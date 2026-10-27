Scope Of The Regulation On Manufacturing Facilities For Medicinal Products For Human Use Expanded

The Regulation Amending the Regulation on Manufacturing Facilities for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“Amending Regulation”), published in the Official Gazette dated 21.10.2026 and numbered 33407, introduces amendments to the Regulation on Manufacturing Facilities for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“Regulation”).

The amendments expand the categories of products that may be manufactured at the relevant facilities, introduce definitions for certain product types, establish a new provision concerning the qualifications of persons eligible to serve as responsible managers at facilities manufacturing medicinal products derived from human blood or plasma, and update the titles of inspection personnel.

New Product Categories Added to the Scope of Manufacturing Activities

The Amending Regulation amends the third paragraph of Article 7 of the Regulation, expanding the categories of products that may be manufactured at facilities for medicinal products for human use, subject to certain conditions.

Accordingly, without prejudice to the provisions of the relevant legislation:

Traditional herbal medicinal products may be manufactured in the same areas as medicinal products for human use, provided that they are in an appropriate form, the manufacturer implements measures to prevent cross-contamination, and such measures are submitted to and approved by the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency (“ Agency ”).

”). Foods for special medical purposes, cannabis-derived products, aromatherapeutic products and medicinal herbal teas may be manufactured at facilities for medicinal products for human use, provided that separate areas, dedicated equipment and separate ventilation systems are used, and a risk assessment concerning cross-contamination is submitted to and approved by the Agency.

Nevertheless, the manufacturing conditions and Agency approval requirements stipulated under Article 7 of the Regulation remain applicable. Accordingly, these amendments do not grant general authorisation to manufacture the relevant products without any additional assessment or approval procedures.

New Product Definitions Introduced into the Regulation

The Amending Regulation introduces definitions of aromatherapeutic products, traditional herbal medicinal products, cannabis-derived products, foods for special medical purposes and medicinal herbal teas under Article 4 of the Regulation.

Accordingly:

Aromatherapeutic products are defined as products prepared in pharmaceutical forms using essential oils obtained from botanical sources, either individually or in combination, which exert their effects through aromatherapy methods.

Traditional herbal medicinal products are defined as products whose traditional use has been demonstrated or scientifically validated, which have indications consistent with their traditional use and are administered externally, orally or by inhalation.

Cannabis-derived products are defined as encompassing medicinal products, health products, personal care products and supplementary products derived from cannabis.

Foods for special medical purposes are defined as products specially formulated and manufactured through industrial processes for use under medical supervision in the dietary management of patients with specific medical conditions.

Medicinal herbal teas are defined as preparations containing 1 or more herbal drugs of pharmacopoeial quality, used for therapeutic purposes through specified preparation methods.

Requirements for Responsible Managers at Facilities Manufacturing Blood- and Plasma-Derived Medicinal Products

The Amending Regulation introduces a new paragraph to Article 9 of the Regulation, expanding the range of persons eligible to serve as responsible managers at facilities manufacturing medicinal products derived from human blood or plasma.

Under the existing provisions of the Regulation, responsible managers are generally required to have at least 2 years of practical experience in manufacturing, quality assurance or quality control activities at manufacturing facilities authorised by the Agency or the competent authority of the relevant country. This experience requirement does not apply to professionals holding a doctoral degree in the relevant fields.

The new provision also allows persons who have served as responsible physicians for at least 2 years at regional blood centres licensed under Article 6 of Law No. 5624 on Blood and Blood Products to undertake the role of responsible manager at facilities manufacturing medicinal products derived from human blood or plasma.

Accordingly, the scope of professional experience recognised for the position of responsible manager at such facilities has been expanded to include experience gained as a responsible physician at regional blood centres.

Titles of Inspection Personnel Updated

The Amending Regulation replaces the terms “auditor” and “auditors” with “inspector” and “inspectors” in the relevant provisions of the Regulation.

Furthermore, under the newly introduced definition, the term “inspector” encompasses chief inspectors, inspectors and assistant inspectors serving at the Agency.

Accordingly, the titles of personnel responsible for inspecting manufacturing facilities have been updated under the Regulation.

Entry into Force

The Amending Regulation entered into force on 21.10.2026.

Assessment and Conclusion

The Amending Regulation expands the categories of products that may be manufactured at facilities for medicinal products for human use, subject to certain conditions, and extends the scope of the existing requirements concerning the separation of manufacturing areas, prevention of cross-contamination and Agency approval applicable to the manufacture of such products.

These amendments are particularly relevant for businesses manufacturing different product categories at their existing facilities or planning to diversify their manufacturing activities. Relevant businesses should assess whether their planned manufacturing activities fall within the scope of their existing manufacturing authorisations and whether they meet the technical requirements prescribed under the Regulation.

Furthermore, the expansion of the range of persons eligible to serve as responsible managers at facilities manufacturing blood- and plasma-derived medicinal products provides an additional option for personnel appointments at such facilities.