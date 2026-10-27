Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

Privilege (Still) Belongs To The Client – SRA Can't Compel Document Production

Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Contributor
Gowling WLG

Gowling WLG

The firm The firm’s lawyers speak English, French, Russian and Ukrainian. The firm’s client base...

View firm profile
Explore more from Gowling WLG

The High Court has ruled that the Solicitors Regulation Authority cannot compel law firms to produce client documents protected by legal professional privilege without client consent. This judgment examines the fundamental tension between regulatory oversight and the protection of privileged communications, establishing important boundaries for regulatory investigations across all sectors.

United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
James Sidwell
James Sidwell
Verity Barker
Verity Barker
Christopher Richards
Christopher Richards
Author LinkedIn connections

In the recent judgment in Carter-Ruck Solicitors & Anor v Solicitors Regulation Authority [2026] EWHC 2416 (KB) the High Court held that the Solicitors Regulation Authority could not compel law firms to produce client documents protected by legal professional privilege where that privilege has not been waived.

While the decision hinges on a discrete piece of statutory interpretation, the judgment underscores the fundamental importance of privilege and the high threshold for overriding it - even where it is in tension with competing public policy concerns. We look at the decision and what it means for regulatory investigations.

Privilege - a fundamental human right

Legal professional privilege (LPP) is a common law legal principle which allows a client to consult a lawyer in confidence, and have certainty that what passes between them will not be revealed without their consent. Courts in England & Wales have recognised LPP as "a fundamental human right" and, while it is possible for legislation to override LPP, the courts have also held that it can only be overridden by express words, or where that is the necessary implication of the legislation.

The question for the court in this case was whether s.44B of the Solicitors Act 1974 (the Act) passed that high bar to override LPP, such that the Solicitor's Regulation Authority (SRA) had the power to compel the production of privileged documents from a solicitor's client files.

The key facts

The SRA had been investigating a firm of solicitors, for their conduct in bringing / threatening to bring claims on behalf of their client. In support of that investigation, the SRA issued notices under s.44B of the Act, requiring the solicitors to produce certain documents from their client files. The solicitors contended that the SRA did not have the power to compel the production of documents which were subject to LPP, if their client (the owner of the privilege) did not consent, and the solicitors and their client (together the claimants) sought a declaration from the court to that effect.

Did the statute override privilege?

It was common ground between the parties that s.44B does not include express words to override privilege. The SRA argued though that it was a necessary implication of s.44B that it could compel production of documents subject to the client's privilege. The SRA mounted a number of overlapping arguments in support of this.

Among others, it argued that it was clearly empowered to compel production of a solicitor's files (including client privileged materials) elsewhere in the Act for the purposes of an intervention (i.e. where the SRA closes down a solicitor's practice), and it would introduce inconsistency if it could not do so also for the purposes of an investigation. It also argued that it would defeat the statutory purpose of s.44B if the SRA could not require the production of a client's privileged material in support of its investigation.

The court was not persuaded by these arguments. In their view, an SRA intervention was quite different from an SRA investigation – in an intervention there was a necessary implication that the Act overrode LPP, because the SRA could not effectively intervene without access to the client's privileged material.

The same could not be said of an investigation under s.44B – while an investigation may well be more difficult or less effective without access to the client's privileged material, it would not be impossible, and so it could not be said it was a necessary implication that privilege was overridden in investigations. Similarly, the court considered that while the statutory purpose of s.44B may be impeded if the SRA were not able to compel production of privileged documents, it would not be stultified, as there would remain many cases where the SRA would be able to conduct effective investigations.

Aside from its own construction of s.44B, the court further considered that there were no binding case authorities that construed s.44B differently, and that if anything, the parliamentary material demonstrated that there was no clear intention to override privilege – among other things, it showed that a proposed amendment that would have expressly overridden LPP had been abandoned.

