An investment proposal may begin with a straightforward idea: several investors contribute money and a manager uses it to acquire assets. The legal structure becomes more complicated when the proposal involves discretionary management, subscriptions, investor introductions, custody or marketing in several countries.

A lawyer in Dubai advising on investment funds should first establish how the proposed business will operate. Incorporation is one part of the project. The permissions required for management and distribution, the investors who may participate and the terms on which they can leave need to be settled before money is accepted.

This article explains the main decisions sponsors and investors should examine when considering fund structuring in Dubai and the wider UAE.

DIFC reported more than 500 wealth and asset management companies in its 2025 annual results, a 22% year-on-year increase, including 102 hedge funds. These ecosystem figures provide market context; they do not establish the permissions or suitability of any particular fund or manager.

Describe the investment arrangement before naming the vehicle

Start with a written operating proposal. State who contributes capital, who makes investment decisions and whether investors control individual transactions. Identify the assets, expected holding period, borrowing and proposed return mechanism.

Explain what each participant will actually do. A person introducing investors may perform a different activity from the investment manager. An administrator processing subscriptions is different from a custodian holding assets. One group may provide several services through separate entities.

Investment funds lawyers in Dubai can use this information to assess whether the arrangement falls within a regulated fund framework and what other permissions may be needed. Calling a project a club, partnership or holding company does not settle that assessment.

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