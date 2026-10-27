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ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

Corporate Crime Update: Key Developments In England And Wales

Lewis Silkin
Lewis Silkin
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Lewis Silkin

Lewis Silkin

Joint managing partners: Jo Farmer, Richard Miskella International offices: Dublin, Hong Kong...

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Corporate criminal liability in England and Wales has undergone significant expansion over the past year, from the introduction of the failure to prevent fraud offence to sweeping reforms in the Crime and Policing Act 2026. This comprehensive guide examines the key developments between September 2025 and September 2026, analyzing their practical implications for organizations navigating an increasingly complex enforcement landscape.

United KingdomCriminal Law
Nicola Thompson
Nicola Thompson
Iskander Fernandez
Iskander Fernandez
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From the commencement of the failure to prevent fraud offence to the reforms in the Crime and Policing Act 2026, corporate criminal liability in England and Wales has expanded significantly, and enforcement looks set to rise. Our guide explains the key developments of the past year and what they mean in practice for organisations.

The content includes:

  • Corporate crime update: key developments in England and Wales (September 2025 – September 2026) – introduction
  • The failure to prevent fraud offence
  • Corporate criminal liability reform: the Crime and Policing Act 2026
  • The SFO: leadership, strategy, and enforcement
  • More DPAs on the horizon?
  • SFO casework: notable outcomes
  • Anti-corruption and fraud strategies
  • Financial sanctions and enforcement: OFSI’s step change
  • The Fisher review: fraud in the digital age
  • Conclusion

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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