Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

AI Is Changing Online Shopping: Is Your Cyber Security Ready?

Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Contributor
Gowling WLG

Gowling WLG

The firm The firm’s lawyers speak English, French, Russian and Ukrainian. The firm’s client base...

View firm profile
Explore more from Gowling WLG

As AI agents begin automating online shopping decisions and cyber threats evolve in scale and speed, retailers face mounting pressure to strengthen their digital defenses. This analysis examines five critical areas where in-house counsel should focus their cyber security and resilience efforts to protect customer data, payment systems and third-party integrations in an increasingly AI-driven ecommerce landscape.

United KingdomPrivacy
Amber Strickland
Amber Strickland
Author LinkedIn connections

AI is becoming an increasingly familiar part of the online shopping journey. A recent YouGov report shows that more than a third (34%) of likely Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers expect to use AI to help navigate the sales, while 40% would be comfortable using it to find the best price. Yet only 5% would currently be comfortable allowing AI to complete an approved purchase.

Agentic AI could change this dynamic. Unlike tools that simply respond to prompts, AI agents can make decisions, interact with other systems and automate more open-ended tasks. In the context of online shopping, the Information Commission’s Office (ICO) suggests that personal shopping agents could anticipate a consumer’s needs, search for products, monitor sales, check whether a purchase is within budget and even negotiate prices or identify tailored financing options.

As consumers begin delegating more of the shopping journey to AI, retailers may see an increase in automated interactions with their websites, platforms and payment systems. This brings cyber security, data protection and resilience into sharper focus.

Recent high-profile cyber incidents affecting the retail sector have provided a timely reminder of the importance of protecting customer data, digital platforms and the third-party systems on which businesses increasingly rely.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has also warned that AI is changing the scale and speed of cyber attacks, with the potential to help attackers conduct activities such as vulnerability discovery and reconnaissance at greater scale and faster pace.

For in-house counsel, there are five areas worth considering to ensure your organisation's cyber security and resilience arrangements keep pace.

1. Are your organisational cyber security measures still appropriate?

Cyber security is not solely an IT issue. Where personal data is involved, it is also a legal and regulatory concern.

A key principle of the UK GDPR is that organisations must process personal data securely using "appropriate technical and organisational measures". The ICO says this requires organisations to consider areas including risk analysis, organisational policies and physical and technical measures.

For online retailers, organisational measures are therefore just as important as the technology itself.

Organisations should consider whether responsibility for cyber risk is clearly defined, security policies are regularly reviewed and implemented, employees understand their responsibilities and access to systems and information is appropriately governed.

Third-party risk should also be part of the conversation. Ecommerce businesses increasingly operate within interconnected digital ecosystems involving technology, communications, payment and other service providers. Understanding which third parties can access systems or customer information, and ensuring appropriate cyber security and incident response provisions are in place, should therefore form an important part of cyber risk management.

2. Do your technical controls reflect a changing threat?

Strong organisational measures need to be supported by appropriate technical controls.

The ICO identifies four overarching security outcomes: managing security risk, protecting personal data against cyber attack, detecting security events and minimising their impact. UK GDPR requirements also include data protection by design under Article 25 and security of processing under Article 32.

Crucially, cyber security should not be treated as a "set and forget" exercise.

The NCSC says AI is already helping attackers conduct elements of offensive cyber activity, such as vulnerability discovery and reconnaissance, at a greater scale and faster pace. It has also highlighted the continuing importance of addressing familiar weaknesses, including outdated or unsupported systems, delays in applying security updates, and weak controls over access to systems and data.

For retailers, the question is therefore not simply whether cyber security controls exist, but whether those controls remain appropriate as technology and the threat landscape evolve.

3. Are you giving payment security sufficient attention?

As new technology becomes embedded in the ecommerce journey, protecting payment environments remains fundamental.

The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) sets out technical and operational security controls for protecting payment account data. Its requirements cover areas including network security, secure systems and software, access controls, authentication, logging and monitoring, security testing and incident-response programmes.

Payment security should form part of the wider conversation around ecommerce cyber resilience rather than being viewed as an isolated compliance exercise.

Organisations should understand which elements of their payment environment fall within the standard's scope and how responsibilities are allocated when third-party technology or payment providers are involved.

Legal, cyber security, IT and procurement teams can all play a role in developing a clear picture of where information travels, who has access to it and where contractual and operational responsibilities sit.

4. Do you know what happens when something goes wrong?

Even strong preventative controls cannot eliminate cyber risk entirely. Being prepared to respond effectively to an incident is therefore as important as trying to prevent one.

The ICO says appropriate security measures should enable organisations to restore the availability of and access to personal data in a timely manner following a physical or technical incident. Organisations should also have processes in place to regularly test the effectiveness of their security measures and undertake improvements where necessary.

This brings cyber resilience firmly into in-house counsel's remit.

Who makes key decisions during a cyber incident? How will the business determine whether legal, regulatory, insurance or contractual notifications are required? How will technical, legal, operational and communications teams work together? And how will the organisation manage affected suppliers and other third parties?

Incident response plans should not simply exist on paper. They need to be tested so that relevant teams understand their roles and organisations can identify weaknesses before a real incident occurs.

The middle of a cyber incident is not the time to establish who is responsible for what.

5. What if you are using AI to strengthen cyber security?

AI is not only changing the potential threat. It is also being explored as part of the defence.

The NCSC and Department for Science, Innovation and Technology are developing Cyber Shield, a blueprint for an approach to agentic cyber defence using frontier AI to identify, reduce and resolve national cyber risk.

However, deploying AI does not remove the need to get the cyber security fundamentals right.

Organisations considering AI within their cyber security environment should assess the technology alongside their existing controls and consider any additional risks it introduces.

Our recent article, AI agents: why governance, oversight and guardrails matter more than ever, highlights measures including security testing, access reviews, incident response planning, business continuity exercises and ongoing monitoring when organisations deploy AI agents.

As the use of AI in cyber defence develops, businesses should therefore resist viewing it as a substitute for established security and resilience measures.

Five cyber security questions in-house counsel should ask now

AI may change how consumers interact with online retailers, but the fundamentals of cyber resilience remain vital. In-house counsel should be asking:

  1. Are our organisational and technical security measures appropriate for our current cyber risk?
  2. Do we understand the cyber security of third parties with access to our systems or customer information?
  3. Are our ecommerce payment arrangements aligned with the PCI DSS requirements that apply to us?
  4. Have we tested our cyber incident response plan, including legal, regulatory and communications decision-making?
  5. If we use AI within our cyber security arrangements, have we assessed the additional risks and controls involved?

AI is changing both sides of the cyber equation. Consumers are beginning to use it as part of the ecommerce journey, while the NCSC has highlighted its potential to increase the speed and scale of cyber attacks and to play a role in cyber defence.

For in-house counsel, the response does not need to start with the technology. It starts with the fundamentals: understand the risk, implement appropriate controls, test those controls and know how the organisation will respond if something goes wrong.

As AI becomes more embedded in ecommerce, now is a good time to ask whether those foundations are strong enough for what comes next.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Ten AI Giants, One Regulator And A Lesson For Everyone Else: What The ICO’s Foundation Model Report Really Tells Us

The UK's Information Commissioner's Office has completed its supervision of major AI foundation model developers, revealing significant gaps in data protection practices and setting new expectations for legitimate interests assessments, transparency, and special category data handling. The regulator has now turned its attention to agentic AI systems, warning that autonomy is not an excuse for poor compliance and launching a call for evidence that will shape future regulatory guidance.
United KingdomPrivacy
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

To Fine Or Not To Fine: EDPB Confirms Default Position In GDPR Enforcement Should Be To Fine

The European Data Protection Board has published draft guidelines proposing a fundamental shift in GDPR enforcement: a presumption that fines should be imposed for non-minor infringements, with a deliberately low bar for establishing negligence. Organizations will need to demonstrate robust compliance programs and documented decision-making to potentially avoid penalties, as regulators move from asking "should we fine?" to "can we justify not fining?"
GlobalPrivacy
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

ICO Cookie Crackdown 2.0: The ICO’s New Storage And Access Technologies Guidance

The UK Information Commissioner's Office has finalized its guidance on storage and access technologies, expanding compliance requirements beyond traditional cookies to include tracking pixels, device fingerprinting, and web storage. Organizations must now navigate stricter consent standards and three new narrow exceptions introduced by the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025, while facing significantly increased enforcement penalties of up to £17.5 million or 4% of annual worldwide turnover.
United KingdomPrivacy
ZwillGen
ZwillGen
Article

Private CCTV, Ring Doorbells And Police Investigations: Where Does UK GDPR Draw The Line?

