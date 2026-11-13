Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

When Frozen Assets Meet Freezing Orders: Can Sanctioned Parties Obtain Injunctions?

Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Contributor
Mishcon de Reya LLP

Mishcon de Reya LLP

Founded by Lord Mishcon in 1937, in a one-room office in Brixton, Mishcon de Reya now employs over...

View firm profile
Explore more from Mishcon de Reya LLP

Two recent High Court decisions involving VTB Bank, a Russian bank subject to UK sanctions, examine whether freezing orders and disclosure orders constitute "funds" or "economic resources" under UK sanctions law, and explore the practical challenges sanctioned entities face when attempting to provide fortification for cross-undertakings in damages.

United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Shaistah Akhtar
Shaistah Akhtar
Frances Beddow
Frances Beddow
Loza Salam
Loza Salam

In brief

  • Two recent High Court decisions involving VTB Bank, a Russian bank subject to UK sanctions, illustrate how UK sanctions can impact the ability of a designated person to obtain a worldwide freezing order ("WFO").
  • Together, the cases confirm that sanctioned litigants can access injunctions as a remedy from the English courts but will not be given any more favourable treatment than a non-sanctioned party, and the practical impact of sanctions can determine whether an otherwise properly obtained injunction survives.

Background: the underlying dispute

VTB Bank obtained a WFO against two Kazakh defendants in aid of substantive proceedings in Russia, who later challenged the order on two fronts.

The set-aside application: is a freezing order an "economic resource"?

In VTB Bank PJSC v Kuanyshev and Askar [2026] EWHC 2140 (Comm), the defendants argued that the freezing injunction breached UK sanctions and should therefore be set aside.

Regulations 11 to 15 of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 form the core of the UK's asset-freezing regime for persons designated under the Russia sanctions.

Regulation 11 imposes the basic asset freeze on funds and economic resources owned, held or controlled by a designated person. Regulations 12 and 13 prohibit making "funds" available, directly or indirectly, to a designated person or for their benefit, while Regulations 14 and 15 impose the equivalent prohibition in relation to "economic resources".

Section 60 of the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (SAMLA) supplies the definitions that give those Regulations their scope. "Funds" is defined broadly as financial assets and benefits of every kind, including obvious examples such as cash and bank deposits but extending to a non-exhaustive list of other instruments and interests. "Economic resources" is an even wider concept, encompassing assets of every kind, tangible or intangible, movable or immovable, which can be used to obtain funds, goods or services.

The defendants argued that both definitions were engaged here, regardless of the fact that any funds or economic resources would only be made available to VTB as a result of a court order, since the Regulations prohibit funds or economic resources being made available to a designated person "directly or indirectly", whether or not the person making them available was acting under compulsion of a court order.

A freezing injunction is not itself a payment or transfer of assets: it is an order made by the court against a defendant personally, restraining that defendant from dealing with their own assets pending the resolution of the underlying dispute. However, the defendants argued that the freezing injunction should be considered "funds" under section 60(1) SAMLA, on the basis that it had quantifiable financial value by making VTB's underlying claim more valuable. Alternatively, the injunction was said to be an "economic resource" under section 60(2) SAMLA and Regulation 14, since it could be used to obtain the defendants' assets. A further argument was that the disclosure order breached Regulation 12 (treating the disclosed information as "funds" with intrinsic value) or Regulation 14 (as an "economic resource").

Set-aside decision

Mrs Justice Dias rejected all of these arguments, holding that granting a WFO or a disclosure order to VTB did not involve making "funds" or "economic resources" available to it. A freezing injunction is not "funds", since it gives the applicant no proprietary or other interest in the frozen assets. Nor is it an "economic resource", since there was no evidence that it can be used "in exchange for" funds, goods or services. The same reasoning applied to an asset disclosure order made at the same time as the WFO: the disclosed material had no intrinsic financial value, and simply conveying information does not amount to "funds" or an "economic resource".

The discharge application

Meanwhile, in an earlier decision, VTB Bank PJSC v Kuanyshev and Askar [2026] EWHC 1983 (Comm), Mrs Justice Dias considered the defendants' application to discharge VTB's WFO on the basis that VTB failed to provide fortification for its cross-undertaking in damages.

A cross-undertaking in damages is a promise a claimant gives, in exchange for the court granting a freezing order, to compensate the defendant for any loss caused by the order if it later turns out the order should not have been granted. Where there is a real risk the claimant would not be able to honour that promise, the court can require the cross-undertaking to be fortified by way of security, typically in the form of a payment into court. It was common ground between the parties that fortification is the price a claimant must pay in exchange for the grant of a freezing order.

