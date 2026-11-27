U.S. GAAP’s Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2026-01, Initial Measurement of Paid-In-Kind (PIK) Dividends on Equity-Classified Preferred Stock, issued in April 2026, provides guidance on the initial measurement of paid-in-kind (PIK) dividends on equity-classified preferred stock.

Background

Preferred stock often entitles its holders to dividends that may be either cumulative or non-cumulative. Some permit or require dividends to be paid-in-kind, meaning the dividends are paid either by issuing additional shares of the same class or by increasing the liquidation preference of the outstanding preferred stock.

Until the issuance of ASU 2026-01, U.S. GAAP did not provide guidance on the initial measurement of PIK dividends on equity-classified preferred stock. Some entities initially measured PIK dividends at fair value, while other entities measured these dividends based on the stated dividend rate in the preferred stock agreement. Some entities based the initial measurement on whether the PIK dividends are discretionary (when the issuer can choose to settle dividend obligations in cash or in-kind) or non-discretionary.

Scope

The ASU applies to equity-classified preferred stock, including preferred stock that is classified as temporary equity, but does not apply to preferred stock classified as a liability; further, it only applies to the initial measurement of such.

It applies to both discretionary and non-discretionary PIK dividend obligations that are satisfied by either (1) delivering additional preferred stock with the same terms as the original preferred stock, or (2) increasing the value of the original preferred stock (i.e. by increasing its liquidation preference in accordance with the preferred stock agreement).

The ASU does not apply to: dividend obligations satisfied by issuing a variable number of preferred shares with a fixed monetary value; deemed dividends; dividends payable in common stock or other equity securities with terms that differ from the original preferred stock; or non-monetary distributions of assets.

Main provisions

The ASU specifies that entities should initially measure PIK dividends using the PIK dividend rate stated in the preferred stock agreement. This rate is often stated as a percentage of the preferred stock liquidation preference, which is also typically defined by the preferred stock agreement and represents the amount payable to the holder upon a liquidation event.

Effective dates and transition

The ASU is effective for all fiscal years that begin after 15 December 2026. Early adoption is permitted. Entities may apply it prospectively to PIK dividends recognised on or after the initial application date, or retrospectively through a cumulative-effect adjustment.