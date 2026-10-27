Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

Scope Of The Regulation On Manufacturing Facilities For Medicinal Products For Human Use Expanded

Ozbilen Aykut Attorneyship
Explore more from Ozbilen Aykut Attorneyship

The Regulation Amending the Regulation on Manufacturing Facilities for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“Amending Regulation”), published in the Official Gazette dated 21.10.2026 and numbered 33407, introduces amendments to the Regulation on Manufacturing Facilities for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“Regulation”).

TurkeyFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Cansu Akb&#305;y&#305;kl&#305;
Cansu Akb&#305;y&#305;kl&#305;
Author LinkedIn connections

The Regulation Amending the Regulation on Manufacturing Facilities for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“Amending Regulation”), published in the Official Gazette dated 21.10.2026 and numbered 33407, introduces amendments to the Regulation on Manufacturing Facilities for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“Regulation”).

The amendments expand the categories of products that may be manufactured at the relevant facilities, introduce definitions for certain product types, establish a new provision concerning the qualifications of persons eligible to serve as responsible managers at facilities manufacturing medicinal products derived from human blood or plasma, and update the titles of inspection personnel.

New Product Categories Added to the Scope of Manufacturing Activities

The Amending Regulation amends the third paragraph of Article 7 of the Regulation, expanding the categories of products that may be manufactured at facilities for medicinal products for human use, subject to certain conditions.

Accordingly, without prejudice to the provisions of the relevant legislation:

  • Traditional herbal medicinal products may be manufactured in the same areas as medicinal products for human use, provided that they are in an appropriate form, the manufacturer implements measures to prevent cross-contamination, and such measures are submitted to and approved by the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency (“Agency”).
  • Foods for special medical purposes, cannabis-derived products, aromatherapeutic products and medicinal herbal teas may be manufactured at facilities for medicinal products for human use, provided that separate areas, dedicated equipment and separate ventilation systems are used, and a risk assessment concerning cross-contamination is submitted to and approved by the Agency.

Nevertheless, the manufacturing conditions and Agency approval requirements stipulated under Article 7 of the Regulation remain applicable. Accordingly, these amendments do not grant general authorisation to manufacture the relevant products without any additional assessment or approval procedures.

New Product Definitions Introduced into the Regulation

The Amending Regulation introduces definitions of aromatherapeutic products, traditional herbal medicinal products, cannabis-derived products, foods for special medical purposes and medicinal herbal teas under Article 4 of the Regulation.

Accordingly:

  • Aromatherapeutic products are defined as products prepared in pharmaceutical forms using essential oils obtained from botanical sources, either individually or in combination, which exert their effects through aromatherapy methods.
  • Traditional herbal medicinal products are defined as products whose traditional use has been demonstrated or scientifically validated, which have indications consistent with their traditional use and are administered externally, orally or by inhalation.
  • Cannabis-derived products are defined as encompassing medicinal products, health products, personal care products and supplementary products derived from cannabis.
  • Foods for special medical purposes are defined as products specially formulated and manufactured through industrial processes for use under medical supervision in the dietary management of patients with specific medical conditions.
  • Medicinal herbal teas are defined as preparations containing 1 or more herbal drugs of pharmacopoeial quality, used for therapeutic purposes through specified preparation methods.

Requirements for Responsible Managers at Facilities Manufacturing Blood- and Plasma-Derived Medicinal Products

The Amending Regulation introduces a new paragraph to Article 9 of the Regulation, expanding the range of persons eligible to serve as responsible managers at facilities manufacturing medicinal products derived from human blood or plasma.

Under the existing provisions of the Regulation, responsible managers are generally required to have at least 2 years of practical experience in manufacturing, quality assurance or quality control activities at manufacturing facilities authorised by the Agency or the competent authority of the relevant country. This experience requirement does not apply to professionals holding a doctoral degree in the relevant fields.

The new provision also allows persons who have served as responsible physicians for at least 2 years at regional blood centres licensed under Article 6 of Law No. 5624 on Blood and Blood Products to undertake the role of responsible manager at facilities manufacturing medicinal products derived from human blood or plasma.

Accordingly, the scope of professional experience recognised for the position of responsible manager at such facilities has been expanded to include experience gained as a responsible physician at regional blood centres.

Titles of Inspection Personnel Updated

The Amending Regulation replaces the terms “auditor” and “auditors” with “inspector” and “inspectors” in the relevant provisions of the Regulation.

Furthermore, under the newly introduced definition, the term “inspector” encompasses chief inspectors, inspectors and assistant inspectors serving at the Agency.

Accordingly, the titles of personnel responsible for inspecting manufacturing facilities have been updated under the Regulation.

Entry into Force

The Amending Regulation entered into force on 21.10.2026.

Assessment and Conclusion

The Amending Regulation expands the categories of products that may be manufactured at facilities for medicinal products for human use, subject to certain conditions, and extends the scope of the existing requirements concerning the separation of manufacturing areas, prevention of cross-contamination and Agency approval applicable to the manufacture of such products.

These amendments are particularly relevant for businesses manufacturing different product categories at their existing facilities or planning to diversify their manufacturing activities. Relevant businesses should assess whether their planned manufacturing activities fall within the scope of their existing manufacturing authorisations and whether they meet the technical requirements prescribed under the Regulation.

