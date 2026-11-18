Introduction and Statutory Architecture

The UAE international extradition law seeks to balance the independence and rights of states and the safeguards to individuals in jurisprudence and the judiciary cooperation of states. The principal law is Federal law no. 39 of 2006 about international judicial cooperation in criminal matters (amended by Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2023). A crucial condition of this framework is the doctrine of double criminality under which the acts forming the basis of a request for extradition must constitute a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment of at least one year or a more severe penalty under the laws of the requesting country as well as the UAE.

Article 7 also provides that differences in name, classification or legal characteristics of an offense will not automatically prevent extradition if the statutory conditions are satisfied. Where extradition is sought to enforce an existing custodial sentence, at least six months of the sentence must remain unserved. These provisions are designed to ensure that requests for extradition are dealt with in accordance with the law of the United Arab Emirates and will provide mechanisms for international criminal cooperation, including, where appropriate, under treaties and other legal protection.

Dual Criminality Under UAE Law: Statutory Requirements and Conduct-Based Assessment

The principle of dual criminality is established under Article 7 of Federal Law No. 39 of 2006 Concerning International Judicial Cooperation in Criminal Matters, which prescribes the substantive conditions for extradition from the UAE.

The offence for which extradition is sought must be punishable by imprisonment for at least one year or a more severe penalty under the laws of both the requesting state and the UAE. Where extradition is requested to enforce an existing custodial sentence, at least six months of the sentence must remain unserved.

What matters is that the principle of dual criminality is concerned with the underlying conduct and not with the legal classification of the offense. Extradition cannot be prevented simply because the name, description, or elements of the offense in the laws of the two States differ. The test is not whether the offense is named or described in the same terms but whether the conduct is punishable under the laws of both States.

This is particularly important as it pertains to commercial/financial disputes between jurisdictions. For example, conduct alleged to involve fraud or breach of trust would need to form part of a criminal act in the jurisdiction from which the dispute arises as per UAE law. It can be viewed in conjunction with Federal Decree Law No. 31 of 2021 Promulgating the Crimes and Penalties Law (as amended) or other applicable criminal laws.

Regarding financial crimes, Federal Decree-Law No. 10 of 2021 on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing will also be relevant to ascertaining whether the alleged conduct constitutes a criminal offense under UAE law. However, the applicability of any criminal provision is determined based on the relevant facts and on the legal requirements.

According to Federal Law No. 39 of 2006, amended by Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2023, if the request for extradition concerns several offenses, it may be granted for one of the offenses punishable under the law of both states provided that it satisfies the conditions and requirements prescribed by law.

Mandatory Grounds for Refusal of Extradition Under Article 9

Extradition is subject to the principle of double criminality, but surrender is not. Mandatory grounds for refusal of extradition are set out at article 9 of Federal Law No. 39 of 2006 and include nationality, domestic jurisdiction, nature of the offense, prior criminal proceedings, and fundamental rights.

The extradition of UAE nationals is prohibited, a protection also recognised under the UAE Constitution. Additionally, extradition is prohibited where UAE law confers jurisdiction over the alleged offence upon its competent judicial authorities.

Extradition is also prohibited for political offences, offences connected with political offences and offences of a military character. However, certain offences are expressly excluded from the political offence classification, including terrorism, war crimes, genocide, attacks against specified protected persons, and offences against state facilities and essential interests.

Furthermore, extradition is prohibited where substantial grounds exist to believe that the request is intended to prosecute or punish an individual because of their race, religion, nationality or political opinions, or where those circumstances may prejudice the person’s position.

It also provides protection against double jeopardy. Extradition shall be refused if the person whose extradition is requested is under investigation or prosecution in the UAE in relation to the same offence, has previously been tried and acquitted or convicted and has served the sentence imposed, or where a final judgement in relation to the offence has been issued by UAE courts. Extradition is also denied where the prosecution or execution of sentence term has expired.

Finally, extradition is prohibited where the requested person has been or may be subjected to torture, inhuman or degrading treatment, or a disproportionately severe punishment in the requesting state, or where the minimum guarantees required in criminal proceedings are unavailable.

These provisions demonstrate that extradition under UAE law requires more than satisfying the dual criminality threshold. Requests must also comply with statutory restrictions designed to protect national jurisdiction, prevent unjustified prosecution and safeguard the rights of requested persons.

Procedural Administration and Judicial Scrutiny

The extradition process under Federal Law No. 39 of 2006, as amended by Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2023, includes administrative review, judicial review and ministerial approval. These procedures ensure that extradition requests conform to applicable statutory requirements, including the principle of dual criminality.

