To understand how to get a lawyer in dubai, start by choosing a lawyer whose name is listed on the Ministry of Justice's Roll of Practicing Lawyers and signing a written retainer agreement before the work starts. The courts and the public prosecution admit a lawyer's representation only if his name is on the Roll (Article 6 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2022), and the retainer agreement must be in writing before the agreed work is performed (Article 46).

What to check before you hire

Check four things first.

Check Why it matters Article The lawyer's listing Only lawyers duly licensed in the State may practise or use the title of lawyer. Impersonating a lawyer or practising without a licence carries imprisonment of at least three months and/or a fine of AED 30,000 to AED 100,000 6, 100 The firm's licence Every lawyer needs a firm licensed under the law. In Dubai, the Legal Affairs Department keeps a register of licensed firms 68, 71, 74; Dubai bylaws Insurance A lawyer on the Roll must submit a valid professional liability insurance policy, unless the firm's policy covers him 13(9) The right professional A lawyer can appear in court, and a legal consultant cannot. A foreign lawyer can appear only in the specialised circuits set by the judicial authority, and not in criminal, administrative, family or Muslim personal status cases 6, 10, 59, 69

Beware of anyone who offers to find you a lawyer for a commission. Enticing clients for a lawyer in return for a commission carries a fine of AED 20,000 to AED 200,000 (Article 101).

The retainer agreement and the fees

Agree the fees in writing first.

Point What the law says Article Written agreement It must be in writing before the work, and it sets the work, the fees and the payment method 46, 49 How fees are set In advance by type of work, or by the hourly rate system. The factors include the nature of the work, the time required, the importance of the case and the lawyer's experience 47, 48 A fee that is a percentage of the award Where the agreement makes the fee a percentage of the court-awarded amount, the percentage cannot exceed 25% of that amount, and no fee is due if the lawyer loses the proceeding. This rule applies to that type of arrangement only, not to fixed or hourly fees 49(4) Without an agreement Fees become due only after the lawyer has handled the proceeding until a judgment on the merits is rendered and served, or the work is completed 49(3) Challenging the fee The court hearing the case can reduce an agreed fee at the client's request if it is overestimated, and the lawyer and client can each file a grievance within 15 days of the fee order 52 A fee claim The lawyer's right to claim fees lapses after three years from the end of the representation or the work 53

how to get a lawyer in dubai step by step

Hire in order: check, agree, then sign.

Decide what you need: advice, a contract, or representation in a case. If you need a court appearance, you need a lawyer on the Roll. For the distinction between advice and courtroom work, see the difference between a litigator and a lawyer. Ask the lawyer for his listing, his firm's licence and the scope of his experience in your type of matter. Ask about conflicts. The lawyer must tell you of any circumstance that may conflict with your interests before accepting the case (Article 32). Read and sign the retainer agreement, with the scope, fees, payment dates and what is excluded. For assessing a proposed contract engagement, read how to choose a contract lawyer in Dubai. Sign a power of attorney if the lawyer will appear for you. He submits the duly attested power of attorney at the first hearing (Article 36). Keep your own copies of the documents and ask for updates. The lawyer must keep you informed of the stages of the case and the dates for appeal (Article 32).

Changing lawyer, and help if you cannot pay

A client who removes the lawyer without a lawful reason after the work has started owes the full agreed fee. If the lawyer is removed before starting, he is entitled to fees for his preparation, up to 25% of the agreed fee (Article 57).

A lawyer who wishes to step down must notify you and continue the necessary procedures for up to one month, and cannot step down once the case is set for judgment without the court's approval (Article 38).

If you are relieved of judicial fees because you cannot pay, or you cannot find a lawyer, the public prosecution or the court appoints a lawyer for you (Articles 83 and 84).

You can file a complaint against a lawyer with the Lawyers and Legal Consultants Affairs Committee (Article 88).

To hire a lawyer in Dubai, check the listing and the firm's licence, and sign a written retainer that states the scope and fees before any work begins. The retainer should also say what happens if the case changes, because the law lets the court adjust fees that are out of proportion to the effort.

If you need a lawyer, you can send us a short summary of your matter on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Questions about hiring a lawyer

How do I know a lawyer is licensed in the UAE?

The lawyer's name must be on the Ministry of Justice's Roll of Practicing Lawyers, and the courts admit only listed lawyers (Article 6). In Dubai, the Legal Affairs Department keeps a register of licensed firms.

Can a lawyer charge a percentage of what I win?

Yes, if the agreement says so. The percentage cannot exceed 25% of the court-awarded amount, and no fee is due if the lawyer loses the proceeding (Article 49(4)). Other arrangements, such as a fixed fee or an hourly rate, follow the retainer agreement and are not subject to that rule.

Can a relative represent me in court?

You can authorise your spouse, in-laws or blood relatives up to the fourth degree to appear for you before the courts and judicial committees (Article 8).

What if I cannot afford a lawyer?

The public prosecution or the court appoints a lawyer for a party who is relieved of judicial fees because of insolvency (Article 83).