Furthermore, the expansion of the range of persons eligible to serve as responsible managers at facilities manufacturing blood- and plasma-derived medicinal products provides an additional option for personnel appointments at such facilities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Medical Malpractice In Health Tourism In Turkey: A Guide For Foreign Patients

Turkey has become a major destination for medical tourism, but when treatment goes wrong abroad, patients often don't know their legal rights. This guide examines the regulatory framework governing health tourism in Turkey, common causes of medical malpractice in cosmetic and dental procedures, and the practical steps foreign patients can take to pursue compensation claims under Turkish law.
TurkeyFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Oran Partners Law Firm
Oran Partners Law Firm
Article

New Pricing Communiqué Following The New Pricing Decision For Medicinal Products For Human Use: Increase Of The Euro Conversion Rate To 65% Of The Previous Year’s Average And Details Of The Pricing Incentive For The First Equivalent/Generic Product

Turkey's pharmaceutical pricing system undergoes a major restructuring with the publication of the New Pricing Communiqué on August 29, 2026, implementing significant changes including increased Euro/TRY conversion rates, incentive mechanisms for first generic market entry, and the introduction of value-based pricing concepts. The new regulations establish detailed provisions for special product categories while leaving certain implementation details to future secondary legislation.
TurkeyFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Gün + Partners
Gün + Partners
Article

Communiqué On Marks Or Numbers Identifying The Lot To Which Foods Belong Published

Turkey has introduced a new Food Codex Communiqué that fundamentally restructures how food lot identification markings must be determined and displayed on product labels. The regulation shifts responsibility for lot number determination directly to food producers, expands record-keeping obligations, and establishes new compliance requirements that all food business operators must meet by the end of 2026.
TurkeyFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Moroglu Arseven
Moroglu Arseven
Article

Türkiye Artificial Intelligence Action Plan (2026–2030) Published

The Presidential Circular dated 17.08.2026 and numbered 2026/9 (the “Circular”), published in the Official Gazette dated 18.08.2026 and numbered 33344, has put into effect the Türkiye Artificial Intelligence Action Plan (2026–2030) (the “Action Plan”), which sets out Türkiye’s roadmap for artificial intelligence policies for the 2026–2030 period. The Action Plan has also been published on the official website of the Ministry of Industry and Technology.
TurkeyTechnology
Ozbilen Aykut Attorneyship
Ozbilen Aykut Attorneyship
Article

Sermaye Piyasasi Kurulu’nun Halka Açik Şirket Pay Devirlerine İlişkin Yeni Düzenlemesi Hakkinda Bilgi Notu

Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu (“SPK”), 28.08.2026 tarihli ve 52/1589 sayılı kararı (“Karar”) ile VII-128.1 sayılı Pay Tebliği’ne (“Pay Tebliği”) atıfla, payları Borsada işlem gören ortaklıkların belirli pay sahipleri tarafından gerçekleştirilecek Borsa dışı pay devirlerine ilişkin yeni esaslar belirlemiştir. Pay Tebliği’nin 27. maddesi, belirli nitelikteki pay sahiplerinin herhangi bir 12 aylık dönemde ortaklık sermayesinin %10’unu aşan pay satışlarını Borsada gerçekleştirmeden önce SPK onaylı pay satış bilgi formu düzenlemelerini öngörmektedir.
TurkeyCorporate/Commercial Law
Ozbilen Aykut Attorneyship
Ozbilen Aykut Attorneyship
Article

Ödeme Ve Elektronik Para Kuruluşlarinda Uzaktan Kimlik Tespitine İlişkin Yeni Düzenleme Yapildi

04.09.2026 tarihli ve 33360 sayılı Resmî Gazete’de yayımlanan Ödeme Hizmetleri ve Elektronik Para İhracı ile Ödeme Hizmeti Sağlayıcıları Hakkında Yönetmelikte Değişiklik Yapılmasına Dair Yönetmelik (“Değişiklik Yönetmeliği”) ile ödeme hizmeti sağlayıcılarının uzaktan müşteri ediniminde uygulayabilecekleri kimlik doğrulama yöntemlerine ilişkin değişiklik yapılmıştır.
TurkeyTechnology
Ozbilen Aykut Attorneyship
Ozbilen Aykut Attorneyship
Article

Regulation On Measures Amended

The Regulation Amending the Regulation on Measures Regarding the Prevention of Laundering Proceeds of Crime and Financing of Terrorism (“Amendment Regulation”) was published in the Official Gazette dated 07.10.2026 and numbered 33393 and entered into force on the same date. The Amendment Regulation introduces flexibility regarding the requirement to obtain signature specimens in subsequent transactions, increases the monetary thresholds applicable to customer identification and electronic and crypto-asset transfers, and introduces new provisions concerning compliance audit reporting by obliged parties.
TurkeyTechnology
Ozbilen Aykut Attorneyship
Ozbilen Aykut Attorneyship
Article

Tedbirler Yönetmeliğinde Değişiklik Yapıldı

Suç Gelirlerinin Aklanmasının ve Terörün Finansmanının Önlenmesine Dair Tedbirler Hakkında Yönetmelikte (“Yönetmelik”) Değişiklik Yapılmasına Dair Yönetmelik (“Değişiklik Yönetmeliği”), 07.10.2026 tarihli ve 33393 sayılı Resmî Gazete’de yayımlanarak yürürlüğe girmiştir. Değişiklik ile müteakip işlemlerde imza örneği alınmasına ilişkin esneklik tanınmış, kimlik tespiti ile elektronik ve kripto varlık transferlerine ilişkin tutar sınırları artırılmış ve yükümlülük uyum denetimi raporlamasına ilişkin yeni düzenlemeler getirilmiştir.
TurkeyTechnology
Ozbilen Aykut Attorneyship
Ozbilen Aykut Attorneyship