ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026
Protecting IP In Offshore Software Development
LegalVision’s intellectual property lawyers advise UK businesses on drafting development agreements, securing valid IP assignments and managing cross-border IP risk.
Summary
- Offshore developers usually own the copyright in software they create, since they work as independent contractors rather than employees.
- A development agreement should state clearly whether the customer owns the software outright or only holds a licence, and should cover any third-party or open-source components separately.
- Under English law, an IP assignment only takes effect where the assignor signs it in writing, so a verbal agreement or an informal email confirming ownership is not enough.
- This guide explains how UK businesses can protect intellectual property when they outsource software development to offshore developers.
- LegalVision’s intellectual property lawyers advise UK businesses on drafting development agreements, securing valid IP assignments and managing cross-border IP risk.
Tips for Businesses
Ask for an escrow arrangement so you can access the source code if the developer stops trading. Include an IP indemnity clause requiring the developer to compensate you if the software infringes a third party’s rights. Clarify who owns any background IP the developer reuses across projects before signing. Speak to an intellectual property lawyer at LegalVision about drafting a development agreement that protects your ownership of the finished software.
UK businesses that outsource software development offshore do not automatically own the resulting code. Copyright in software created by an independent contractor remains with the developer under English law, unless the developer assigns it in writing. Choosing English law and jurisdiction in a development agreement does not remove the need to consider the law of the country where development actually happens. Local rules there can affect whether an assignment works as intended. This article explains how UK businesses can protect intellectual property in offshore software development, including how copyright ownership works by default, the formalities a valid assignment requires, and the cross-border risks a development agreement should address.
Why Do Businesses Outsource Software Development Projects?
Businesses may seek to outsource software development overseas to tap into specialist developer skills, access cheaper rates or grow their development teams without the need to hire permanent staff. Offshore software developers or suppliers may offer vital software development, maintenance, or support in different time zones, helping businesses access support for longer hours.
What is a Development Agreement?
A software development agreement is typically used when a customer hires a developer to:
- design;
- develop;
- test; or
- maintain their bespoke software.
Developers may use different delivery methods for software delivery, such as:
- the traditional staged ‘waterfall’ model progresses through defined phases, relying on detailed specifications, and changes often require formal contract amendments; or
- in contrast, ‘agile’ or iterative approaches develop software in short cycles based on business objectives, which can be more fluid and effective when requirements may change over time.
A detailed agreement is key to managing offshore IP risk. For example, it should clearly lay out safeguards for the developer using any of your company’s confidential information or IP (such as source code).
Where projects have a significant international element, governing law, jurisdiction and language provisions are important. UK businesses will often seek to use English law and jurisdiction to support certainty and enforcement.
However, offshore suppliers may propose using their own standard agreement governed by foreign law and subject to their local courts.
If an offshore supplier pushes to use its own agreement governed by foreign law, then UK businesses should take a cautious approach. They should carefully review how that law may affect IP ownership, assignment formalities, liability and enforcement rights.
It is sensible to seek UK and local legal advice before agreeing to any such agreement. This is particularly vital to ensure that any intended transfer of IP rights works effectively in law and is enforceable in practice.
Key IP Issues to Consider
Ownership of Software Developed Offshore
Businesses might incorrectly assume that they automatically own software developed for them as a business customer. Offshore third-party developers are typically independent contractors (rather than employees), so any IP rights in software do not automatically transfer to the customer. Under English law, copyright in software created by an independent contractor remains with the developer unless it is properly assigned to the customer in writing by the developer or an authorised party.
If contracts do not clearly address ownership, disputes can happen at the end of a project. These disputes might stop a business from changing, selling, licensing, or further developing the software. A software development agreement should be used to clearly state who owns the software or, if ownership does not transfer, what licence rights apply and how the customer business can use the software.
Businesses should consider whether a full transfer of rights is needed, or whether a licence to use the software is workable. When suppliers grant licences rather than transfer ownership, the scope of the licence is important. Contracts should say if licences are exclusive or non-exclusive.
