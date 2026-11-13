Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri Shares Legal Insights On UAE Golden Visa Applications With Emirates 24|7

Senior Emirati Advocate Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri, Principal and Founder of Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy, was recently featured in Emirates 24|7, providing legal comments on the UAE Golden Visa application process and the requirements applicable to different categories of applicants.

In her comments, Mrs. Awatif clarified that individuals may independently apply for a UAE Golden Visa without requiring an employer or another entity to initiate the process. However, she explained that applicants falling under certain professional categories, including doctors and creative professionals, must obtain the necessary approvals or recommendation letters from the relevant government authorities to support their applications.

Mrs. Awatif also highlighted the available application channels, including the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai. She further noted that applicants may seek assistance through authorised immigration service centres, including Amer centres, for document verification and submission.

The Emirates 24|7 article provides a broader guide to the UAE Golden Visa programme in 2026, covering eligibility categories, required documentation, applicable fees, application procedures, and processing times.

The feature offers useful information for individuals considering long-term residency in the UAE, including the procedural requirements and available channels for submitting Golden Visa applications.