ICAEW’s New Constructive Engagement Pathway: What Auditors And Audit Firms Need To Know

The ICAEW introduced a new resolution route for lower-level audit conduct matters on 1 October 2026. We explain how it works, what it means for auditors and audit firms and how it fits into the broader shift towards more proportionate audit regulation.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) has introduced a new Constructive Engagement pathway for resolving lower-level audit conduct matters outside the formal disciplinary process. The new regime came into effect on 1 October 2026 and is intended to provide a more proportionate and efficient means of addressing certain audit breaches while maintaining regulatory standards.

What is changing?

The most significant change is that ICAEW now has an intermediate resolution option for lower-level audit conduct matters. Rather than moving directly from investigation to formal disciplinary proceedings, eligible cases may instead be resolved through Constructive Engagement.

Eligibility

To be considered for Constructive Engagement, firms or individuals must accept the allegation framed by the ICAEW, undertake remediation, provide a root cause analysis and action plan designed to prevent recurrence, and agree to pay the relevant costs. A matter may be suitable for Constructive Engagement where all of the following apply:

there is no significant risk of harm to the public, investors or any other third party;

there is no perceived damage to the reputation of, or trust in, the profession;

the subject has not had any previous relevant conduct matter resolved by Constructive Engagement in the past two years;

the subject has no relevant active conditions or restrictions imposed by the ICAEW Audit Registration Committee; and

the subject accepts the allegations brought by the ICAEW and is willing to remediate and pay costs.

Importantly, the decision as to whether a matter is suitable rests with ICAEW; firms and individuals cannot apply for or insist upon the use of the pathway. ICAEW’s review of historic cases suggested that around 18% of audit cases over the last two years may have been suitable for the pathway. While this suggests the new process will be reserved for a relatively small subset of cases, it is still likely to have a significant impact on the resolution of lower-level audit matters.

Outcomes

The pathway is focussed on addressing underlying causes and improving audit quality. Agreed outcomes may include targeted training, enhancements to audit methodologies, strengthened review procedures, follow-up cold file reviews and other remedial measures designed to prevent similar issues arising in the future. Any proposed outcome must be approved by ICAEW’s Audit Registration Committee.

Following a wider regulatory trend

The move is notable because it reflects the broader direction of travel towards a more proportionate approach to audit regulation. While the FRC has offered a comparable constructive engagement route under its Audit Enforcement Procedure (AEP) for several years, it has more recently introduced a further range of more flexible resolution routes designed to encourage earlier engagement and more efficient outcomes in appropriate cases. Both developments signal a move away from a one-size-fits-all enforcement model and towards resolution options that match the seriousness of the conduct in question.

ICAEW says its new pathway is intended to improve consistency in the handling of lower-level audit matters, help manage increasing audit conduct case volumes, and, where appropriate, align its approach with the FRC’s move towards more proportionate and efficient resolution of less serious audit issues.

What does this mean for audit firms and auditors?

On balance, this is a positive development for ICAEW-regulated audit firms and individual auditors. Where matters are genuinely lower level, there is now a real prospect of resolving concerns more quickly, with less cost and disruption than a formal disciplinary investigation would entail.

Importantly, ICAEW states that matters resolved through Constructive Engagement will not be published. This is consistent with the FRC’s approach to constructive engagement under its AEP. For many firms and auditors, the ability to resolve an audit concern without a published disciplinary outcome will be a significant benefit.

However, firms should not view the new pathway as a ‘soft option’. Constructive Engagement requires acceptance of the allegations brought by the ICAEW, meaningful remediation and a clear demonstration that underlying weaknesses have been identified and addressed. Firms will need robust systems for root cause analysis, training and quality management if they are to take advantage of the process.

More broadly, the introduction of Constructive Engagement reinforces the importance of proactive compliance and early engagement with regulators when issues arise.

Looking ahead

The introduction of Constructive Engagement by the ICAEW represents another step towards a more proportionate and outcomes-focused approach to audit regulation. For audit firms, it signals a regulatory environment that increasingly prioritises remediation, improvement and audit quality, while reserving formal disciplinary action for more serious cases.

However, given the strict criteria for eligibility, it will be interesting to see how frequently ICAEW makes use of the new pathway in practice.