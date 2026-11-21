This guide addresses insurance regulatory authority uae rules and the Central Bank’s role in insurance supervision. The insurance regulatory authority in the UAE is now the Central Bank of the UAE. The former Insurance Authority was merged into the Central Bank in 2020.

The current law is Federal Decree-Law No. 6 of 2025 on the Central Bank, the Regulation of Financial Institutions and Activities, and Insurance Business, in force from 16 September 2025. It replaced the 2023 insurance decree-law. Read the law on the UAE legislation portal.

The law does not apply to the financial free zones or to financial institutions regulated by their authorities (Article 2). Companies in those zones follow their own regulators.

insurance regulatory authority uae licensing responsibilities

Insurance is a licensed activity under the Central Bank.

Point What the law says Article Licensed activities Providing insurance, reinsurance and insurance-related professions, including Takaful and Re-Takaful, is a financial activity subject to Central Bank licensing 61(1)(j) No licence, no activity No person may carry on a licensed financial activity without a licence, or promote one in or from the State without following the law. No one may present himself as a licensed institution if he is not 60 Insurance-related professions They include insurance agents and brokers, surveyors and loss adjusters, insurance consultants, actuaries and health insurance third party administrators 1 The register The Central Bank keeps a Register of Licensed Financial Institutions and publishes it on its website. An institution cannot start an activity before it is entered 68 Legal form Insurance and reinsurance companies take the form of public joint-stock companies, with exemptions for branches of foreign companies 69 Types of insurance Insurance of persons and fund accumulation, and property and liability insurance. A company cannot combine the two types, subject to the transitional rule 78, 80 Compulsory insurance The Central Bank's board can impose compulsory insurance against some risks, and an insurer must conclude a policy for any motor vehicle licensed in the State when asked 79, 89

What the law protects for policyholders

Several rules protect the policyholder.

Policies must be given to the Central Bank, which can ask an insurer to amend a policy form where the public interest requires or where it harms the insured or beneficiaries (Article 83).

The insurer pays the compensation set out in the policy as soon as the incident occurs or the insured risk materialises, and then takes the insured's place in claims against the party that caused the damage (Article 83(4)).

Insurance companies and professions must follow the principles of disclosure and transparency with the insured and beneficiaries (Article 91).

Property in the State and the liabilities arising from it can be insured only with insurers licensed under the law. A policy with a foreign insurer is allowed only where the cover is not available in the State or the Central Bank allows it (Article 82).

Insurers must keep technical provisions and solvency margins, and (re)insurers make a guarantee deposit with the Central Bank (Articles 86 and 92).

Transitional treatment

Federal Decree-Law No. 6 of 2025 replaced the 2023 insurance decree-law, and the transition is regulated as follows.

Article 183 carries forward the regulations, standards, circulars and decisions issued under the repealed laws until the Central Bank replaces them, and Article 184 gives institutions one year from the law's entry into force, until 16 September 2026, to adjust their position.

Two different complaint routes

A dispute between a policyholder and an insurer is a different matter from a grievance against a Central Bank decision.

Situation Route Source A policyholder disputes a claim decision, a premium or a policy term with an insurer Complain to the insurer first. If it is not resolved, file a complaint with Sanadak, the Central Bank's ombudsman unit. A party dissatisfied with the outcome can escalate it to the Insurance Dispute Resolution Committee, and the competent court remains available. The detailed procedure is set by the Central Bank's regulations Sanadak; Central Bank regulations A licensed institution is aggrieved by a Central Bank decision, such as conditions on its licence, or its suspension, withdrawal or revocation A grievance before the Grievances and Appeals Committee, after the Central Bank's reasoned decision and notice Decree-Law 6/2025, Arts 65, 66 The Central Bank rejects a licence application on the ground of the capacity of the financial sector and the needs of the market The decision is final and cannot be appealed before the Grievances and Appeals Committee Decree-Law 6/2025, Art 64(3)

The Grievances and Appeals Committee deals with decisions of the Central Bank against institutions. It is not the forum for a policyholder's claim against an insurer. For an overview of court proceedings where that route is available, read what litigation means in the UAE.

Earlier guides that name the Insurance Authority, the 2007 insurance law or the 2023 insurance decree-law describe the position before 2025. The Central Bank's legislation page lists the current law and its regulations.

Anyone dealing with an insurer or broker in the UAE should first check that it is entered in the Central Bank's register, because the law bars unlicensed insurance activity. Keep the policy and its annexes, since the Central Bank's powers over policy forms and the insurer's duty to pay on the insured event are tied to those documents. If you need help reviewing the policy terms, our checklist on choosing a contract lawyer in Dubai explains how to assess the scope of the advice.

If you have an insurance dispute, you can send us the policy and the correspondence on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Questions about insurance regulation

Is there still an Insurance Authority in the UAE?

No. Its functions were merged into the Central Bank in 2020, and Federal Decree-Law No. 6 of 2025 places insurance business under the Central Bank.

Does the Central Bank regulate insurers in the DIFC and ADGM?

No. The law does not apply to the financial free zones or to institutions regulated by their authorities (Article 2).

Can I buy insurance from a foreign company?

Not for property in the State or liabilities arising from it, except where the cover is not available in the State or the Central Bank allows it (Article 82).

Can a company operate as an insurance broker without a licence?

No. Insurance brokers are insurance-related professions that need a Central Bank licence, and carrying on a licensed activity without one is prohibited (Articles 60 and 61).