"No infringement"

The SRA also advanced an alternative argument that, where privileged documents are handed over to a regulator, there is "no infringement" (or only a technical, authorised infringement) of LPP. This argument had been considered by the Court of Appeal in recent years in the Sports Direct case, where another regulator (the Financial Reporting Council) similarly argued it had the power to compel production of documents subject to LPP. The argument derives from comments made by Lord Hoffmann in R (Morgan Grenfell & Co Ltd) v Special Commissioner of Income Tax [2002] UKHL 21 who, in trying to rationalise an earlier court decision, said:

"I think that the true justification for the decision was not that [the clients] had no LPP, or that their LPP had been overridden by the Law Society's rules, but that the clients' LPP was not being infringed… In my opinion, this limited disclosure did not breach the clients' LPP or, to the extent that it technically did, was authorised by the Law Society's statutory powers." (R (Morgan Grenfell & Co Ltd) v Special Commissioner of Income Tax [2002] UKHL 21)

As explained in our article on the Sports Direct decision, the Court of Appeal held that Lord Hoffmann's comments did not create a separate "no infringement" exception, and in the absence of a statutory override (through either express words or a necessary implication), supplying privileged documents to a regulator would infringe privilege.

In this case, the court considered themselves bound by the Sports Direct decision and said there was no reason that the SRA should be able to claim the "no infringement" exception - they were in no different position to other regulators like the Financial Reporting Council (FRC).

A potential Supreme Court appeal

While this decision focuses on one regulator's powers and the interpretation of a specific statutory provision, it is also consistent with recent treatment of LPP in the context of other regulators. In part, that is because the High Court was bound by the Court of Appeal's decision in the Sports Direct case. The SRA has, however, been granted permission to appeal and a leapfrog certificate by the High Court, and is now seeking permission to appeal from the Supreme Court. As a result, both the judgment and the existence of the "no infringement" principle may yet be subject to further scrutiny.

Pending any appeal though, this decision underscores the courts' recognition of the fundamental importance of LPP, even where it may prove an obstacle for regulators and impede their investigations. Legal regulators are in the same position as any other regulator. However, as the court highlighted, while an inability to compel production of privileged client documents may hamper some investigations, there will be many more where it is not an obstacle – for example where a client voluntarily waives privilege to permit investigation of their complaint against a solicitor (or, in other cases, to demonstrate cooperation with a regulator); where an opposing party has inter-partes correspondence which evidences the complaint; or in the case of workplace harassment claims.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Game Developer And Publisher Battle Over Step In Rights

A High Court ruling examines a contentious dispute between a video game developer and publisher over milestone-based funding and "step in" rights for the first-person shooter Six Days in Fallujah. With over $50 million in development costs at stake and allegations of conspiracy to acquire proprietary source code, the court declined to grant either party interim control of the game's development, leaving both sides without the "keys to the kingdom" pending a full trial.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Lewis Silkin
Lewis Silkin
Article

Meta's $18 Billion Settlement: Reckoning Or Managed Exit?

Meta has agreed to pay up to $18 billion over 10 years to settle claims by 52 US state and territory attorneys general in the largest state consumer-protection settlement in American history outside tobacco. The settlement imposes binding child-safety obligations including time limits and age assurance, but leaves the core algorithmic feed unchanged and raises questions about whether this represents genuine accountability or a commercially managed outcome.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

LNG Charterparty Hire Formula: Meaning Of JKM–TTF Pricing Spread

The Commercial Court ruled on a USD 29 million dispute over an LNG carrier charterparty's index-linked pricing formula, determining whether the "JKM-TTF spread" operated bidirectionally or only when JKM exceeded TTF. The decision examines how unprecedented market conditions—where European gas prices surged above Asian prices due to the Ukraine war—tested the contractual formula's application and whether rectification could remedy an alleged drafting oversight.
European UnionLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
CMS Wistrand
CMS Wistrand
Video

One-Punch Manslaughter – When A Single Blow Kills (Video)

