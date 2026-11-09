Protecting IP In Offshore Software Development

Summary

Offshore developers usually own the copyright in software they create, since they work as independent contractors rather than employees.

A development agreement should state clearly whether the customer owns the software outright or only holds a licence, and should cover any third-party or open-source components separately.

Under English law, an IP assignment only takes effect where the assignor signs it in writing, so a verbal agreement or an informal email confirming ownership is not enough.

This guide explains how UK businesses can protect intellectual property when they outsource software development to offshore developers.

LegalVision’s intellectual property lawyers advise UK businesses on drafting development agreements, securing valid IP assignments and managing cross-border IP risk.

Tips for Businesses

Ask for an escrow arrangement so you can access the source code if the developer stops trading. Include an IP indemnity clause requiring the developer to compensate you if the software infringes a third party’s rights. Clarify who owns any background IP the developer reuses across projects before signing. Speak to an intellectual property lawyer at LegalVision about drafting a development agreement that protects your ownership of the finished software.

UK businesses that outsource software development offshore do not automatically own the resulting code. Copyright in software created by an independent contractor remains with the developer under English law, unless the developer assigns it in writing. Choosing English law and jurisdiction in a development agreement does not remove the need to consider the law of the country where development actually happens. Local rules there can affect whether an assignment works as intended. This article explains how UK businesses can protect intellectual property in offshore software development, including how copyright ownership works by default, the formalities a valid assignment requires, and the cross-border risks a development agreement should address.

Why Do Businesses Outsource Software Development Projects?

Businesses may seek to outsource software development overseas to tap into specialist developer skills, access cheaper rates or grow their development teams without the need to hire permanent staff. Offshore software developers or suppliers may offer vital software development, maintenance, or support in different time zones, helping businesses access support for longer hours.

What is a Development Agreement?

A software development agreement is typically used when a customer hires a developer to:

design;

develop;

test; or

maintain their bespoke software.

Developers may use different delivery methods for software delivery, such as:

the traditional staged ‘waterfall’ model progresses through defined phases, relying on detailed specifications, and changes often require formal contract amendments; or

in contrast, ‘agile’ or iterative approaches develop software in short cycles based on business objectives, which can be more fluid and effective when requirements may change over time.

A detailed agreement is key to managing offshore IP risk. For example, it should clearly lay out safeguards for the developer using any of your company’s confidential information or IP (such as source code).

Where projects have a significant international element, governing law, jurisdiction and language provisions are important. UK businesses will often seek to use English law and jurisdiction to support certainty and enforcement.

However, offshore suppliers may propose using their own standard agreement governed by foreign law and subject to their local courts.

If an offshore supplier pushes to use its own agreement governed by foreign law, then UK businesses should take a cautious approach. They should carefully review how that law may affect IP ownership, assignment formalities, liability and enforcement rights.