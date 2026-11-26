The current framework for money laundering cases in Dubai is Federal Decree-Law No. 10 of 2025. It took effect on October 14, 2025, replacing Federal Decree-Law No. 20 of 2018. Investigations and trials also follow the federal Criminal Procedure Law.

The law governing money laundering cases in Dubai

Article 26(1) provides imprisonment of 1 to 10 years and a fine of AED 100,000 to AED 5,000,000. The fine may instead equal the criminal property’s value, whichever is greater. Aggravated cases carry the different penalties in Article 26(2).

Federal Decree-Law No. 10/2025 was published on September 30, 2025. It repealed Federal Decree-Law No. 20/2018 and added proliferation financing to the framework.

Tipping off, false beneficial ownership information, and breaches of sanctions instructions are separate offenses. Legal persons may also face penalties under the law.

A foreigner convicted of a misdemeanor can be deported, and the Penal Code sets the rules on deportation (Article 126).

For the reporting process, read about reporting suspected money laundering.

How a case moves under the Criminal Procedure Law

Arrest: The accused is sent to the Public Prosecution within 48 hours, and the prosecutor questions him within 24 hours (Article 48).

Lawyer at the investigation: The accused's lawyer must be allowed to attend the investigation and see the case papers, unless the prosecutor decides otherwise in the interest of the investigation (Article 98).

Travel ban and arrest order: The prosecutor can order the accused to appear, arrest him or ban him from traveling (Article 99).

Remand: It needs sufficient evidence and an offense punishable by more than a fine. It lasts 7 days, renewable once for up to 14 days, and a judge can then extend it by periods of up to 30 days (Article 103, 107).

Release: The prosecutor can release the accused at any time, with or without a guarantee. Release in a death or life imprisonment offense needs the Attorney General's approval (Article 108, 109).

For the sentencing framework, read about money laundering penalties in the UAE.

Referral to court: The court decides on release or detention once the case is referred to it (Article 113).

Search of devices: The Public Prosecution can search devices and information systems where the investigation requires it (Article 73).

Steps if you are under investigation

Ask for your lawyer before you give a statement. The Law lets the accused's lawyer attend the investigation (Article 98).

Ask the lawyer to check the charge, the source of the funds in question and the evidence the prosecution relies on.

Preserve the records: contracts, invoices, bank statements and messages that show where the money came from.

For evidence and procedural preparation, read about presenting a criminal defense.

Ask about release and the guarantee that may be required (Articles 108 and 109).

Do not move, transfer or hide the assets under investigation.

Take advice before any penal settlement is discussed. The Law provides a settlement system in some felonies, in the presence of the accused's lawyer (Articles 366 to 374).

Faris Raian, Partner & Senior Legal Consultant at Leaders Advocates, said that money laundering cases usually turn on documents showing where the money came from, so the records should be organized early. He explained that the investigation stage moves quickly, so a lawyer should attend the questioning and check the release conditions at once.

Legal source: 2025 Anti-Money Laundering Law

Legal source: Criminal Procedure Law