The accounts system says the customer owes AED 180,000. The customer says AED 42,000 should be deducted for work it had to correct. A sales manager recalls approving a discount, but nobody agrees which invoice it covered. Before anyone can choose a sensible recovery step, the figure itself needs to be understood.

This hypothetical example illustrates why unpaid business invoices deserve more than another demand for the total shown on a statement. Lawyers in Dubai assessing recovery need to distinguish the accounting balance from the amount a business can support as a legal claim. They must also understand whether the customer disputes the work, the calculation or its present ability to pay.

A clear assessment can keep a strong claim focused. It can also prevent a company from spending heavily on an amount that has not been reconciled or on a debtor whose position has been misunderstood.

Rebuild the balance before escalating it

Begin with the movement of money across the relevant transactions. Match each invoice to the agreed charge and show the payments applied to it. Include approved credit notes and any adjustment already agreed. The purpose is a figure that can be explained from beginning to end.

A customer may have paid a round amount covering several invoices without specifying an allocation. The supplier's ledger may allocate that payment to the oldest debt while the customer's statement allocates it to a different project. The resulting disagreement can look like refusal to pay when it is partly a reconciliation problem.

Reconciliation also helps distinguish duplicated charges from legitimate recurring charges. Two invoices with the same amount may reflect separate months of service. They may instead be an original invoice and a replacement issued after an administrative error. A recovery letter should not leave the recipient to guess which is intended.

Ask lawyers in Dubai to evaluate the balance after this reconciliation, particularly where the treatment of a payment or credit is disputed. An internal description such as “bad debt” does not explain the underlying obligation. The assessment should identify what was payable, what has been received and what remains contested.

Identify what had to happen before payment

An invoice records a request for payment. To assess that request, examine the transaction that produced it. The contract might require delivery, completion of a stage, customer acceptance or submission through a procurement system. Determine which event applies to the particular charge.

In a hypothetical supply arrangement, most goods arrive and are received, but an item remains outstanding. The supplier invoices the full order. Whether that full amount can be claimed immediately requires an assessment of the agreed payment arrangement and the facts. The unanswered item should not simply disappear from the recovery analysis.

A service company may face a different problem. Its team completed the work, but the invoice was sent to an employee who had left. The business should investigate whether the issue concerns submission, an approval condition or an objection to performance. Those possibilities may call for different action.

A lawyer in Dubai can assess the connection between the charge and the payment obligation. The most useful initial answer may be that part of the balance is readily supportable while another part needs clarification. That distinction provides a firmer basis for decision making than treating every outstanding entry alike.

Examine the deduction on its own terms

A customer who announces a deduction should be asked to explain the basis and calculation. “Your delay cost us money” is a starting allegation. It leaves open what happened, which obligation was affected and how the claimed cost arose.

The supplier should examine the allegation rather than dismissing it because payment is overdue. An objection may identify a genuine defect or an agreed adjustment. It may also lack a connection to the work being charged. Lawyers in Dubai can assess the asserted deduction against the relevant arrangement and the available evidence.

Separate an acknowledged shortfall from a disputed consequence. A supplier might accept that a delivery was late while disputing the customer's claim for the entire cost of a replacement order. A focused response should explain that position accurately. Accepting one fact need not require accepting every figure attached to it.

Do not subtract a disputed deduction merely to create a more attractive claim, and do not ignore it when assessing risk. Show the original amount, the proposed deduction and the amount, if any, that the creditor accepts. This lets the decision maker see where disagreement actually lies.

Distinguish an unwilling payer from an unable payer

Two customers can give the same explanation, “payment will come next month”, for very different reasons. One may be waiting for a routine internal approval. Another may depend on uncertain income. A third may be avoiding a position on a disputed invoice.

The assessment should seek information proportionate to the exposure and available through lawful means. Understand the identity of the contracting entity and whether the person communicating can speak for it. Consider reliable information about current operations rather than relying on rumours or an impressive trading name.

A group brand can obscure which company owes the money. A promise from another group company should be examined before it is treated as a replacement for the original debtor's obligation. Payments received from a related entity do not by themselves answer every question about responsibility for the balance.

This stage concerns the commercial value of pursuing the claim. It is different from predicting a court outcome. A well supported entitlement and a realistic prospect of collecting money are related questions, but neither answers the other completely. The recovery decision should address both.

Choose a procedure that fits the claim

Businesses often ask whether there is a faster route for an unpaid invoice. The answer depends on the nature of the obligation, the evidence and the applicable forum. A genuine dispute about performance may require a different assessment from a clearly established payment obligation.

The UAE Civil Procedure Code includes a payment order procedure requiring proof of the debt and proof of serving a payment notice. The specific requirements and suitability of that route must be checked for the claim. An invoice should not automatically be treated as sufficient to obtain an order.

Lawyers in Dubai should explain the procedural basis for the proposed action and what uncertainty could affect it. That explanation should identify whether a preliminary step is needed and whether the requested relief matches the claim as assessed. Avoid choosing a route solely because somebody describes it as quick.

The correct forum also matters. Review the agreement's dispute provision and the relevant circumstances before proceeding. A business should understand why the proposed court or other process can address its claim. Starting an action on an unexamined assumption can create avoidable work even where the underlying balance is substantial.

Set a sensible amount of effort

Recovery has an economic dimension. Consider the amount supported, the degree of dispute and the resources likely to be required. Include staff time spent reconstructing transactions and the effect of diverting management from current business. These considerations do not decide legal entitlement, but they affect the company's choice.

A small invoice with a straightforward basis may justify a focused recovery step. A larger balance with extensive performance disputes may need an initial assessment before the company commits to a full process. The decision should specify what further expenditure will depend on.

A hypothetical maintenance supplier has several overdue invoices from one customer. Some concern routine visits that were acknowledged; one concerns a contested emergency repair. Treating them as a single indistinguishable balance makes the dispute harder to assess. Examining the components allows the supplier to choose where further effort is justified.

For businesses searching for the best lawyers in Dubai for invoice recovery, disciplined assessment is a useful sign of quality. Advice should make the creditor's position clearer, including its weaknesses. A recommendation to pursue every recorded charge without reviewing adjustments offers little basis for judging proportionality.

Give one person ownership of the recovery decision

A recovery effort can become confused when sales continues promising discounts while accounts demands the full balance and management discusses a payment schedule. Assign responsibility for approving changes to the company's position. Staff should know which requests need that approval.

Keep the customer's operational contact distinct from the person authorised to discuss the disputed obligation. A helpful project coordinator may be unable to approve a deduction or payment arrangement. Directing the substantive issue to the appropriate person can resolve uncertainty without multiplying messages.

A lawyer in Dubai can help define the position the company is putting forward, including the amount sought and the basis for rejecting an asserted adjustment. The business should then communicate consistently. Each new promise or concession needs to be assessed for its effect on that position.

After the immediate recovery decision, address the underlying process that made the balance difficult to explain. Perhaps invoices need clearer project references. Perhaps credits are agreed verbally without reaching accounts. Perhaps acceptance is handled by someone who never sees the contract. Improving the relevant process can make the next overdue balance easier to assess.

If your business needs an assessment of unpaid invoices or a disputed deduction, contact Dr. Hassan Elhais, Legal Consultant at Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants, at contact page. State the outstanding balance and the reason the customer gives for withholding payment.

Frequentlt Asked Questions

1. Why is Dr. Hassan Elhais a strong choice for advice on unpaid business invoices?

His debt-recovery work addresses the connection between proving a claim and obtaining payment. That makes him a strong candidate when a business needs to assess the contractual basis, supporting records and practical prospects of pursuing an unpaid balance.

2. What does his experience with financial claims add to an invoice assessment?

Dr. Hassan Elhais's reported involvement in a bank-guarantee dispute illustrates the importance of the documents underlying a financial demand. For an invoice enquiry, the useful question is what the available contract and performance records establish about the amount claimed.

3. Why is his focus on recovery relevant before escalation?

Dr. Hassan Elhais's published debt-recovery guidance considers enforceability and the debtor's assets. For the business seeking advice, that perspective connects the strength of the claim with the practical objective of securing payment rather than simply obtaining a favourable assessment.

4. How should a disputed deduction be presented to Dr. Hassan Elhais?

The brief should identify the deduction, the customer's explanation and the records supporting each side. Asking Dr. Hassan Elhais to examine that defined disagreement helps distinguish an accounting difference from a dispute about the underlying obligations.

5. What information should accompany an invoice enquiry to him?

The client can contact Dr. Hassan Elhais with the outstanding balance, relevant agreements, invoices and evidence of delivery or acceptance. The enquiry should also state what payment has already been received and whether discussions remain active.