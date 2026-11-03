Niprose Investments – Can A Solicitor Be Negligent Yet Avoid Liability?

A Useful Reminder

A recent high court decision has highlighted an important point for anyone considering a professional negligence claim: proving that a solicitor made a mistake does not necessarily mean they will be legally responsible for the loss that follows.

In Niprose Investments v Vincents Solicitors Limited [2026] EWHC 2320 (Ch), the court found that the solicitors had failed to provide sufficient advice in one important respect. It also accepted that, had proper advice given, the claimant would not have gone ahead with the transaction.

Despite this, the professional negligence claim ultimately failed.

So how can a professional provide negligent advice, influence a client’s decision and still not be liable for the resulting financial loss?

What Happened in Niprose Investments v Vincents Solicitors?

The case concerned the purchase of eight units in an off-plan residential development in Liverpool known as The Rise.

Niprose Investments Limited had paid £40,000 in reservation fees before instructing Vincents Solicitors. It later paid £299,800 in deposits, representing 50% of the purchase price on exchange, as well as £3,796 in conveyancing fees.

The deposits could be released to the developer and used towards the marketing, sale and construction of the development.

However, the development was never completed. Its funder entered administration and the developer subsequently went into compulsory liquidation, leaving the purchasers without their properties and unable to recover the money they had paid.

Niprose argued that its solicitors had failed to adequately explain that the deposits were not properly secured, had failed to make sure it fully understood the risks involved and should have advised it not to proceed with the investment.

What Did the Court Find the Solicitors Had Done Wrong?

The court found that Vincents had not adequately explained the true meaning and effect of the contractual arrangements governing the release of the deposits, or the limited protection those arrangements provided.

In that respect, the solicitors were in breach of their duty of care.

The court also accepted an important part of Niprose’s case: if proper advice had been given, the claimant would not have proceeded with the purchases and would therefore not have paid the deposits (the ‘but-for’ test).

Put simply, the claimant could say: “If my solicitor had advised me properly, I would not have entered into the transaction and I would not have lost this money.”

At first glance, that might appear to be enough to establish a successful claim. In professional negligence cases however, the court must consider more than this.

Why Did the Claim Still Fail?

The court had to consider not only whether the negligent advice had influenced the claimant’s decision but also what particular risk the solicitor’s duty was intended to protect the claimant against.

This is sometimes referred to as a “scope of duty” question.

Vincents had been instructed to provide conveyancing services in connection with the purchase of an investment property. The court did not accept that this extended to a wider duty to decide whether the investment itself was commercially sensible or to advise the claimant not to proceed altogether.

In other words, a conveyancing solicitor may be responsible for advising a client about the legal risks of a transaction, but that does not necessarily make them responsible for the wider commercial success or failure of the investment.

Crucially, the loss occurred because the developer became insolvent and the development failed.

There was no finding that the deposits had been released or used contrary to the contractual arrangements. The court therefore concluded that, although the solicitors had been negligent in relation to part of their advice, there was not a sufficient legal connection between what they had got wrong and the reason the claimant ultimately lost their money.

That distinction was enough for the claim to fail.

How Do Manchester Building Society and Meadows v Khan Apply?

The approach taken by the court follows two important Supreme Court decisions from 2021: Manchester Building Society v Grant Thornton UK LLP and Khan v Meadows.

Together, these cases changed the way courts approach questions of responsibility and loss in professional negligence claims.

It is no longer enough simply to ask whether the claimant would have avoided the loss “but for” the negligent advice. The court must also consider what the professional was actually instructed to do, what risks their duty was intended to protect against and whether the loss suffered resulted from one of those risks.

Khan v Meadows provides a useful example. In that case, a doctor negligently failed to provide correct advice about whether a woman carried the haemophilia gene. She later gave birth to a child who had both haemophilia and autism.

Although the child would not have been born but for the negligent advice, the Supreme Court concluded that the doctor’s responsibility related to the consequences of haemophilia, not the unrelated autism. The purpose of the advice had been to address the risk of haemophilia.

Manchester Building Society v Grant Thornton applied the same underlying principle in the context of negligent accountancy advice. The Supreme Court emphasised that the extent of a professional’s responsibility should be assessed by looking at the purpose for which their advice was being provided.

These decisions therefore reinforce an important principle: a professional is not automatically responsible for every consequence that follows simply because their advice was negligent.

That principle was central to the decision in Niprose.

What Does This Mean for Professional Negligence Claims?

Niprose demonstrates why identifying an error in professional advice is only one part of establishing a successful professional negligence claim.

A claimant may be able to show that the advice they received fell below the required standard. They may even be able to establish that they would have acted differently if proper advice had been given.

However, the court may still need to determine whether the financial loss that followed was caused by the particular risk the professional had a responsibility to protect against.

This means the terms of the professional’s retainer, the purpose of the advice, the nature of any warnings provided and the precise cause of the eventual loss can all be extremely important.

As the High Court’s decision demonstrates, professional negligence claims can therefore turn on much more than simply proving that something went wrong.

How Bond Turner Can Help

If you have suffered financial loss after receiving incorrect or inadequate advice from a solicitor or another professional, understanding whether you may have a professional negligence claim can require careful consideration of both the advice you received and the circumstances that caused your loss.

Bond Turner’s Professional Negligence team can consider what the professional was instructed to do, whether the advice or service they provided fell below the required standard, how that affected the decisions you made and whether there is a sufficient connection between the professional’s failings and the losses you suffered.

These cases can be complex, particularly where several factors contributed to a financial loss. Obtaining specialist advice at an early stage can help establish whether there are grounds to pursue a claim and what options may be available to you.