Domestic surveillance technology has evolved from simple security cameras to sophisticated smart systems that may inadvertently create legal obligations for homeowners. When does a Ring doorbell or CCTV system transform an ordinary citizen into a data controller subject to UK GDPR, and what are the implications of millions of private cameras forming an unregulated surveillance network?
United KingdomPrivacy
HCR Law
HCR Law
Article

The ICO's Agentic AI Call For Evidence: What You Need To Know

The UK's Information Commissioner's Office has launched a six-week consultation on agentic AI systems, examining how data protection law applies to autonomous AI agents that can make decisions and take actions with minimal human oversight. The call for evidence focuses on six critical themes including data security, transparency, accountability, automated decision-making, fairness and purpose limitation, and lawful bases for processing personal data.
United KingdomPrivacy
TLT
TLT
Article

CBSA Anti-Dumping And Countervailing Duty Investigations: Truck And Bus Tires From China – What Producers, Exporters, And Importers Need To Know

Canada has initiated anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations into truck and bus tires from China, with preliminary determinations expected by November 30, 2026. Producers, exporters, and importers—including companies from Korea, Japan, and Singapore with Chinese operations—face critical September and October deadlines to submit comprehensive responses or risk significantly higher duty rates.
CanadaInternational Law
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

What Is The Hansa? From The Hanseatic League To Modern Cooperation Models

The term "Hansa" has re-emerged in modern geopolitical discourse, most notably through the 2026 Germany-Norway defence cooperation framework. This article examines how the principles of the medieval Hanseatic League—flexible coordination, shared standards, and mutual benefit without centralization—are being adapted to address contemporary challenges in defence, security, and cross-border collaboration.
GlobalInternational Law
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

Peptides In Canada: Regulatory Reality Is Catching Up With The Hype

Health Canada's recent enforcement action against unauthorized injectable peptides signals a regulatory shift that wellness companies cannot afford to ignore. While peptides dominate influencer marketing and online wellness spaces, their legal status in Canada depends on factors far more complex than social media trends suggest. Understanding how route of administration, therapeutic claims, and market authorization intersect is now critical for compliance.
CanadaConsumer Protection
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

The Warranty Of Good Working Order: New Québec Consumer Protection Regulation Takes Effect October 5, 2026

Starting October 5, 2026, Québec will introduce a new statutory warranty of good working order for consumer goods such as appliances and electronics, with minimum warranty periods ranging from 3 to 6 years. The legislation imposes disclosure obligations on manufacturers and merchants while prohibiting any attempts to exclude or limit this warranty. Businesses operating in Québec must adapt their practices to comply with these consumer protection requirements or face potential compliance issues.
CanadaConsumer Protection
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

Canadian Product Stewardship And EPR: 2026 Summer Update

Canadian governments and producer-responsibility organizations are refining extended producer responsibility programs across the country, affecting packaging, batteries, electronics, and hazardous products. Recent regulatory changes include expanded collection obligations, adjusted compliance timelines, and new enforcement measures, with significant developments in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic provinces.
CanadaEnvironment
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

Understanding Canada’s new "Productivity Mega Deduction": Broad-based, immediate, and permanent expensing

Canada's new Productivity Mega Deduction promises to slash the marginal effective tax rate on business investment to just 6.4%, positioning the country as the most competitive G7 nation for capital deployment. This permanent tax incentive extends immediate expensing to roughly 65% of capital assets, fundamentally reshaping the economics of investing in Canadian operations across manufacturing, energy, technology, and resource sectors.
CanadaTax
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG