From the commencement of the failure to prevent fraud offence to the reforms in the Crime and Policing Act 2026, corporate criminal liability in England and Wales has expanded significantly, and enforcement looks set to rise. Our guide explains the key developments of the past year and what they mean in practice for organisations.

The content includes:

Corporate crime update: key developments in England and Wales (September 2025 – September 2026) – introduction

The failure to prevent fraud offence

Corporate criminal liability reform: the Crime and Policing Act 2026

The SFO: leadership, strategy, and enforcement

More DPAs on the horizon?

SFO casework: notable outcomes

Anti-corruption and fraud strategies

Financial sanctions and enforcement: OFSI’s step change

The Fisher review: fraud in the digital age

Conclusion

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