How To Win A Labor Arbitration

Key Takeaways

Not every grievance should go to arbitration. Consider the likelihood of success, operational impact, union relations, available evidence, and any related NLRB charges before moving forward.

Preparation can make or break an arbitration. Follow the CBA’s procedures and deadlines, research potential arbitrators, gather relevant history and evidence, and thoroughly prepare witnesses and cross-examination.

Make every part of the hearing count. Stay organized, lead with a clear opening, choose witnesses carefully, and use a strong post-hearing brief to reinforce your case and potentially support future disputes.

Arbitrations under a collective bargaining agreement might not garner the glitz of a jury trial, but they can be as — or more — important, and they happen much more often. They can involve tens of millions of dollars, key aspects of operations, union/management relations, and whether a dangerous employee remains employed. For attorneys and advocates, they are more like the ancient practice of law: no discovery, limited use of evidentiary rules, cross-examination on the fly, the need for immediate decision-making, and an actual decision rather than a compromise.

While uncertainty is built into this wild west system, there are definite ways to maximize the chances of winning. If you are an executive or in-house counsel making decisions about arbitrations, a Human Resources manager managing the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) and union relations, or an attorney or advocate handling the arbitration, you need to know how to win. While a thorough explanation would take an entire semester, here are some key tips: