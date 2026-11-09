Updated EU EMIR Clearing Threshold Calculations

The revised EU EMIR clearing thresholds and calculation methodology take effect on 10 November. Financial counterparties will need to carry out two calculations instead of one, and non-financial counterparties will need to calculate on an uncleared, entity-only basis.

Who should read this note?

Market participants that (i) are in the EU and trade derivatives, or (ii) trade derivatives with counterparties that are in the EU.

Why does it matter?

Under EU EMIR, derivatives counterparties may calculate the notional amount of their trades in order to determine whether they are above or below any of the clearing thresholds (colloquially known as being a “+” or a “-”, respectively). If such a calculation is not undertaken, the entity is considered by default to be a “+”.

Market participants that are not in the EU will be required by their EU counterparties to confirm their “+” or “-” status, which may require them to undertake such a calculation also.

Whether an entity is a “+” or a “-” is important to determining the scope of its regulatory obligations (mainly impacting the application of the clearing obligation; but also potentially impacting the requirement for non-financial counterparties to exchange margin).

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