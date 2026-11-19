The reforms bring EU design protection more closely into line with the way products are now created, represented and used.

A major overhaul of EU design law is now complete. The second phase of reforms came into force on 1 July 2026, finalising a broad modernisation of the EU registered design framework. Here are the most important changes for designers and businesses:

Animated designs are now expressly protected

The definition of “design” now includes animations - so if your design involves movement, transition or transformation, it is now explicitly protectable by EU registration. Digital products are now expressly protected

The definition of a "design" has also been expanded to cover non-physical (digital) items, including graphical user interfaces (GUIs). Applications can include 3D and video representations

Designs can now be represented in applications using dynamic or animated formats, including 3D representations and video files. Various designs in one application

Previously, multiple designs in one application had to be in the same Locarno class. Now the “unity of class” rule is gone. That means you can bundle different types of designs - jewellery, washing machines, screwdrivers, cars - all in one application. Up to 50 designs per application

There is now a maximum limit of 50 designs in a multiple application. Previously, there was no limit (provided the designs were in the same Locarno class). Up to 10 static views per design

You can now file up to 10 static views for each design. Previously, only up to 7 views could be protected. Protection against 3D printed copies

Exclusive rights now expressly cover 3D printing of registered designs, precluding third parties from copying and distributing infringing 3D‑printed products. EU-wide 'repair clause'

The EU design reforms introduce a harmonised repair clause across the EU, although certain national rights benefit from a transitional period ending on 9 December 2032. In broad terms, registered design protection does not cover qualifying parts of a complex product where those parts are used solely to repair the product and restore its original appearance, provided the relevant conditions are satisfied. New Ⓓ symbol

If your design is registered, you can now place the Ⓓ symbol on your product to indicate it's protected. It's similar to the © or ® symbols, but specifically for EU registered designs. For extra notice, we would still recommend including the registration number and/or a weblink to the registration on the register. Community Designs are now known as EU Designs

As part of the reform package, Registered Community Designs (RCDs) have been renamed Registered EU Designs (REUDs), to align more closely with the EU trade mark system.

Takeaways

These reforms create new opportunities for businesses to protect a wider range of designs. Now is a good time to review existing portfolios and upcoming products to identify whether additional EU design protection may be available.