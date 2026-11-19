Last updated: 26 October 2026

A Cross Border Insolvency Lawyer UAE businesses consult starts by identifying which regime governs the debtor, because mainland companies, DIFC companies and ADGM companies follow different insolvency laws. For a mainland company, the law is Federal Decree-Law No. 51 of 2023 on Financial Restructuring and Bankruptcy, in force from 1 May 2024. Read the law on the UAE legislation portal.

Which regime applies

The legal form of the debtor decides the regime.

Debtor Governing insolvency law Source Companies under the Commercial Companies Law, traders, and licensed professional civil companies The federal law Federal law Art 3(1) Companies in special zones with special insolvency provisions Their own regime. The DIFC Insolvency Law applies in the DIFC and the ADGM has its own insolvency regulations Federal law Art 3(2)(b) Banks, financial institutions and insurers licensed by the Central Bank Their special legislation, within the mechanisms it sets Federal law Art 3(2)(c) Government-owned companies whose own laws set special rules Those special rules Federal law Art 3(2)(a) Personal, family or consumption debts Outside the federal law Federal law Art 3(2)(d)

What the federal law says that matters across borders

The federal law is a domestic statute, but several provisions reach assets and creditors abroad.

Point What the law says Article The debtor's assets They include movable and immovable property owned by the debtor inside and outside the State, and financial rights owed to him by third parties 1 Announcing the decision abroad The court may order a decision to be announced in a daily newspaper in a foreign country if many of the debtor's creditors, property or businesses are located there 35(2) Foreign-currency claims Creditors state their debts in UAE dirhams at the exchange rate on the day the decision to initiate the proceedings is issued 98 Precautionary measures The court can restrict disposals and prevent the debtor, its directors and managers, and managers of related companies, from travelling for a period 1 Related persons The court can bring into the proceedings any person whose assets are intertwined with the debtor's, where separate proceedings would be impractical 30 The trustee's information powers The trustee can request data from anyone who holds information on the debtor's property or business, who must supply it within 10 days. The court can order it if they refuse 97 Which court Federal and local courts, under the jurisdiction rules of the Civil Procedure Law, with specialised bankruptcy courts or divisions 5

The federal law does not contain the UNCITRAL Model Law's procedure for recognising foreign insolvency proceedings. The DIFC Insolvency Law does, through a schedule that adopts the Model Law with modifications. A foreign office-holder who wants recognition therefore has to choose the route with care.

Deadlines and periods in the federal law

The federal law runs on short periods, counted in days.

Step Period Article Cessation of payment Failure to pay a due debt 10 days after the deadline in the notice 1 The debtor's own application Within 60 days of cessation of payment or of learning that it cannot pay. Missing the period does not make the application inadmissible 15 A creditor's application The creditor first serves a notice to pay, giving the debtor up to 30 days to take measures to repay 16 The debtor's response 10 days from notification of the application 28 The court's decision Within 10 days of the end of the response periods 31 Claims by creditors Within 30 days of the trustee's announcement and notification 95 Verifying the debts The trustee scrutinises the debts within 30 days of the end of the claims period 100 A grievance against the debt list 10 days from the announcement of the list 101 Suspension of claims in a preventive settlement 3 months, extendable in steps of up to one month, and never beyond 6 months 59 Suspension of claims in a restructuring From the day after the decision to initiate, until the plan is ratified 92

How a Cross Border Insolvency Lawyer UAE businesses consult handles a case

Identify the debtor's legal form and registration, and so the governing regime. Map the debtor's assets, creditors and contracts in each country, with their currencies. Choose the forum and the procedure: a preventive settlement, a restructuring or bankruptcy under the federal law, or the DIFC route for a DIFC debtor. Prepare the application, with the financial statements, creditor lists and asset statements the law requires (Article 22). Coordinate with foreign counsel and office-holders on recognition, asset freezes and creditor claims. For related enforcement issues, read about cross border debt recovery in the UAE. Advise directors on their position, including the risk of travel restrictions and related-party transactions.

Faris Raian, Founding Partner at Leaders Advocates, said that the first question in a cross-border insolvency is which regime governs the debtor, because a mainland company, a DIFC company and an ADGM company fall under different legislation and courts. He explained that for a mainland debtor with assets abroad, the federal law counts those assets as part of the debtor's assets, so creditors should map assets and creditors in each country before choosing where to file.

If you are a creditor or a director facing a cross-border insolvency, you can send us the facts on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Questions about cross-border insolvency

Does the UAE bankruptcy law cover assets abroad?

It defines the debtor's assets to include property inside and outside the State (Article 1). How foreign assets are reached depends on the law of the country where they are located.

Does the federal law apply to DIFC and ADGM companies?

No. Companies in special zones with special insolvency provisions follow their own regime (Article 3(2)(b)).

Can foreign creditors file claims?

Creditors file claims with the trustee within 30 days of the announcement and notification, stating their debts in dirhams at the exchange rate on the day the proceedings were initiated (Articles 95 and 98). For creditors outside the country, see how to recover debt from a UAE company from abroad.

Does the federal law adopt the UNCITRAL Model Law?

No. The federal law has no recognition procedure for foreign proceedings. The DIFC Insolvency Law adopts the Model Law with modifications.