As per Article 11, the request for extradition shall be in writing and shall be submitted through diplomatic channels to the Central Authority of the Ministry of Justice in the UAE. It shall be accompanied by details of the person requested; details of the relevant penal provisions of the foreign state and the prescribed penalty; warrant of arrest issued by the judicial authority of the requesting state; statement of facts of the offense for which the person sought is alleged to have committed the offense specifying the act said to have been committed and stating the time and place of its commission. Where extradition is requested for the purpose of carrying out a conviction, a copy of the judgment and sentence passed and proof of its enforceability shall also be produced. Such papers shall be translated in Arabic and shall be officially signed and stamped by the Central Authority of the requesting State.

In urgent situations, Article 15 allows the Public Prosecutor or a validly authorized delegate to order the person sought to be detained for 60 days until a formal extradition request based on an arrest warrant issued by a foreign court authority is received. Additionally, the clause allows for the release of the individual under suitable guarantees, either at the Public Prosecutor’s initiative or at the individual’s request. For an additional sixty days following receipt of the extradition request, such release will not prohibit any additional arrests or detentions. Furthermore, regardless of the specified custody durations, the Public Prosecutor or an authorized delegate may request an arrest in cases where there is a risk of escape.

The Central Authority verifies the formal requirements of the extradition request before referring it to the Public Prosecutor. Where the supporting information or documents are insufficient, it may seek additional clarification from the requesting state or dismiss the request if the prescribed requirements are not fulfilled. The requested person must be brought before the competent Public Prosecutor within 48 hours of arrest and informed of the reasons for arrest, the contents of the extradition request and the supporting evidence and documents. Their statements must be recorded, and they have the right to be accompanied by a lawyer when their statements are heard.

The Public Prosecutor refers the extradition request to the competent court within 15 days of examining it, accompanied by a written memorandum and supporting documents. The court considers the request in a closed hearing in the presence of the Public Prosecutor, the requested person and their lawyer, if any. After hearing the prosecution and defence, the court issues a reasoned decision determining whether extradition is legally permissible.

The Public Prosecutor or an authorised delegate and the requested person may appeal the extradition decision before the competent Court of Appeal within 30 days of its issuance. A decision permitting extradition cannot be enforced until it becomes final and no longer subject to appeal. Even where extradition is approved by the court, Article 26 requires the Minister of Justice’s approval before the surrender can be enforced.

Following extradition, Article 29 generally prohibits the requesting state from prosecuting or punishing the surrendered person for other offences committed before the extradition request, or transferring them to another country, except in circumstances permitted by law.

Treaty Primacy and the Non-Treaty Reciprocity Framework

In the UAE, extradition is governed by local law and appropriate international agreements. Federal Law No. 39 of 2006, as amended by Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2023, provides for international judicial cooperation on the basis of reciprocity, while recognising the UAE’s obligations under international treaties as per Article 2. Where there is an applicable extradition treaty, the provisions of that treaty will need to be considered together with the requirements of UAE law, including those relating to dual criminality.

Extradition requests may be considered on the basis of reciprocity, subject to the statutory requirements under UAE law, in the absence of an applicable extradition treaty. However, Article 3 clarifies that foreign states do not have an automatic right to demand international judicial cooperation from the UAE.

Conclusion

Dual criminality is a central requirement in extradition proceedings from the UAE. The focus is on whether the underlying conduct constitutes a punishable offence under the laws of both the requesting state and the UAE, rather than whether the offence is described or classified in identical terms.

However, satisfying dual criminality alone does not guarantee extradition. The request must also comply with the applicable statutory conditions, procedural requirements, grounds for refusal, and any relevant treaty or reciprocity framework before surrender can be authorised.

FAQ’s

1. What does dual criminality mean in UAE extradition law?

Dual criminality means the conduct underlying an extradition request must be punishable under both UAE law and the requesting country’s law. The assessment concerns the conduct, rather than identical offence names.

2. Must the offence have the same name in both countries?

No. Article 7 states that differences in terminology, classification or constituent elements do not automatically prevent extradition where the statutory requirements are met.

3. What minimum punishment applies to an extradition request?

Article 7 generally requires the offence to carry imprisonment of at least one year or a more severe penalty in both countries. Applicable treaty provisions must also be considered.

4. Can extradition be requested to enforce an existing sentence?

Yes. Where extradition concerns an existing custodial sentence, Article 7 requires at least six months of that sentence to remain unserved.

5. Does satisfying dual criminality guarantee extradition?

No. The request must also satisfy other applicable conditions, procedural requirements, grounds for refusal and relevant treaty provisions.

6. Can extradition be considered without a treaty?

Yes. UAE law provides for cooperation based on reciprocity, subject to statutory requirements. The absence of a treaty does not automatically prevent consideration of a request.