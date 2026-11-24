An insurer may accept that a building suffered covered damage but offer much less than the owner expects. The difference might concern the damaged area, repair rates, depreciation, an excess or the value declared when the policy began. Establishing the reason for the reduction is the first step towards deciding whether it can be challenged.

Lawyers in Dubai handling property insurance disputes should examine both the policy entitlement and the calculation. The insurer's assessment should be supported by the relevant wording, evidence and reasons. A focused claim explains which part of the offer is disputed and what would correct it.

The Central Bank’s June 2025 Quarterly Economic Review recorded AED 4.5 billion in gross claims paid within the property and liability insurance category in the first quarter of 2025. The report labels the period’s data preliminary. This wider insurance category is not a count of underpaid building claims and does not establish the amount recoverable under a particular policy.

Identify whose property and interest were insured

Start with the complete policy, schedule, endorsements and renewal documents. Check the named insured, covered address, insured period and description of the property. Establish whether the claim concerns the building, contents, tenant improvements or another insured interest.

A landlord's policy and a tenant's policy may cover different losses. A mortgage lender, management company or another insured party may also have a relevant interest. Confirm who can present the claim and receive payment before agreeing to a discharge.

Identify the insurer's exact legal name and regulatory position. A broker may have arranged the cover, but the insurance contract and any separate complaint about advice need individual analysis.

Obtain the reasons behind the offer

Ask for an itemised assessment showing the accepted damage, rejected items, deductions and policy provisions relied upon. Request the adjuster's findings, measurements, photographs and valuation assumptions where available. If a report is withheld, ask the insurer to explain its decision sufficiently to allow a meaningful response.

Article 148 of Federal Decree Law No. 6 of 2025 requires an insurer rejecting a claim wholly or partly to give written reasons. The CBUAE claims procedures also require specific reasons, rather than general or inaccurate expressions. These requirements make a reasoned explanation central to reviewing an underpaid insurance claim.

Keep the original offer and every revision. Record whether the insurer has accepted coverage, reserved its position or disputed particular causes.

Match the repair proposal to the basis of settlement

Find the clause explaining how loss is valued. The policy may provide for repair, replacement or another measure, with conditions affecting payment. Check whether reinstatement cover depends on work actually being completed or on compliance with a specified timetable.

Separate restoring insured damage from improvements, routine maintenance and unrelated defects. If the available replacement is a different specification, explain why the proposed solution is necessary and how its cost relates to the covered loss.

Competing quotations should use comparable quantities, materials, access arrangements and completion standards. A cheaper quotation may omit scaffolding or electrical testing. A higher quotation may include elective upgrades. The comparison should identify those differences before debating the total.

Examine each deduction separately

An excess is the portion of a covered loss allocated to the insured under the policy. A limit caps a particular category or the overall payment. Check whether the insurer has used the correct amount and whether it has applied an excess more than once for what the policy treats as one event.

Depreciation concerns the allowance made for age, condition or use. Ask which items were depreciated, the percentage used and the clause supporting that treatment. The existence of older fixtures does not explain an unexplained blanket reduction across every repair cost.

Underinsurance is different. An applicable average clause may reduce a claim where the declared sum is below the relevant insured value. For illustration, a clause applying a simple proportional calculation could reduce a covered AED 100,000 loss to AED 50,000 where the sum insured represents half the required value, before other adjustments. The actual policy may prescribe another method or protection, so the clause and valuation must be checked.

Test the cause of damage with suitable evidence

The parties may agree on the cost of repairs but disagree about why they are needed. A leak following a sudden event raises different questions from deterioration developing over time. Ask the insurer to identify the facts and exclusions supporting its position.

Preserve inspection photographs, maintenance records, incident reports and earlier repair documents. Where the dispute is technical, an engineer or appropriately qualified specialist should explain the cause and affected area. A quotation alone may not answer that question.

The CBUAE rules for surveyors and loss adjusters require assessment of the circumstances, damage and policy liability, with a settlement report explaining findings and technical opinions.

Preserve evidence while limiting further damage

Notify the insurer promptly and comply with relevant policy requirements. Allow reasonable inspection access and record the appointments offered. Necessary action to protect people or prevent additional damage should be documented rather than delayed merely to retain a photograph.

