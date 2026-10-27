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ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

What Are The Warning Signs Of Stillbirth?

JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
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JMW Solicitors LLP

JMW Solicitors LLP

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Pregnancy brings joy but also legitimate concerns about your baby's wellbeing. Understanding critical warning signs - from changes in fetal movement patterns to vaginal bleeding and growth restrictions - empowers expectant parents to seek timely medical intervention. When healthcare providers fail to recognize or act upon these indicators, the consequences can be devastating.

United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Lucy Mellor
Lucy Mellor

Being pregnant can be one of the happiest, but also the most worrying, moments of your life. It is normal to feel concerned about your baby at moments throughout your pregnancy and labour. It is also important to remember that you know what feels right and can feel confident to express concerns to your midwife or doctor if something doesn’t feel right for you.

Hundreds of thousands of babies are born in England and Wales each year with no complications. However, it is important to understand warning signs so that you know when to seek urgent medical care, or follow up with your GP on any worrying symptoms. There are also signs that medical staff should look out for during check-ups, and take steps to address.

Here, we outline the physical symptoms and risk factors that doctors must consider to protect your and your baby’s health, and the legal options that may be available to you if medical staff fail to do so.

A baby's movements

One of the most important indicators of a baby's health is their movement pattern. Most parents can feel the baby move from between 16 and 24 weeks of pregnancy. These movements can feel like flutters, kicks or rolls.

A common misconception is that babies move less toward the end of pregnancy because they have less room to do so. This is not always the case and, if you notice a change or a reduction in your baby's movements, you should contact your midwife or local maternity unit immediately.

In these circumstances, medical professionals should refer you for tests to check on your baby’s health.

Vaginal bleeding

Vaginal bleeding at any stage of pregnancy can be alarming and should always be investigated. While light spotting can sometimes occur, heavy or persistent vaginal bleeding may indicate serious pregnancy complications.

One such complication is placental abruption, which occurs when the placenta separates from the inner wall of the uterus before birth. This can lead to the baby not getting enough oxygen and nutrients. Placental abruption can cause heavy bleeding in the mother, but it can be effectively treated in some cases if it is detected early enough.

Another condition is placenta previa, where the placenta partially or completely covers the opening of the cervix. It can cause light to severe bleeding, usually after 20 weeks of pregnancy. If you have placenta previa, your baby may need to be born via a caesarean section.

Fetal growth restriction

Fetal growth restriction, also known as intrauterine growth restriction, occurs when a baby does not grow at the expected rate inside the womb. This is often caused by placental insufficiency, where the placenta does not provide enough oxygen or nutrients to the baby.

During your antenatal appointments, your midwife should measure your symphysis-fundal height (the size of your bump) to ensure your baby is growing as expected. If there are concerns, they should arrange an ultrasound scan to check your baby’s growth and the blood flow through the umbilical cord.

There is no direct treatment for fetal growth restriction. The focus is usually on close monitoring, and your baby may be delivered earlier than expected.

Other risk factors

There are several factors that can increase the risk of complications during pregnancy, including:

  • Maternal age: Women over the age of 35, and particularly those over 40, face a higher risk. Teenagers under 15 also have an increased risk.
  • Ethnicity: Data shows that Black women are twice as likely to experience stillbirth compared to white women.
  • Body mass index: Having a high body mass index (over 30) increases the risk of stillbirth and other complications, like gestational diabetes.
  • First pregnancy: Women in their first pregnancy may be at a slightly higher risk.
  • Previous stillbirth: If you have experienced a previous stillbirth, your next pregnancy will be monitored closely.
  • Multiple pregnancies: Carrying twins or triplets increases the likelihood of pregnancy loss.
  • High blood pressure: High blood pressure during pregnancy can be a sign of a condition known as pre-eclampsia, which can restrict the blood flow to the placenta and lead to fetal growth restriction.
  • Umbilical cord issues: These can include a prolapsed cord, or an umbilical cord that wraps around the baby's neck.
  • Pre-existing medical conditions: Several health conditions can lead to the risk of early stillbirth or other pregnancy complications, including:
    • type 1, type 2 and gestational diabetes
    • blood clotting disorders
    • lupus
    • obstetric cholestasis (a liver disorder that can affect pregnancy)
    • certain chronic conditions and diseases

If babies have congenital abnormalities, genetic abnormalities, or a genetic disorder, this can affect their development. While genetic testing can minimise the risk of stillbirths happening in future pregnancies, it is still important that blood clotting problems, insufficient amniotic fluid or other key stillbirth symptoms are investigated and addressed properly during your pregnancy.

When can stillbirth lead to a medical negligence compensation claim?

While most stillbirths are tragic natural events, some can occur because of a failure in medical care. If you received substandard care and your baby’s loss could have been prevented if different decisions had been made, JMW can help you to seek compensation.

Examples of clinical negligence that may have been responsible for the loss of your baby include if doctors or midwives failed to:

  • Identify and act upon signs of fetal growth restriction.
  • Respond appropriately to reports of reduced movements.
  • Diagnose or appropriately manage pre-eclampsia or gestational diabetes.
  • Monitor the baby's heart rate correctly during labour.

A claim can provide the resources you need, including the costs of treatment for psychological injury, and can hopefully prevent similar mistakes from being made and affecting other families in the future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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