A split-second decision can change lives forever. In one-punch manslaughter cases, a single impulsive blow, perhaps thrown in anger, fear or misguided bravado, leads to a tragic death. These ‘death by a single punch’ incidents are more common in the UK than many realise. Dozens of families every year are left devastated, with one family grieving an unimaginable loss, and another family shocked and fearful as their loved one faces a homicide investigation for an outcome no one intended. It’s a tragic reality, one moment of anger, one fatal assault involving a single blow, and two lives (and families) ruined.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Olliers Solicitors
Olliers Solicitors
Article

Supreme Court Restricts Contractor’s Right To Terminate For Repeated Employer Defaults

The Supreme Court examined whether a contractor could terminate a construction contract following two late payments by the employer, even though the first payment was made within the contractual cure period. The case centered on interpreting standard JCT contract termination provisions and whether a 'repeated default' clause required an earlier accrued right to terminate.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
RPC
RPC
Article

What Is The Hansa? From The Hanseatic League To Modern Cooperation Models

The term "Hansa" has re-emerged in modern geopolitical discourse, most notably through the 2026 Germany-Norway defence cooperation framework. This article examines how the principles of the medieval Hanseatic League—flexible coordination, shared standards, and mutual benefit without centralization—are being adapted to address contemporary challenges in defence, security, and cross-border collaboration.
GlobalInternational Law
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

Canada And The European Union Chart A New Course: Beyond CETA Toward A Strategic Economic Partnership

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has invited Canada to become the first associate member of the EU, with Prime Minister Mark Carney accepting the proposal to pursue an "Alliance for the Future." The partnership would build on existing bilateral agreements with Germany, Spain, and Italy, potentially enabling free flow of goods, services, and workers across strategic sectors including energy, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, defence, and advanced manufacturing.
GlobalInternational Law
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

The Warranty Of Good Working Order: New Québec Consumer Protection Regulation Takes Effect October 5, 2026

Starting October 5, 2026, Québec will introduce a new statutory warranty of good working order for consumer goods such as appliances and electronics, with minimum warranty periods ranging from 3 to 6 years. The legislation imposes disclosure obligations on manufacturers and merchants while prohibiting any attempts to exclude or limit this warranty. Businesses operating in Québec must adapt their practices to comply with these consumer protection requirements or face potential compliance issues.
CanadaConsumer Protection
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

CBSA Anti-Dumping And Countervailing Duty Investigations: Truck And Bus Tires From China – What Producers, Exporters, And Importers Need To Know

Canada has initiated anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations into truck and bus tires from China, with preliminary determinations expected by November 30, 2026. Producers, exporters, and importers—including companies from Korea, Japan, and Singapore with Chinese operations—face critical September and October deadlines to submit comprehensive responses or risk significantly higher duty rates.
CanadaInternational Law
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

Advance Income Tax Ruling Requests For “major Investments” In Canada To Take Priority

The Canada Revenue Agency has announced a new policy to prioritize advance income tax ruling requests for investments of $1 billion or more in Canada. This initiative aims to provide greater tax certainty and reduce risks for major investors, potentially accelerating large-scale project development and strengthening Canada's economic competitiveness. However, questions remain about implementation timelines and potential impacts on smaller ruling requests.
CanadaTax
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

Understanding Canada’s new "Productivity Mega Deduction": Broad-based, immediate, and permanent expensing

Canada's new Productivity Mega Deduction promises to slash the marginal effective tax rate on business investment to just 6.4%, positioning the country as the most competitive G7 nation for capital deployment. This permanent tax incentive extends immediate expensing to roughly 65% of capital assets, fundamentally reshaping the economics of investing in Canadian operations across manufacturing, energy, technology, and resource sectors.
CanadaTax
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

Peptides In Canada: Regulatory Reality Is Catching Up With The Hype

Health Canada's recent enforcement action against unauthorized injectable peptides signals a regulatory shift that wellness companies cannot afford to ignore. While peptides dominate influencer marketing and online wellness spaces, their legal status in Canada depends on factors far more complex than social media trends suggest. Understanding how route of administration, therapeutic claims, and market authorization intersect is now critical for compliance.
CanadaConsumer Protection
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG