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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Marks & Clerk In Birmingham's Knowledge Quarter

Marks & Clerk
Marks & Clerk
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Marks & Clerk

Marks & Clerk

Marks & Clerk LLP was founded in 1887 by George Croydon Marks, who was joined in partnership by...

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Marks & Clerk has opened a satellite of its Birmingham office in the city's Knowledge Quarter, located at Bruntwood SciTech's Enterprise Wharf EW2 building.

United KingdomIntellectual Property
Martin Hyden
Martin Hyden
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Marks & Clerk has opened a satellite of its Birmingham office in the city's Knowledge Quarter, located at Bruntwood SciTech's Enterprise Wharf EW2 building. 

The Birmingham Knowledge Quarter (B-KQ) is a government-backed Investment Zone spanning 210 hectares, delivering 580,000 sq. m of cutting-edge innovation and commercial space, and creating over 22,000 new jobs. B-KQ is a partnership between Birmingham City Council, Aston and Birmingham City Universities, Bruntwood SciTech, and Woodbourne Group

With a particular focus on life sciences and digital technology, businesses in B–KQ are operating in an IP-rich field. Marks & Clerk has opened this satellite office to be able to better understand the needs of the businesses based in the Knowledge Quarter neighbourhood and provide IP services that address these needs. 

While Marks & Clerk has had an office in Birmingham for over 130 years, the step of opening a satellite office of this type means that our attorneys will be able to experience, first-hand, the environment in which its prospective clients operate and advise accordingly. 

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THIS IS MORE THAN LABS AND LECTURE THEATRES. IT’S PLACE-SHAPING WITH PURPOSE. IT’S ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION DELIVERED.

birminghamknowledgequarter.com/...

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