The difficulty in this case was that VTB, as a sanctioned entity, could not simply make a payment, even into court, without first obtaining a licence from the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), and the court was told at the outset that an OFSI licence could take anywhere between six weeks and 18 months to grant. As OFSI will only grant a licence in relation to a specific, identified transaction, VTB could not obtain one in advance to cover whatever fortification mechanism the court might eventually order, and each new proposal for how to provide fortification triggered other issues.

Over the following months, VTB attempted to provide fortification in various ways:

  • First iteration: VTB proposed ring-fencing funds already frozen in a UK JP Morgan account. There was some confusion at the original hearing granting the WFO as to whether licences were already in place for these funds, but it later emerged that licences would still need to be obtained in order to make the payment.
  • Second iteration: Alternatively, VTB proposed using funds held at Barclays Bank instead. VTB suggested that this would avoid the need to obtain a licence from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), as well as from OFSI. The defendants argued neither this nor the JP Morgan proposal offered real fortification unless and until a licence (from OFSI as a minimum) was actually granted, so the court rejected both and instead ordered payment into court (with the amount increased to £500,000, including security for costs), directing VTB to apply for the necessary licence expeditiously.
  • Third iteration: VTB proposed using funds already in the Court Funds Office to the account of VTB's subsidiary, which would only require an OFSI licence to authorise an internal transfer between the companies. OFSI took two months to respond with a draft licence, after the defendants threatened to join OFSI to the proceedings, but this draft licence requested further information from VTB. Further, the Court Funds Office was not prepared to accept the proposed transfer without a separate court order, further necessary licences permitting both payment out of and back into a VTB-connected account, and due diligence on the part of the Court Funds Office itself and its correspondent banks - making the mechanism unworkable in practice.
  • Fourth iteration: VTB proposed varying the order to allow fortification to be held in its solicitors' client account instead. The defendants opposed this as offering less protection than payment into court, since a licence would still be needed to pay funds out of a solicitors' client account, whereas a licence for payment into court might make a further licence for payment out unnecessary or quicker to obtain. By the time the discharge application came before the court, nearly six months had passed since the original freezing order, and no fortification had been provided.

Discharge decision

Applying the established test of whether discharge would be unjust or disproportionate, the judge accepted that a designated person is entitled to access the courts but should not thereby be placed in a better position than any other litigant. Weighing VTB's more than minimal efforts to comply against the fact that no fortification had been provided after nearly six months, she held that VTB should have a further 13 days to make the payment into court, failing which the order would be discharged.

In the subsequent set-aside judgment, Mrs Justice Dias stood by this earlier decision but held that the WFO should not be discharged until 31 August 2026, to allow time for VTB to appeal the discharge decision to the Court of Appeal. However, she was careful to note that her decision to discharge the WFO was a discretionary decision, made on the particular facts of this specific case, and it should not be taken as determining the position for other designated persons in other circumstances.

On 28 August 2026, the Court of Appeal refused VTB's application for permission to appeal. The WFO was accordingly discharged.

What the cases mean in practice

  • Freezing injunctions and disclosure orders are not "funds" or "economic resources", even where they benefit a designated claimant.
  • A party which is subject to a freezing order obtained by a sanctioned counterparty may be able to have the order discharged if fortification is not provided within a reasonable time. However, the court will consider this in light of the specific facts of the case.
  • Parties seeking a freezing order where sanctions may make payment of fortification challenging should liaise with OFSI as soon as possible and bear in mind that OFSI's typical timeline for granting licences can cause difficulties in practice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Meta's $18 Billion Settlement: Reckoning Or Managed Exit?

Meta has agreed to pay up to $18 billion over 10 years to settle claims by 52 US state and territory attorneys general in the largest state consumer-protection settlement in American history outside tobacco. The settlement imposes binding child-safety obligations including time limits and age assurance, but leaves the core algorithmic feed unchanged and raises questions about whether this represents genuine accountability or a commercially managed outcome.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Game Developer And Publisher Battle Over Step In Rights

A High Court ruling examines a contentious dispute between a video game developer and publisher over milestone-based funding and "step in" rights for the first-person shooter Six Days in Fallujah. With over $50 million in development costs at stake and allegations of conspiracy to acquire proprietary source code, the court declined to grant either party interim control of the game's development, leaving both sides without the "keys to the kingdom" pending a full trial.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Lewis Silkin
Lewis Silkin
Article

AI In Court: CJC Issues Final Report On The Use Of AI In Preparing Court Documents

The Civil Justice Council has released its Final Report on AI use in court documents, proposing 15 recommendations that balance innovation with integrity in civil litigation. The report introduces differentiated disclosure requirements for witnesses versus experts, while maintaining existing professional duties for legal representatives in written advocacy.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Video

One-Punch Manslaughter – When A Single Blow Kills (Video)

