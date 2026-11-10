Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Before The Algorithm Decides: Connecticut’s 2027 Rules For Artificial Intelligence In Employment

Foley & Lardner LLP
Explore more from Foley & Lardner LLP

Connecticut employers using artificial intelligence in hiring and workforce management will face new disclosure requirements starting in 2027 under Public Act 26-15. The legislation mandates that employers provide written notice to employees and applicants before automated technology serves as a substantial factor in employment decisions, detailing the technology's purpose, data sources, and assessment methods. Failure to comply may result in enforcement action by the Connecticut Attorney General under the

United StatesEmployment and HR
Victoria Stockton Breese
Victoria Stockton Breese
Tori Esquivel
Tori Esquivel
Author LinkedIn connections

Beginning in 2027, Connecticut employers using artificial intelligence (AI) in recruiting or workforce management will face new disclosure requirements under Connecticut Public Act 26-15, enacted in 2026 as part of the state’s broader legislation regulating AI. Similar to employers in other states, Connecticut employers should begin evaluating their AI technologies, especially as failure to provide appropriate notice to employees and applicants may result in liability under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act (CUPTA).

What Technology Is Covered?

The law regulates “automated employment-related decision technology,” defined generally as technology that processes personal data and generates an output, such as a prediction, recommendation, classification, ranking, or score, that is a “substantial factor” in making or materially influencing an employment-related decision. A substantial factor is one that “meaningfully alters” the outcome of the decision.

The definition of an employment-related decision is broad. It includes decisions concerning hiring, promotion, discipline, discharge, renewal of employment, selection for training or apprenticeships, tenure, and other terms, privileges, or conditions of employment. However, the law excludes certain nonmaterial job changes as well as decisions involving workplace health and safety, scheduling and planning, or productivity monitoring.

Notice Requirements

Beginning October 1, 2027, employers using covered technology must disclose, in plain language, that the employee or applicant is interacting with automated employment-related technology. An exception applies when a reasonable person would consider that interaction obvious.

When the automated technology may serve as a substantial factor in an employment-related decision, the employer must give the employee or applicant written notice, before the final decision is made, identifying:

  • that automated employment-related decision technology is being used;
  • the technology’s purpose and the nature of the employment decision;
  • the technology’s trade name;
  • the categories and sources of personal data the technology will analyze as well as how the data will be assessed; and
  • the employer’s contact information.

AI Is Not a Defense to Discrimination

As we have previously written, the Equal Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has targeted the use of AI in the employment decision making context. Connecticut has also recently made clear that an employer cannot avoid discrimination liability by pointing to an algorithm. Effective October 1, 2026, reliance on automated employment-related decision technology is not a defense to a discrimination complaint under Connecticut law. Evidence that an employer conducted anti-bias testing or took similar proactive measures, however, may be considered in a discrimination proceeding.

Consequences for Violation

For violations of the AI disclosure provisions, Connecticut law does not create a private right of action. Instead, violations are treated as unfair or deceptive trade practices and are enforceable solely by the Connecticut Attorney General under CUPTA. For certain violations occurring through December 31, 2027, the Attorney General may provide a 60-day opportunity to cure before bringing an enforcement action.

What Should Connecticut Employers Do Now?

Employers inventory automated tools used throughout the employment lifecycle, including third-party recruiting, screening, assessment, and workforce-management products. They should also determine what personal data those tools process and whether their output meaningfully affects employment decisions. Finally, employers should review vendor agreements to ensure that vendors will provide the information necessary to satisfy Connecticut’s disclosure requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

IRS Issues New Revenue Procedure

The IRS has released Revenue Procedure 2026-24, establishing new inflation-adjusted limits for Health Savings Accounts and high-deductible health plans effective in 2027. These updates include increased contribution limits, higher minimum deductibles, and expanded out-of-pocket maximums, along with new provisions for direct primary care service arrangements under the One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act. How will these changes impact employee benefit planning and healthcare coverage strategies?
United StatesEmployment and HR
Winston Taylor
Winston Taylor
Article

Treasury Issues Temporary Regulations On Trump Accounts And Contributions

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS recently issued temporary regulations that provide an immediately effective framework for establishing and administering “Trump Accounts,” including broad automatic enrollment and large-scale contributions funded by governmental and charitable donors. The regulations became effective September 30, 2026, apply to taxable years beginning on or after January 1, 2026, and expire September 30, 2029.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Fennemore Craig, P.C.
Fennemore Craig, P.C.
Article

Allegheny County Council Passes Paid Parental Leave Policy

On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, the Allegheny County Council passed legislation requiring employers with at least 15 workers to provide 12 weeks of paid parental leave, ending months-long debate on the proposal. We previously reported on the initial 18-week proposal in May 2026 (summarized here), the revised proposed legislation (summarized here), and the Allegheny County Board of Health passing the legislation (summarized here). The measure was passed in an 11-4 vote. It will become effective in one year, as County Executive Sara Innamorato signed the bill on, October 22, 2026.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

