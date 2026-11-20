Ed Sheeran’s 2017 song “Shape of You” was the best-selling song of the entire decade in the UK. However, until only a few years ago, it was tied up in litigation surrounding allegations that Sheeran had copied part of the song from another artist, Sami Chokri. Whilst the court ultimately decided in Sheeran v Chokri [2022] EWHC 827 (Ch) that there was not compelling evidence of copying, it serves as an important and high-profile example of how copyright infringement works in the music industry, and the dividing line between copying and coincidence.

Core Contention

The crux of the case is the allegation that “Shape of You” and Chokri’s 2015 song “Oh Why” were simply too similar to be a coincidence. Specifically, the similarities surrounded the repeated phrase “Oh I” in the chorus of “Shape of You”, which was alleged to have been copied from the “hook” of Chokri’s song, being the repeated phrase “Oh Why”.

Upon hearing “Shape of You” and thus its similarities to his own song, Chokri argued that he should be credited as a songwriter. He in turn notified the Performing Rights Society (PRS), who collect and distribute song royalties, who then froze all payments being made to Sheeran from any public performances or broadcasts of “Shape of You”. It was this action which prompted Sheeran to bring a claim against Chokri, seeking a declaration that he had not copied his song, which Chokri counter-claimed against, seeking the opposite – in the form of a declaration of copyright infringement.

How UK Copyright Law deal with this situation?

The way UK law decides this question is in the realm of intellectual property (IP) law, specifically copyright law. Under UK IP law, both Sheeran and Chokri have exclusive rights over their songs holistically, and over any part of their song which is original, in other words, which they created.

This means that the fact that Sheeran was alleged to have copied section of Chokri’s song only a few seconds in length, was in principle irrelevant. This was particularly relevant for Chokri, as the part of his song which was allegedly copied from was the “hook”, uses the title of the song, and was therefore “catchy and memorable” (to use the judge’s words). Therefore, the “Oh Why” phrase was certainly original enough to have been potentially infringed by Sheeran.

Nevertheless, Chokri had to dispel the burden that it was more likely than not that Sheeran copied his song, whether deliberately or subconsciously. The three main factors in deciding this were:

How substantial the similarities of the songs really were; Insofar as they were similar, how much of that could Sheeran explain these through other compelling reasons; and Whether there was convincing evidence that Sheeran had a causal connection to Chokri’s song (i.e. whether he ever had access to the song to be able to copy from it).

The Similarity of the Two Songs

The court’s approach involves strictly assessing how much of the “hook” was copied over into “Shape of You”, regardless of how significant this was to Sheeran’s song.

The similarities highlighted in the judgment of Zacaroli J were:

the rhyming between the “Oh I” and “Oh Why” phrases;

the repeated tones and that they are on a rising “minor pentatonic” scale; and

the phrases were vocalised and harmonised very similarly.

The judge referred to these similarities as having a “one in a million” chance of occurring together. Nevertheless, this was only a starting point for the analysis, particularly as there were also differences, including:

the different parts of the phrases which are stressed in the song (“Why” in “Oh Why”, and “Oh” in “Oh I”), leading overall to a different sound;

the relative speed of the phrases within the song (with its use in “Shape of You” being much quicker);

its use in keeping with the light “mood” of “Shape of You”, and respectively in keeping with the dark mood of “Oh Why”; and

ultimately the “Oh I” phrase being used very differently, being a build-up to the more often repeated phrase “I’m in love with your body”, which contributed to a very different sound.

Therefore, whilst the similarities were highly relevant, they were not considered to be overwhelmingly so. The differences did lead to a different overall sound, such that just by listening to the songs, there was no certainty that Sheeran had copied Chokri.

Alternative Explanations for the Similarities

First, Sheeran’s evidence for his and his team’s writing process was considered convincing. They all had similar accounts of how the different elements of the song came together, how different rhythms and lines came together. Whilst Chokri alleged from some recordings of the time that the song was built around the “Oh I” phrase as copied, it was found instead that there were more concerns about copying a section of the Blackstreet song “No Diggity”. Sheeran and his team had discussed this, it was a song Sheeran had performed a version of before, and the phrases between those two songs were originally similar. Evidence showed Sheeran had originally selected the word “heya” for the repeated phrase, which was then changed to “Oh I” to distance itself from “No Diggity”.

