PODCAST · 11 NOVEMBER 2026
No Worse Off #26: Finding Your Voice (Podcast)
In this special episode, we step away from the technical content to talk about something every professional grapples with: finding your voice.
In this special episode, we step away from the technical content to talk about something every professional grapples with: finding your voice.
Lindsay is joined by senior associate Sally and first-year apprentice Evie to share candid reflections on building confidence, communicating with impact, and developing a professional presence early in your career - from imposter syndrome and mentorship to finding safe spaces to speak up, handling the "fear of the question," and letting your professional USP shine through.
Whether you're a junior lawyer, an apprentice, or simply looking to make more of an impact, this episode is a reassuring reminder that you don't need to have it all figured out - or be the loudest in the room - to be heard.
Stay tuned for more insights into the world of restructuring and thank you for listening to "No Worse Off."
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