DOL Announces Enforcement Actions Against Employers In H-1B And PERM Fraud Probe

The Trump Administration has launched an unprecedented enforcement action suspending permanent labor certification processing for eight major employers, linking immigration sponsorship to layoff histories and recruitment practices. This development signals a fundamental shift in how the government evaluates employer access to H-1B and green card programs, with investigations already underway and subpoenas served.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Countdown To Compliance: Employer Preparations For Nov. 2026 OSHA HazCom Deadlines

OSHA's revised Hazard Communication Standard requires covered employers to update chemical labels, written hazard communication programs, and employee training by November 20, 2026. The revisions align with the UN's Globally Harmonized System and introduce new hazard classifications, downstream use considerations, and updated requirements for compressed gases and aerosols. Employers must navigate separate compliance timelines for chemical mixtures while ensuring their workplace practices meet the updated st
United StatesEmployment and HR
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Article

Maryland’s Ban On Mandatory Employer Meetings: Notice Deadline Looms

Maryland employers must comply with new posting requirements under the Worker Freedom Act, which prohibits penalizing employees who decline attendance at employer-sponsored meetings on religious or political matters. The Maryland Department of Labor has released official notices in English and Spanish that must be displayed prominently in workplaces and provided to new hires starting November 1, 2026.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Article

Texas Governor Abbott Directs TCEQ To Freeze All Data Center Permits In A Whole-of-Government Action

Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to immediately halt all environmental permits for data center projects, expanding a statewide regulatory freeze that now encompasses power, water, and environmental approvals. This directive establishes strict operational mandates requiring data centers to fully fund infrastructure costs, report all resource consumption...
United StatesEnvironment
Foley & Lardner LLP
Foley & Lardner LLP
Article

September 2026 U.S. Sanctions Roundup: “Operation Economic Outcast” Intensifies Against Iran, Cuba Rules Tighten, And OFAC Overhauls Its Regulations

The U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) intensified its sanctions enforcement in September 2026, with sweeping actions targeting Iran's aviation and financial sectors, new Cuba sanctions regulations, and a comprehensive overhaul of its enforcement architecture. How will these expanded restrictions and the new presumption of denial for Iran-related licenses reshape compliance strategies for multinational companies and financial institutions?
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Foley & Lardner LLP
Foley & Lardner LLP
Article

California Enacts Seven Data Center Bills, Effective January 1, 2027: New Tariff, Entitlement, And Disclosure Rules For Hyperscalers, Developers, And Power Producers

California Governor Newsom signed seven data center bills into law on September 21, 2026, establishing a comprehensive regulatory framework that takes effect January 1, 2027. These bills create new tariff regimes administered by the California Public Utilities Commission, impose extensive reporting requirements on data center operators, and establish water disclosure mandates and CEQA treatment protocols.
United StatesEnergy and Natural Resources
Foley & Lardner LLP
Foley & Lardner LLP
Article

No More Counting Zeros: IRS Proposed Rules Make Dependent Care FSA Testing Easier And May Open The Door To The $7,500 Limit

Proposed IRS regulations would significantly simplify dependent care assistance program (DCAP) nondiscrimination testing by excluding employees who receive no benefits from the 55% average benefits test. This participant-only approach should reduce testing failures and the need for employers to cap highly compensated employees’ elections.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Foley & Lardner LLP
Foley & Lardner LLP
Article

Texas Escalates Data Center Oversight With Attorney General Water-Use Investigation

Texas has launched a sweeping investigation into hundreds of data center developments that failed to comply with mandatory water use surveys, marking the latest escalation in a seven-week regulatory crackdown. The state's actions have frozen permits, paused interconnection studies, and exposed projects to criminal and civil enforcement, all while the industry faces mounting scrutiny over its rapidly growing demands on electricity and water infrastructure. With multiple state agencies now coordinating enforc
United StatesEnergy and Natural Resources
Foley & Lardner LLP
Foley & Lardner LLP
Article

More Rigs Than A Year Ago, Higher Costs, And Service Prices That Haven’t Caught Up

Oilfield service firms responding to the Dallas Fed Energy Survey for the third quarter of 2026 reported substantially broader increases in input costs than in the prices they received. The input-cost index was 60.4, compared with a prices-received index of 16.3. Each index represents the percentage of respondents reporting an increase minus the percentage reporting a decrease.
United StatesEnergy and Natural Resources
Foley & Lardner LLP
Foley & Lardner LLP
Article

A Reprieve, Not A Reversal: California Revises Its Stay-or-Pay Law

California employers face new decisions about compensation arrangements following Governor Newsom's signing of Assembly Bill 1697, which postpones restrictions on employment-related repayment obligations and expands statutory exceptions. The legislation raises practical questions about whether changes already made to sign-on bonuses, retention agreements, and other compensation structures should remain in place or be reconsidered under the amended law.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Foley & Lardner LLP
Foley & Lardner LLP
Article

Diesel Stocks Are Expected To Fall Below 100 Million Barrels. Check Your Fuel Clauses.

Diesel prices have shattered records, hitting $6.529 per gallon nationally while distillate inventories plunge below five-year lows and are expected to remain there through most of 2027. With crack spreads exceeding $106 per barrel and global supply disruptions intensifying, fleet operators and oilfield services companies face mounting fuel costs that many existing contracts weren't designed to handle.
United StatesEnergy and Natural Resources
Foley & Lardner LLP
Foley & Lardner LLP