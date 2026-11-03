Navigating An Executive Departure: Protecting Your Next Chapter

Leaving a senior leadership position can involve far more than negotiating a severance package. Questions about compensation, equity, professional reputation, and potential legal exposure can make an executive departure a consequential turning point. Recognizing when a transition may be necessary—and understanding how to navigate it—can make a meaningful difference to what comes next.

In Season 6, Episode 4 of Clarity, a podcast from the Thomson Reuters Institute, David Sanford, Co-Founder and Chairman of Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight and Co-Chair of the firm’s Executive Representation Practice Group, joins host Rabihah Butler to discuss the warning signs executives should recognize, the risks of waiting too long to leave, and why experienced legal representation can be critical during a transition.

Gain Clarity on Navigating an Executive Exit.

Hear David Sanford and Rabihah Butler discuss executive transitions, negotiation strategy, and the importance of protecting your next chapter on Clarity.

Listen to the Conversation

How Do You Know When It Is Time to Leave?

As Sanford explains in the conversation, an executive’s relationship with an employer can deteriorate in ways that are not always immediately obvious. Warning signs that something has changed may include:

Exclusion from important meetings

Diminished responsibilities

Unexpected changes to compensation

Retaliation after raising concerns about potentially unlawful or unethical conduct

These warning signs do not automatically establish a legal claim, but they can warrant a closer look. For executives who suspect corporate misconduct, the stakes may extend beyond their employment to potential investigations, reputational harm, or personal legal exposure. Understanding the circumstances early can help executives evaluate their options before the situation becomes more difficult to navigate.

Why Does the Way You Leave Matter?

An executive departure is not simply a question of when to go. The terms and timing of the transition can affect financial security, professional relationships, and future opportunities. Severance, equity vesting, contractual obligations such as non-compete and confidentiality provisions, and the public explanation for a departure may all warrant careful consideration.

Sanford also highlights a common risk: assuming that the experience and negotiating skills that make someone successful in business will necessarily translate into negotiating their own exit. Without a full understanding of potential legal claims and available leverage, executives may accept less favorable terms or inadvertently limit their options.

At Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, our Executive Representation Practice Group helps executives assess these complex situations, understand their legal rights, and navigate separation negotiations strategically. Experienced counsel can help identify potential claims, evaluate contractual protections, and negotiate terms that reflect an executive’s circumstances and priorities.

A well-managed departure also requires attention to what comes next. The timing of an exit, the terms of a public announcement, and the preservation of professional relationships can all influence an executive’s next career move. As Sanford emphasizes, the goal is not simply to leave a difficult situation, but to protect the opportunities that follow.

Planning for Your Next Chapter

Every executive’s circumstances and goals are different. For some, a successful transition means securing another leadership position; for others, it means changing direction or pursuing a different professional path. The right strategy begins with understanding what matters most to the individual and planning accordingly.

David Sanford’s conversation on Clarity offers a closer look at the considerations that can shape an executive departure—and why seeking guidance before making consequential decisions can help protect both immediate interests and long-term goals.