, a full-time employee must have worked 6 months and a part-time employee must have worked 625 hours.

The approved rule adds stillbirth (fetal death) as a qualifying event, alongside the live birth, adoption, and legal permanent placement events included in the May 2026 proposal.

These changes are further summarized in the below table:

Section Original Language or Position Final Law Effective April 22, 2027 Stated Reason for Change Leave Duration Up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave 12 weeks of paid parental leave Aligned with FMLA and state-level programs; addressed business community cost concerns Employer Coverage All employers regardless of size Employers with 15 or more employees only Small business exemption added; aligned with Pittsburgh paid sick leave thresholds Employment Eligibility Period 30 days of employment 180 continuous days (625 hours for part-time employees) Addressed business concerns about leave for recently hired employees Maximum Weekly Benefit Not specified (regular pay and benefits) $4,200 per week cap (100% of wages subject to cap) Introduced cost predictability for employers Qualifying Events Birth, adoption, legal permanent placement Birth, adoption, legal permanent placement and added stillbirth (fetal death) Public comment feedback; support for employees experiencing pregnancy loss

The bill was signed by the county executive on October 22, 2026. There is a six-month implementation period and a six-month “grace period” for businesses that cannot fulfill their requirements.

Allegheny County Paid Sick Leave

The County also adopted amendments expanding the County’s existing paid sick leave law to include all employers, even those with fewer than 25 employees and adjusting the accrual rate from one hour of leave per 35 hours worked to one hour of leave for every 30 hours worked. Unlike parental leave, the County did not make any modification to the amendments proposed in May 2026. Additional details are available here.

All businesses with employees in Allegheny County should review the new law’s requirements in connection with their existing leave policies, update or prepare a new parental leave policy for eligible employees, consider who will be eligible for the paid leave including remote and hybrid workers, and revisit budgets as needed. If you have questions about complying with Allegheny County’s paid sick leave or paid parental leave law, please reach out to the Jackson Lewis attorney with whom you regularly work or any member of our Leave and Accommodation team.