Why More Lawyers Are Choosing A Flexible Legal Career

A changing legal market

The legal market is constantly evolving, with in‑house legal teams increasingly being measured on efficiency, operational excellence, data maturity and their ability to deliver more work with fewer resources. As pressure grows, organisations are increasingly turning to flexible‑legal models to scale quickly, access the right skills at short notice and accelerate delivery without the delays of traditional recruitment.

Our clients have been clear: they value flexible, high‑quality legal support delivered by their trusted global law firm.

But an equally important question often gets overlooked - what’s in it for the lawyers?

At DLA Piper, our Law& Flexible Talent offering is built around a simple principle: giving lawyers a different pathway to have the freedom to design a legal career that works for them whilst working with DLA Piper’s clients.

Our purpose centres on flexibility, growth and variety, supported by the infrastructure and client relationships of a global firm.

Flexibility

Lawyers increasingly want the flexibility to design a career around their own priorities. For some, this means working remotely or on a hybrid basis; for others, it means fractional engagements across multiple clients, or taking breaks between assignments to pursue personal passions, travel, wellbeing or spending time with family. For some, it is about flexibility to work with different organisations to get to the future role or to find the right match of an organisation.

Variety

Variety is equally fundamental. Many lawyers want to broaden their skillset beyond their current sector specialism or area of law.

Interim legal work supports that trajectory. Lawyers can use their skills in new practice areas, stretch across industries, work on matters spanning multiple jurisdictions, choose between in‑house or private practice environments or simply select the companies that best align with their interests and values. The resulting breadth of exposure builds confidence, judgement and adaptability at pace.

This model also values the full heritage lawyers bring: sector backgrounds, varied legal experience, language skills, and global perspectives.

The lawyers working with us benefit from the support of DLA Piper’s global platform, access to partners, and the dedicated Law& Flexible Talent team, committed to seamless onboarding, assignment support, and long‑term development.

Perspectives from the Team

We asked members of our Law& Flexible Talent team in the UK to share insights and perspective from their work with legal professionals.

Jessica Hamilton - Head of Law& Flexible Legal Talent

Jessica leads DLA Piper’s Law& Flexible Talent team in the UK, bringing over 20 years’ experience across top‑tier international law firms and legal operations environments. She specialises in building talent strategy, developing client demand and designing operational systems that ensure consultants succeed from onboarding through to assignment delivery.

“Consulting gives lawyers access to highly sought after organisations in the market - across industries and roles that genuinely stretch their knowledge and thinking. The breadth of experience gained in a relatively short period of time is something that not all career paths can offer.”

Gavin Harris - Senior Operations Manager

Gavin brings more than two decades of experience in global legal operations. He designs the frameworks and processes that ensure assignments run smoothly, supporting consultant success while delivering an exceptional client experience.

“We’ve seen consultants move from pure finance work into their dream areas of law - energy, tech, ESG, infrastructure and many more. They’re stretching, not narrowing.”

Isabella Sabatini - Senior Manager, Law& Flexible Legal Talent

Isabella has deep experience in business development, lawyer development and legal recruitment across ALSP models, having supported the market since its earliest emergence in the UK. She specialises in matching high‑calibre legal talent to complex, fast‑moving client needs and ensuring each assignment builds meaningful long‑term career value.

“A consultancy legal career won’t be for everyone, but when it’s the right fit, it can make someone more versatile, adaptable and resilient. The combination of variety, challenge, and exposure is incredibly powerful.”

Carlotta Cialone - Specialist, Law& Flexible Legal Talent

Carlotta brings a broad perspective on talent management, with experience spanning legal recruitment, HR and stakeholder engagement across leading law firms in Italy and New Zealand. She works closely with consultants, clients and internal teams to identify exceptional legal talent and create successful matches that deliver lasting value.

“There's something incredibly satisfying about hearing a consultant say that the permanent role they secured was made possible by the learning curve and exceptional exposure they gained through our assignments.”