The Turkish government has announced an expansion of investor residence permit options in Turkey. Under a Presidential decree published in the Official Gazette, foreign investors may qualify for residence permits in Türkiye for three- or five-year periods.

Investors who make an investment of at least USD $150,000 will be eligible to apply for a three-year residence permit, while those who make an investment of at least USD $200,000 will be eligible to apply for a five-year residence permit.

A residence permit does not confer work authorization. This new investor residence permit category may therefore be more beneficial to retired individuals or those who do not need to work in Türkiye.

Eligible Investments for an Investor Residence Permit

Bank deposits in Türkiye , as verified by the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK);

, as verified by the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK); Purchase of government debt securities , as verified by the Ministry of Treasury and Finance (HMB);

, as verified by the Ministry of Treasury and Finance (HMB); Real estate investment funds or venture capital investment funds , as verified by the Capital Markets Board (SPK). This investment category covers purchases through a qualifying investment fund, not direct purchases of real estate.

, as verified by the Capital Markets Board (SPK). This investment category covers purchases through a qualifying investment fund, not direct purchases of real estate. Private pension system investments (BES), as verified by the Insurance and Private Pension Regulation and Supervision Agency (SEDDK).

Investment Holding Period

Investors will be required to block the investment for at least half of the residence permit period. The Presidential decree on investor residence permits is available in the Official Gazette at https://www.resmigazete.gov.tr/eskiler/2026/11/20261118-3.pdf.

Conclusion: Investor Residence Permits and Citizenship by Investment

Türkiye continues to promote foreign investment by expanding the options for obtaining residence permits. Some criteria for the expanded investor residence permit category are similar to those of the citizenship by investment program, but this residence permit category does not qualify investors for citizenship by investment. It is therefore a substantially easier category for which to qualify.

For guidance on citizenship by investment or standard work permit procedures in Türkiye, please contact a Bener Law Office attorney.