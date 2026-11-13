Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri Shares Legal Insights On UAE Golden Visa Applications With Emirates 24|7

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Contributor
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy is a premier full-service law firm in the UAE,...

View firm profile
Explore more from Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy

Senior Emirati Advocate Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri, Principal and Founder of Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy, was recently featured in Emirates 24|7, providing legal comments on the UAE Golden Visa application process and the requirements applicable to different categories of applicants.

United Arab EmiratesImmigration
Awatif Al Khouri
Awatif Al Khouri
Author LinkedIn connections

Senior Emirati Advocate Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri, Principal and Founder of Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy, was recently featured in Emirates 24|7, providing legal comments on the UAE Golden Visa application process and the requirements applicable to different categories of applicants.

In her comments, Mrs. Awatif clarified that individuals may independently apply for a UAE Golden Visa without requiring an employer or another entity to initiate the process. However, she explained that applicants falling under certain professional categories, including doctors and creative professionals, must obtain the necessary approvals or recommendation letters from the relevant government authorities to support their applications.

Mrs. Awatif also highlighted the available application channels, including the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai. She further noted that applicants may seek assistance through authorised immigration service centres, including Amer centres, for document verification and submission.

The Emirates 24|7 article provides a broader guide to the UAE Golden Visa programme in 2026, covering eligibility categories, required documentation, applicable fees, application procedures, and processing times.

The feature offers useful information for individuals considering long-term residency in the UAE, including the procedural requirements and available channels for submitting Golden Visa applications.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Why You Must Verify The Mobile Number Linked To Your Emirates ID

Visa applicants in the UAE often provide incorrect mobile numbers during registration, creating serious legal and administrative complications. When government notifications, court summons, and authentication codes are sent to numbers the resident doesn't control, deadlines run without their knowledge and legal rights may be forfeited. This analysis examines how a seemingly minor administrative detail can have profound consequences for residents' ability to manage their legal affairs.
United Arab EmiratesImmigration
MIO Law Firm
MIO Law Firm
Article

UAE Civil Transactions Law: Key Changes Under Federal Decree-Law No. 25 Of 2025

Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025 introduces a comprehensive recodification of UAE civil law, effective June 2026. How will the new framework reshape pre-contractual conduct, governing law selection, and remedies for contractual hardship? What practical steps must businesses take to align their contracting practices with the modernized provisions on disclosure, force majeure, and compensation?
United Arab EmiratesCorporate/Commercial Law
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Article

Drug Possession And Personal Use In The UAE: Key Legal Consequences

The United Arab Emirates maintains one of the world's strictest anti-narcotics regimes, with severe penalties for drug possession, use, and trafficking under Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021. Understanding the legal framework is critical for residents and visitors alike, as even small quantities of controlled substances can result in imprisonment, substantial fines, deportation, and permanent entry bans. Recent amendments have introduced limited administrative pathways for certain cases, but the consequenc
United Arab EmiratesCriminal Law
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Article

Rental Dispute Centre Dubai: How To File A Case

Landlords and tenants in Dubai often face disputes over security deposits, unpaid rent, eviction notices, and lease renewals. When negotiation fails, understanding how to properly file a case with Dubai's Rental Disputes Center becomes essential. This guide explains the RDC's jurisdiction, required documentation, filing procedures, and when professional legal assistance can protect your interests in tenancy disputes.
United Arab EmiratesReal Estate and Construction
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Article

A Comprehensive Analysis Of Travel Ban Disputes And Resolution Under United Arab Emirates Law

Travel bans in the UAE serve as legal mechanisms to protect creditors, claimants, and authorities across civil, criminal, and family proceedings. With a significant expatriate population, understanding how these restrictions work—from civil debt enforcement to criminal investigations and child custody disputes—has become essential for residents and businesses operating in the Emirates. The legal framework balances enforcement rights with procedural fairness, offering specific remedies for those
United Arab EmiratesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Article

Compensation Claims In The UAE: How To Claim Damages And Financial Losses

A financial loss, damaged property, personal injury, or serious breach of contract can leave a person dealing with more than the immediate problem. There may also be medical expenses, lost income, repair costs, business losses, or emotional distress. UAE law allows an injured party to seek compensation in appropriate cases, but compensation is not automatic.
United Arab EmiratesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy