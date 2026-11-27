Many companies reach a point where an audit becomes necessary due to growth, investor requirements, debt agreement stipulations, acquisition activity, or regulatory requirements. If you’re raising capital or want to be acquired, you’ll most likely need an audit.

A first-year audit often feels overwhelming, but it can strengthen financial reporting, improve internal controls, and increase credibility with stakeholders.

The audit will likely be the first time your business takes a close look at whether your processes are documented, consistent, and easy for someone outside the company to follow. This can make the first-year audit more difficult because teams often have to explain processes, gather missing support, and strengthen controls while responding to audit requests. Many companies find they need to better separate duties, document approvals, and delegate responsibilities.

Auditors also need to audit the balances from which your company is starting. If there has never been an audit of the organisation, there is no previous audit work to rely on, which means your team may need to provide extra support for opening balances before the current-year audit can move forward.

If you’ve never done an audit, you or your management teams may not be familiar with the terminology used, or know about audit requests, audit sampling, risk assessments, and financial statement disclosures. Many leaders are learning the process and language during the audit, which can be stressful and slow things down.

Many companies encounter the same hurdles during their first-year audit, including incomplete documentation, relying on one person for financial knowledge, and unfamiliarity with the process. Another obstacle is the tight timelines. Non-routine transactions like acquisitions and debt financing are also frequent hurdles. Lastly, if you carry inventory, auditors need to verify what inventory you have, how it is counted, and whether it is valued correctly. Your team may need extra time to plan, coordinate schedules, and gather the right support.

You can make the process as smooth as possible with these steps:

Start planning early. Meet with your auditors before year-end to discuss timelines, expectations, and focus areas. Appoint someone to be your audit lead. Organise your documentation. Start gathering records for major accounts and transactions in advance. Address complex transactions early. Discuss unusual transactions with your accounting team before year-end. Take a look at your accounting processes. Review whether your team has the resources and expertise to support an audit. Consider outside assistance where needed. Reconcile all account balances before fieldwork, and be prepared to provide support for opening balances.

A first-year audit can require much more time and coordination than it will in later years, but it's also an opportunity. What may feel like a compliance exercise today can become the foundation for long-term growth and credibility tomorrow.