Furthermore, one of the key arguments which Sheeran had was that the similarities centred around very basic musical elements. The rising scale and notes which Sheeran used were present all throughout “Shape of You”, and indeed musical features Sheeran had deployed in many previous songs. Therefore, they were not just found in using the repeated phrase “Oh I”, signifying that they were not wholly unique features of Chokri’s song.

Indeed, Zacaroli J highlighted that whilst the rising scale and repeated, rhyming phrases were similar, they were a common “building block in many musical genres”. Sheeran himself gave both written evidence and live musical evidence in court to this effect, arguing that the alleged copied part uses a very common “basic minor pentatonic pattern”. He never claimed this musical feature to be original, and that there were many songs which followed the same kind of melody. This was backed up by evidence from American forensic musicologist Anthony Ricigliano, adding further weight to the argument.

This highlights a key underlying tension throughout copyright law as a whole – when is something sufficiently creative and original to warrant protection? In this particular context of the music industry, the judgment highlights the spectrum of protection based on creativity. There is an understandable reluctance to grant intellectual property rights to artists regarding small parts of a song which have quite a low degree of artistic creativity. The exclusive rights granted by copyright are quite extensive, allowing only the copyright owner (or with his consent) to copy their work, issue it to the public, perform it in public, and adapt their work. To grant these rights over a very basic, commonly found musical element, would be to give the owner a huge amount of control in the music industry, and heavily restrict the freedom with which others could create and publish music.

As a counter example for where copyright protection was awarded is the case of Shazam v Only Fools and Horses Dining Experience[2022] EWHC 1379 (IPEC). In this case, copying not just the names, but the mannerisms and catchphrases too of the five main characters of the famous TV show “Only Fools and Horses” was deemed enough to warrant protection. All of these were ultimately tied to the show originator’s intellectual creativity, and not from the wider television industry, thus allowing his work to be capable of protection.

Therefore, just some similarity regarding basic musical elements was simply not enough evidence to rule that Sheeran had copied Chokri’s work, especially given there was convincing, contrasting evidence of the reasoning behind Sheeran’s creative process.

The Need to have Accessed Chokri’s song

Nevertheless, if Chokri could show that Sheeran had access to, or was ultimately aware of “Oh Why” at the time of writing “Shape of You”, then this could provide some crucial evidence for copying.

Importantly, the burden of proof does not require conclusive evidence that Sheeran listened to the song. A good example of this is the case of Designers Guild v Russell Williams [2000] 1 WLR 2416, where there was clear evidence that the defendant was present at a trade fair where the claimant was present. Therefore, such an obvious and potential “opportunity” to access the claimant’s work was clear evidence from which to infer copying when combined with the blatant similarities between the works in that case.

However, Chokri had difficulty showing this was the case. Chokri’s song was ultimately not a huge success, having received only some attention online, including 16000 views on Facebook. It was only played on the radio twice, both late on BBC Radio 6, and there was no evidence suggesting Sheeran heard it from there, from social media, or directly from any of Chokri’s team.

Chokri therefore sought to rely on evidence that Sheeran had heard it through his own publicity campaign, or via mutual acquaintances, some of whom were aware of or even liked Chokri’s song. However, first, there was no evidence that any of Sheeran’s team received the song from as a result of Chokri’s campaign. Second, the evidence that any of the acquaintances whom Chokri alleged could have passed on the song to Sheeran was very tenuous, with it being the opinion of the Zacaroli J that it was “speculative at best”.

This is a clear demonstration of the interdependent nature of similarity and access. In a case of two very similar works, such as Designers Guild, an “opportunity” to copy was sufficient to infer copying. However, in Sheeran v Chokri, the similarities were less significant, there was compelling evidence to explain them without copying, and they concerned basic musical elements. Therefore, Zacaroli J did not accept only speculative evidence of access to the song as sufficient to account for the shortfalls in the similarity evidence, and infer copying, deliberate or subconscious.

Conclusion

Sheeran was thus not held liable for copying Chokri’s song, and one of the most popular songs over the past decade was left with its reputation intact. The dispute between the two showed clearly the way in which copying creative work is dealt with by UK law, and where the line between coincidence and copying is drawn. It also showed the tensions at play when dealing with cases in the music industry, given that musical elements such as minor scale are used incredibly widely across many genres. The reluctance to give significant rights to relatively unoriginal work was clear in the outcome. Finally, the interdependent relationship of the different evidential factors at play was highlighted too, showing how the courts take a holistic, analytical approach to resolving these disputes.