Before removing damaged materials, record their location and condition where safe. Keep representative samples when practical and ask what evidence the insurer requires. Photograph hidden damage discovered during repairs and notify the insurer before the scope changes substantially.

Separate emergency work from permanent repairs in invoices. Retain proof of payment and explain why each expense was necessary. Avoid combining uninsured upgrades with the remedial work in one unexplained figure.

Request reconsideration through the insurer

Prepare a reconciliation showing the amount claimed, amount allowed, reason for disagreement and supporting document for each item. Deduct payments already received and identify the remaining balance. This gives the insurer and any later decision maker a clear account without duplicated costs.

Submit the challenge through the insurer's formal complaint channel. Include the policy number, claim reference, chronology and precise correction requested. Retain proof of delivery and the response. Ask whether further documents are required and what issue each document would resolve.

The CBUAE claims procedures address settlement without undue delay and communication of claim decisions. They also recognise claims involving several items where only some remain disputed. Review how any agreed payment will be documented before accepting it. 2

Check the proper route through Sanadak

Sanadak lists property insurance among the complaints it can consider. Its published eligibility process asks about the complainant's status, prior complaint to the insurer, duplicate matters and existing court proceedings. Confirm that the insurer and complaint fall within the applicable remit. 4

The current online checker refers to 15 calendar days after the insurer complaint, while other official material states different response periods. Confirm the applicable intake requirement with Sanadak when filing and retain that confirmation. Do not treat the checker as a universal statutory deadline. 4,5,6

Article 148 also requires insurance disputes within its scope to be presented to the prescribed committees before a court claim is accepted. A complaint submission, a committee decision and a court appeal are different procedural stages. An insurance dispute lawyer in Dubai should identify the required next step.

Protect review and appeal rights

Act promptly when a decision arrives. Article 4.8 of the Ombudsman Regulation states a 30 complete business day period for referring an Ombudsman determination to the Insurance Dispute Resolution Committee. Sanadak's published process also warns of administrative closure if a resolution is not objected to within three working days. Obtain advice immediately rather than assuming these stages share one deadline. 5,7

For committee disputes exceeding AED 100,000, Article 148 provides a challenge before the competent Court of Appeal within 30 days of issuance or knowledge of the resolution. It separately restricts insurer challenges to committee decisions where the dispute does not exceed AED 100,000. Identify the decision, its value and the applicable route before calculating time. 1

Review settlement wording before signing

A proposed discharge may settle the whole incident rather than only the items paid. Ask whether an undisputed amount can be paid while preserving the balance, and ensure the written agreement reflects that understanding.

Check the treatment of hidden damage, salvage and rights against third parties. Lawyers in Dubai can assess whether the offered amount and release correspond with the intended settlement. The objective is a supported recovery under the policy, with a clear understanding of the rights being resolved.

Common questions about underpaid property insurance claims

1. Does a larger contractor quotation prove underpayment

No. It must relate to covered damage and the policy's settlement basis. Comparable specifications, quantities and evidence are needed to explain the difference.

2. Can I accept payment for the agreed items

Potentially, but review the proposed discharge and obtain written confirmation of any rights preserved. Do not assume accepting money leaves the remaining dispute open.

3. Can lawyers in Dubai guarantee the full repair cost

No. The recoverable amount depends on the policy, applicable law, evidence, limits and valid deductions. Advice should explain the strongest points and unresolved risks.

4. Does a repair quotation establish the cause of damage?

A quotation may help explain the proposed work and cost, but it may not answer why the damage occurred. Preserve inspection and maintenance records, and obtain an appropriately qualified technical assessment where cause is disputed.

5. Does filing a complaint preserve every review or appeal deadline?

Do not assume it does. Identify the insurer complaint, any Ombudsman determination, committee decision and court challenge separately. Ask counsel to confirm the next required step and calculate the relevant period from the actual decision and records.

About the author

Dr. Hassan Elhais is a Senior Legal Consultant at Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants in Dubai. He advises on UAE family, civil, commercial and criminal law matters.

Dr. Hassan Elhais publishes analysis of UAE property law matters, including property matters, tenancy obligations and rental disputes. For readers researching rental dispute lawyers in Dubai, his writing offers insight into the legal questions surrounding these topics. Explore his published work and practice-area information for further context.

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