A split-second decision can change lives forever. In one-punch manslaughter cases, a single impulsive blow, perhaps thrown in anger, fear or misguided bravado, leads to a tragic death. These ‘death by a single punch’ incidents are more common in the UK than many realise. Dozens of families every year are left devastated, with one family grieving an unimaginable loss, and another family shocked and fearful as their loved one faces a homicide investigation for an outcome no one intended. It’s a tragic reality, one moment of anger, one fatal assault involving a single blow, and two lives (and families) ruined.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Olliers Solicitors
Olliers Solicitors
Article

LNG Charterparty Hire Formula: Meaning Of JKM–TTF Pricing Spread

The Commercial Court ruled on a USD 29 million dispute over an LNG carrier charterparty's index-linked pricing formula, determining whether the "JKM-TTF spread" operated bidirectionally or only when JKM exceeded TTF. The decision examines how unprecedented market conditions—where European gas prices surged above Asian prices due to the Ukraine war—tested the contractual formula's application and whether rectification could remedy an alleged drafting oversight.
European UnionLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
CMS Wistrand
CMS Wistrand
Article

UK Right To Work Checks: What Changes On 1 October 2026

The UK's right-to-work regime is undergoing a fundamental transformation that will extend compliance obligations far beyond traditional employment relationships. From 1 October 2026, businesses engaging contractors, agency workers, platform-based workers, and complex supply chains will face new liability risks that travel up entire contracting chains. Understanding these changes and implementing the required contractual terms, substitution controls, and identity verification systems is now critical for orga
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Manchester City: Independent Commission Publishes Decision On Premier League Charges

An independent Premier League Commission has found Manchester City in breach of financial rules spanning nine seasons, with findings that the club artificially inflated revenues and reduced costs by over £900 million. The decision marks what the Premier League describes as the most significant case in its history, though Manchester City strongly disputes the findings and intends to appeal, setting the stage for further proceedings that could reshape English football's regulatory landscape.
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Meta's $18 Billion Settlement: Reckoning Or Managed Exit?

Meta has agreed to pay up to $18 billion over 10 years to settle claims by 52 US state and territory attorneys general in the largest state consumer-protection settlement in American history outside tobacco. The settlement imposes binding child-safety obligations including time limits and age assurance, but leaves the core algorithmic feed unchanged and raises questions about whether this represents genuine accountability or a commercially managed outcome.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

The New Trade Union Right Of Access: What Employers Need To Do Now

From 30 October 2026, independent trade unions will gain statutory rights to access workplaces - both physically and digitally - regardless of existing union membership or recognition. With tight statutory deadlines for responding to access requests and penalties reaching £500,000 for repeated breaches, employers face a significant shift in how unions can establish themselves in previously non-unionised workplaces.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Samsung Ordered To Pay The Swatch Group US$11.6 Million In Damages For Trade Mark Infringement

The High Court has awarded the Swatch Group US$11.6 million in negotiation damages against Samsung for trade mark infringements involving watch face apps on the Galaxy App store. Rejecting both parties' extreme valuations of US$170 million and US$301, the court established important principles for assessing damages when brand owners don't license their marks and no comparable market royalties exist.
United KingdomIntellectual Property
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Renters' Rights Act 'Register Your Rental Property' Service To Launch In December 2026

The UK Government has announced the regional rollout of its new Private Rented Sector database, requiring landlords to register themselves and their properties starting December 2026. With annual fees of £65 per property and potential fines for non-compliance, this comprehensive registration system will fundamentally change how rental properties are tracked and regulated across England.
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

R (University Of Sussex) v Office For Students: Reshaping The OfS's Guidance On Freedom Of Speech And Academic Freedom

The High Court's landmark ruling in R (University of Sussex) v Office for Students has fundamentally reshaped how the OfS regulates freedom of speech in higher education, leading to revised guidance that requires holistic policy assessment and proper consideration of remedial actions. With the new free-speech complaints scheme now operational, institutions face heightened scrutiny of their policies and must ensure their frameworks protect lawful speech while meeting equality obligations.
United KingdomConsumer Protection
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Can Insurers Avoid Covering Defence Costs Under A D&O Policy Before Fraud Is Proved?

In a landmark ruling, the English Commercial Court has determined that insurers must continue advancing defence costs under D&O policies even when fraud allegations are pending, provided a non-avoidance clause is present. The decision addresses whether such clauses violate public policy and establishes that insurers cannot withhold coverage until fraud is either admitted or proven by final court decision.
United KingdomInsurance
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Protecting Reputation In The AI Era: How To Prepare, Monitor And Respond

AI has fundamentally altered how reputation is shaped, with AI-powered search engines now delivering authoritative-seeming summaries rather than traditional search results. From deepfakes and voice cloning to coordinated review bombing and bot-driven harassment campaigns, the threats are evolving rapidly—but so are the defensive tools available to those who understand how to deploy them strategically.
United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP