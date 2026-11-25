The Scotch Whisky industry is one of the UK's most valuable and internationally recognised sectors, contributing £7.1 billion in gross value added (GVA) to the UK economy and accounting for 22% of all UK food and drink exports, worth £5.4 billion annually. Yet, despite its economic importance and global appeal, whisky branding often presents an interesting paradox: many whiskies look remarkably alike.

Walk through any duty-free shop or specialist whisky retailer and the feeling can be almost inevitable. Scottish-sounding names. Heritage-inspired storytelling. Metallic foils on labels. Traditional serif typefaces. Distillery illustrations.

References to age, provenance and craftsmanship. For consumers, it can create a sense of familiarity. For brands, it can create a challenge: how do you stand out in a market where tradition is both your greatest asset and your biggest constraint?

Is the industry experiencing a sense of déjà vu? Or, is this phenomenon at the very heart of what makes the Scotch Whisky industry so successful?

The comfort of tradition

Few industries are as closely tied to heritage as Scotch Whisky. This heritage remains the most powerful purchasing driver, and consumers usually associate traditional visual cues with quality and trust. A contemporary-looking whisky may attract attention, but if it strays too far from category expectations, it risks losing the credibility that many buyers seek.

This reliance on tradition helps reassure consumers, but it also creates a challenge when every brand seemingly draws from the same (or similar) playbook.

The result is a marketplace filled with highly competent brands that often look remarkably alike. Many new releases could sit alongside established names and appear as if they have existed for decades. While tradition undoubtedly remains a strength, it raises an important question: has the industry become too comfortable repeating familiar branding conventions?

As whisky seeks to attract new generations of consumers, international audiences and digital-first buyers, brands must consider whether heritage alone is enough. Tradition still matters, but increasingly the opportunity lies in finding fresh ways to express it rather than simply replicating what has come before.

The cost of looking the same

The branding déjà vu effect carries a commercial cost. While familiarity helps consumers recognise whisky as a category, excessive similarity can make individual brands forgettable.

For emerging distilleries in particular, blending into a sea of heritage-inspired labels can make it significantly harder to gain recognition. Consumers are exposed to more brands than ever before, and many purchasing decisions are made in seconds, whether on a retail shelf, an e-commerce platform or through social media. If every bottle tells a similar story and looks broadly the same, consumers have little reason to remember one brand over another.

This challenge extends beyond shelf visibility. Distinctive brands are often better positioned to build emotional connections, command premium pricing and generate long-term loyalty. In contrast, brands that rely solely on familiar category cues risk becoming interchangeable with their competitors.

The whisky sector therefore faces an important balancing act. Does tradition continue to outweigh the need for modern brand expression, or are producers adapting quickly enough to meet the expectations of today's consumers? The answer is unlikely to be found at either extreme. The brands that will thrive are those that preserve the authenticity consumers value while creating memorable identities that stand out from the growing crowd of lookalike competitors.

The new whisky consumer

Perhaps the biggest change facing the industry is not packaging, but audience. Whisky drinkers are becoming more diverse. Alongside traditional collectors and enthusiasts, brands are increasingly targeting:

Younger legal-age consumers entering the category

International buyers discovering Scotch for the first time

Experience-led consumers, interested in food, travel, and luxury, and perhaps less so in the whisky itself

Sustainability-conscious purchasers

Collectors and enthusiasts seeking unique brand stories

Consumers who value authenticity but expect modern brand experiences

Many of these audiences interact with brands online before they ever see a bottle in person. Social media, e-commerce and digital content now play a significant role in purchasing decisions.

A label designed solely for a retail shelf may no longer be sufficient to establish brand recognition. Brands need to work across physical and digital environments while maintaining their premium positioning.

The appeal goes beyond just the appearance of the product. Brands are now using other methods to promote their product, such as visitor experiences, tastings, cross-collaborations, limited editions and peripheral products.

Differentiation without losing heritage

The challenge for whisky producers is not choosing between tradition and innovation, but identifying the elements that make their brand genuinely distinctive and ensuring those elements are consistently communicated and protected.

Innovation does not require abandoning heritage. Some of the most successful modern whisky brands have retained the craftsmanship, provenance and authenticity consumers expect, while introducing unique visual identities, memorable storytelling and distinctive packaging that helps them stand apart in a crowded market.

For some distilleries, differentiation may come from a unique geographical location, a compelling founder story or a connection to something that is otherwise non-traditional. Others may focus on sustainability initiatives, visitor experiences or community connections. The key is identifying the aspects of the business that competitors cannot easily replicate and building the brand around them.

The question is not whether a whisky brand should look traditional or contemporary. The real question is whether consumers can instantly recognise the overall brand amongst dozens of similar-looking bottles. In a market where almost every brand claims heritage and quality, distinctiveness has become just as valuable as authenticity.

The trade mark opportunity

Once a distillery has identified what makes it different, protecting those brand assets should become a strategic priority.

Trade marks are often viewed as purely legal tools, but they can play a much broader role in supporting brand value and long-term growth. The process of identifying protectable assets often helps businesses define the features that make them memorable to customers in the first place.

For whisky brands, the most obvious and valuable protection is the distillery or product name. However, protection may extend beyond a name or logo. Distinctive label designs, bottle shapes, packaging features, taglines, colour combinations and other visual elements can all contribute to brand recognition and become valuable intellectual property when used consistently.

This is particularly important in the whisky sector, where many products share similar naming conventions, design cues and heritage-driven messaging. The more distinctive the brand assets, the easier it becomes for consumers to recognise a product and for businesses to prevent competitors from capitalising on their reputation.

Ultimately, the value of trade mark protection is not simply exclusivity and the ability to stop others from using something similar. It is the ability, as a result, to build a brand identity that consumers remember, trust and associate with quality, while creating commercial assets that become increasingly valuable as the business grows. A strong trade mark portfolio enables seamless international trade, safeguards against counterfeit and other products with the potential for brand damage, and establishes clear marketing messages. All of which pave the way to enable consumers to purchase and enjoy a product, tell their friends and then come back for more.

The goal is not simply legal protection. It is about establishing a brand that consumers recognise, trust and return to, helping distilleries grow market share and commercial success over time.

Looking beyond the label

The future of whisky branding is unlikely to be about abandoning the traditions that made Scotch famous. In such a global market for a global product, where Scottish provenance sits at the heart of any product, heritage, craftsmanship and quality remain fundamental drivers of consumer trust and premium pricing.

However, as competition intensifies and consumer expectations evolve, brands that rely solely on traditional category cues risk becoming part of the whisky déjà vu effect.

The most successful distilleries will be those that balance authenticity with individuality. They will respect the past while creating distinctive brands for the future.

For an industry built on centuries of history, that may feel like a challenge. Yet it is increasingly becoming a commercial necessity. In a marketplace filled with remarkable whisky, consumers still need a reason to remember which bottle was their favourite, and return for more.