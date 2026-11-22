In Doe v. Catholic Relief Services, No. 25-1569, a worker sued after his religious employer cut off his same-sex spouse’s health insurance coverage. A divided U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit affirmed a Maryland district court’s judgment for a former employee under Title VII and the state anti-discrimination statute. The court found that religious conviction does not justify the exclusion of same-sex spouses from an employer health plan when it comes to workers in non-ministerial roles.

John Doe was a data and IT analyst for Catholic Relief Services (CRS), a nonprofit humanitarian agency with more than 8,000 employees. CRS requires employees to be of Catholic faith only in representational positions. When Doe inquired about employment at the agency, he disclosed his marriage to a same-sex partner and asked whether he would be entitled to dependent health benefits. A recruiter affirmed that Doe’s husband could be covered on the agency’s health plan. CRS then hired Doe, who enrolled himself and his husband in the health insurance plan. Five months later, CRS advised that enrollment of Doe’s husband in the plan was erroneous since coverage for a same-sex partner conflicted with the agency’s religious beliefs. CRS ended the coverage, and Doe declined an alternative compensation arrangement, but he remained employed.

In 2020, Doe filed suit, where the court granted him summary judgment on his Title VII and Equal Pay Act claims. The court also certified questions about Maryland’s anti-discrimination statute to the Maryland Supreme Court. After receiving those answers and conducting a bench trial, the court found CRS liable under the state statute. The parties agreed to $60,000 in damages.

CRS’s appeal to the Fourth Circuit did not dispute liability based on Bostock v. Clayton County (2020) and Fourth Circuit precedent, which established denial of benefits to a same-sex spouse as sex discrimination. However, CRS based its appeal on the viability of its defenses, all of which the Fourth Circuit ultimately rejected.

First, CRS raised Title VII’s religious exemption as a defense. That exemption states that Title VII is inapplicable to religious organizations “with respect to the employment of individuals of a particular religion.” While CRS interpreted the exemption as protecting any employment decision based on sincere religious belief, the Fourth Circuit disagreed, citing the exemption only as a defense to religious discrimination claims, not sex discrimination claims. Based on Rayburn v. General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists (1985) and Billard v. Charlotte Catholic High School (2024), the Fourth Circuit ruled that a religious belief does not justify an employment decision in which sex, race, or national origin is also a deciding factor.

Next, CRS pointed to Maryland’s religious exemption as a defense, which the Fourth Circuit also rejected. Citing Maryland Supreme Court precedent, the Fourth Circuit said the exemption extends only to employees whose duties directly further the organization’s core mission, which did not include Doe’s data and IT work.

Likewise, the Fourth Circuit refused CRS’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) defense, as parties cannot raise RFRA as a defense in litigation between private parties. Although the U.S. Department of Justice intervened and took the opposite position, the Fourth Circuit rejected the DOJ’s arguments as “close to absurd.”

The court similarly rejected CRS’s free exercise argument, finding both Title VII and the Maryland anti-discrimination statute neutral and generally applicable, with no characteristics that would trigger strict scrutiny.

Finally, CRS argued that the church autonomy doctrine should apply, which is broader than the ministerial exception. However, the Fourth Circuit ruled that the doctrine applied only to ministers, church membership and hierarchy, and church discipline, not lay employees.

Doe v. CRS has various implications for plan sponsors. First, plan eligibility rules must meet nondiscrimination rules just like pay rules. Furthermore, plan status is not a shield for impermissible discrimination; no matter how the plan is categorized under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), Title VII applies.

Furthermore, while the ministerial exception remains applicable in some cases, it depends on the employee’s role. Even in a mixed-motive employment decision, the ministerial exception does not save a decision that discriminates based on sex or race.

Finally, in the Fourth Circuit, religious agencies cannot use RFRA as a defense in private suits, including employee lawsuits. RFRA remains a defense only in suits involving the EEOC or other government agencies.

The Fourth Circuit’s decision has contributed to uncertainty across the circuits. The Ninth Circuit’s en banc rehearing of Union Gospel Mission of Yakima v. Brown is still pending. In that case, the vacated panel decision took a much broader view of the church autonomy doctrine. Some Seventh Circuit judges have also promoted a broader reading of Section 702. As a result, further review of this decision is possible.