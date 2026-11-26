The UK’s Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has confirmed that it has reclaimed regulatory oversight of the audit of Manchester City FC from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

The regulator took over the matter following an Independent Commission’s findings that Manchester City had breached the Premier League’s financial rules over a nine-season period. While sanctions will be decided at a separate hearing, the club has denied any wrongdoing and has appealed the Commission’s findings.

In a letter dated 14 October to Liam Byrne, Chair of the House of Commons’ Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Committee, FRC Chair Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia confirmed that the regulator is examining the Commission’s findings insofar as they relate to Manchester City’s financial statements and the statutory audits conducted by its external auditors, BDO LLP. The FRC is conducting preliminary enquiries to assess whether there are sufficient grounds to open a formal investigation.

In his earlier letter, Byrne had highlighted that the findings raise a fundamental question about how the established system of audit and regulatory scrutiny failed to uncover alleged misstatements of such a scale over nine years. He also noted that the issues came to light through media reporting rather than the established audit and accounting process.