Exclusivity can be important if the customer wants to stop the supplier from licensing the same or similar software to competitors.
Suppliers may want to retain ownership of core or background IP to use it in other projects. Customers usually expect to own the software they have paid to develop. As a result, ownership of IP can be a key point in negotiations.
Contracts should also include an IP indemnity obligation, which requires the supplier to compensate the business if the software provided is found to infringe on the IP rights of a third party. This can be crucial in protecting the business from costly third-party legal claims.
Third-Party and Open-Source Software
Offshore developers may include third-party or open-source software in their work. These parts may come with licence terms that can limit how the final software is used, transferred, or sold. Contracts should confirm whether third-party software forms part of the software and whether it sits outside any assignment of IP rights.
Where third-party components are used, the parties should agree on appropriate licence arrangements, whether through direct licences between the customer and the third party or licences procured by the supplier for the customer’s benefit.
Source Code and Delivery Format
Source code control is a critical issue in offshore development. Where suppliers provide development, maintenance, or support, contracts should define what rights the customer has to receive or access it – such as an escrow arrangement.
Businesses should also check in what format the supplier will deliver the software.
For example, will the supplier provide or license the software in object code or source code form, or host it as a cloud service? The delivery model can have a big impact on control, risk, and long-term use.
IP Ownership and Cross-Border Legal Risk
Intellectual property rights are territorial, and different countries have different rules. Each country has its own laws for creating, protecting, transferring, and enforcing IP rights.
For UK businesses, selecting English law and courts in a contract does not remove the need to consider the laws of the countries where development happens.
Local laws might affect whether IP assignments work as planned and how businesses can enforce rights abroad. It can also be challenging and costly to enforce any IP infringement rights in a foreign country you are unfamiliar with.
Taking Legal Advice
This article provides a brief overview of offshore software development risks from an English law perspective. In practice, offshore projects may also involve the need to consider:
- foreign IP;
- contracts; and
- other legal principles and rules.
UK businesses should seek legal advice in the UK and, when needed, in the countries where offshore development happens. Working with UK IP solicitors can offer guidance on IP protection measures and contractual protections, while local lawyers can guide on how relevant IP issues, documents, and enforcement work under local law.
“The biggest risk with offshore development is not a developer walking away with the code, it is a business assuming an invoice or a friendly email settles ownership. Neither does. Without a signed, written assignment in the contract, a business does not own the software it paid to build, however well the relationship has otherwise gone.” Darcy Parker Green, Solicitor
LegalVision’s Trade Mark Essentials Guide provides valuable information for any business looking to register or enforce a trade mark.
Key Takeaways
Offshore software development can bring a business various benefits, but can also create risks regarding intellectual property ownership, licensing, confidentiality, and cross-border enforcement. Clear contracts, early identification of IP rights, and timely UK and local legal advice help businesses protect their valuable software.
LegalVision provides ongoing legal support for businesses through our fixed-fee legal membership. Our experienced intellectual property lawyers help businesses manage contracts, employment law, disputes, intellectual property, and more, with unlimited access to specialist lawyers for a fixed monthly fee.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does English law automatically give ownership of offshore supplier-developed software?
Copyright created by an independent contractor does not transfer automatically to a paying business. Contracts must expressly address ownership, including legally valid written intellectual property assignment provisions.
Why should UK businesses take local legal advice when outsourcing development overseas?
This is important because intellectual property is territorial. Local laws might affect how intellectual property rights arise, whether assignments are valid and how rights can be enforced, even where contracts for offshore development are governed by English law.
Should a business own or licence offshore-developed software?
This depends on how the business intends to use the software. A full assignment gives outright ownership, while a licence only grants permission to use it on agreed terms. Where competitors might want similar software, an exclusive licence or full ownership limits that risk.
Does using English law in a contract protect IP if development happens abroad?
Not entirely. English law and jurisdiction clauses support certainty and enforcement in the UK, but the laws of the country where development happens can still affect whether an assignment works as intended and how a business enforces its rights there.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.