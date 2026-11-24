Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri, Senior Emirati Advocate and Founder of Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, recently contributed her legal commentary to Gulf News in an article titled “New UAE driving test rules for 2027: Why scoring 75% won’t guarantee a pass,” published on 28 October 2026.

The article discusses the updated driving test requirements introduced under Cabinet Resolution No. 174 of 2026, concerning the Executive Regulation of Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 on the Regulation of Traffic, which will take effect on 1 January 2027.

In her comments, Mrs. Awatif clarified the application of Article 68, explaining that although applicants must achieve a minimum score of 75% in the practical driving test, attaining this score does not automatically guarantee a pass. Dangerous driving errors or circumstances requiring examiner intervention may result in failure, irrespective of the overall score.

The Gulf News article also examines the assessment criteria, driving errors that may lead to failure, and the procedures applicable to practical driving tests under the updated regulations.

Mrs. Awatif’s contribution provides legal clarification on the revised assessment requirements and their implications for individuals seeking to obtain a driving licence in the UAE.