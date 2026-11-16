UAE immigration law is Federal Decree-Law No. 29 of 2021 on the Entry and Residence of Foreigners. It replaced Federal Law No. 6 of 1973 (Article 37). It applies to any foreigner who wants to enter or reside in the UAE, including in its zones (Article 2).

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security implements it alone (Article 3). Read the decree-law on the UAE legislation portal.

The law sets the principles. The types of visa and residence permit, their periods and the grace periods are in the executive regulation, which this guide does not cover in detail.

UAE immigration law duties for foreigners

Enter and leave through the approved ports , with a valid passport and a valid visa. Some nationalities are exempt from the visa by Cabinet resolution (Article 4).

, with a valid passport and a valid visa. Some nationalities are exempt from the visa by Cabinet resolution (Article 4). Register data on entry and exit, and tell the authority about any change in entry, residence or work data, or any dispute with the contracting entity. The entity that contracts with the foreigner has the same duty (Article 5).

in entry, residence or work data, or any dispute with the contracting entity. The entity that contracts with the foreigner has the same duty (Article 5). Work only in accordance with the legislation in force (Article 5).

(Article 5). Leave the UAE when a visa or residence permit expires or is cancelled, unless it is renewed or replaced . The executive regulation sets the period to leave and any extension (Article 5).

. The executive regulation sets the period to leave and any extension (Article 5). Report a lost or damaged passport within 24 hours (Article 14).

(Article 14). Obtain identity documents and residence for a newborn within 4 months of the birth (Article 12).

A resident can bring family members under the conditions in the executive regulation (Article 9). The authority can cancel a visa or permit at any time for public interest or if the foreigner breaks the law (Article 10). It can also order deportation of a valid visa holder where public interest, security, morals or health requires it (Article 15).

For checks on a restriction, read how to check an immigration ban in the UAE.

Violations and what follows

The penalties range from daily fines to ten years in prison.

Violation Consequence Article Staying after a visa or permit is cancelled or expires, and after the grace period An administrative fine for each day, set by Cabinet resolution 11 Not paying that fine Imprisonment up to 3 months or a fine up to AED 4,000. The court may order deportation 29 Not obtaining documents and residence for a newborn within 4 months A daily administrative fine set by Cabinet resolution 12 Giving a false statement to evade the law Imprisonment up to 6 months and/or AED 5,000 to AED 10,000. The court may order deportation 23 Forging a visa or permit, or using one knowing it is forged Imprisonment up to 10 years. The court must order deportation 24 Using a visa for a purpose other than the one it was given for, or helping someone do it Imprisonment or a fine of at least AED 10,000, multiplied by the number of violators 27 Employing, harbouring or housing a foreigner in breach of the law A fine of AED 50,000, multiplied by the number of violators. Repeat: imprisonment and a fine. Using or harbouring an infiltrator: at least 2 months and AED 100,000 25 A company whose staff or agents commit these crimes for it A fine of at least AED 50,000, and the court may close the premises for up to 6 months 28 Any other breach of the law, its regulation or resolutions At least 1 month and/or at least AED 10,000 30

A foreigner who has been deported cannot return without the Chairman's permission (Article 18). A foreigner ordered to be deported can be detained for up to 30 days with the Federal Public Prosecutor's approval, extendable for a similar period if necessary (Article 15). Mitigating provisions of the Penal Code, such as suspension of execution, do not apply to these penalties (Article 32).

For the removal process, see our guide to the procedure for deportation in the UAE.

Fines and exemptions

A Cabinet resolution sets the daily fines (Articles 11 and 12). The resolution on administrative fines also lists exemptions, such as for a person who has been outside the UAE for more than three months.

The Chairman can exempt a person from all or part of the fine (Article 13). Check the current fine schedule before you plan a departure.

If you or your business has an immigration problem, speak to our lawyers on WhatsApp or use the Contact Us page.

Questions about residence and overstay

Does the law apply in the UAE's special zones?

Yes. It applies to a foreigner who wants to enter or reside in the UAE, including in its zones (Article 2).

Who is excluded from the law?

Heads of state and their families, accredited diplomatic and consular staff and their families, and those exempted by international agreements within the agreements' limits (Article 2).

Can an employer be penalised?

Yes. Employing or harbouring a foreigner in breach of the law carries a fine of AED 50,000, multiplied by the number of violators. An employer who recruited the worker can be exempted if it reports that the worker left the job (Article 25).

Can a person already deported return?

Not without the Chairman's permission. A foreigner expelled for lacking a valid permit can re-enter only by meeting the entry conditions again (Article 18).