The Regulation Amending the Regulation on Promotional Activities of Medicinal Products for Human Use (the "Amendment Regulation"), published in the Official Gazette dated 21.11.2026 and numbered 33437, introduces amendments to promotional methods for medicinal products for human use, the scope of products that may not be promoted, and notification periods for scientific meetings and product promotion meetings.

Inclusion of Manufacturing Facility Visits as a Promotional Method

Article 2 of the Amendment Regulation amends Article 5, paragraph 2, subparagraph (b) of the Regulation on Promotional Activities of Medicinal Products for Human Use (the "Regulation").

Under the previous provisions, promotional activities targeting healthcare professionals could be carried out by organizing or supporting scientific meetings and product promotion meetings.

Under the new provisions, promotional methods are specified as follows:

Supporting scientific meetings,

Organizing product promotion meetings,

Organizing visits to the manufacturing facilities of marketing authorization or permit holders in Türkiye.

This amendment enables pharmaceutical companies to plan visits to their manufacturing facilities as part of their promotional activities. However, such visits must be conducted in accordance with the promotional principles set out in the Regulation.

Furthermore, under the wording of the amended subparagraph, only "supporting" is provided for in relation to scientific meetings, whereas only "organizing" is provided for in relation to product promotion meetings. The distinction introduced between the terms "organizing or supporting", which previously applied to both types of meetings, may, based on a literal interpretation, be construed as preventing marketing authorization or permit holders from directly organizing scientific meetings and from conducting promotional activities by supporting product promotion meetings. In this regard, it is important to monitor the practices of the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency (the "Agency").

Restrictions on the Promotion of Products Unavailable on the Turkish Market

Subparagraph (ç), added to Article 6, paragraph 2 of the Regulation, prohibits the promotion of products that have been granted a marketing authorization or permit under the applicable legislation but are unavailable on the Turkish market. However, the exceptions relating to promotional activities at international congresses held in Türkiye and information provided directly by the scientific service of the marketing authorization or permit holder upon the written request of a physician, dentist or pharmacist remain in force.

Reduction of Notification Periods for Scientific Meetings and Product Promotion Meetings

The amendment to Article 11, paragraph 3 of the Regulation reduces the notification periods applicable to scientific meetings and product promotion meetings organized or supported by marketing authorization or permit holders.

Accordingly, the minimum period for notifying the Agency has been reduced from 15 business days to 5 business days for domestic meetings and from 30 business days to 10 business days for international meetings. The reduction in notification periods enables marketing authorization or permit holders to plan their meetings within shorter timeframes.

Update to the Legal Basis of the Regulation

The provision governing the legal basis of the Regulation has been updated by removing references to the repealed provisions of Decree Law No. 663 and introducing references to Law No. 1262, Additional Article 13 of Law No. 1219, Law No. 7223, and Articles 506 and 508 of Presidential Decree No. 4. This amendment is technical in nature and does not directly introduce any new obligations relating to promotional activities.

Entry into Force

The Amendment Regulation entered into force on its publication date, 21.11.2026. The Amendment Regulation does not provide for any transitional period or specific transitional provisions.

Assessment and Conclusion

Under the Amendment Regulation, it is important for marketing authorization or permit holders to align their internal procedures, participant selection criteria and expense management processes relating to manufacturing facility visits with the applicable promotional rules; review their promotional plans and materials for products that have been granted a marketing authorization or permit but are unavailable on the Turkish market; and distinguish between promotional activities and scientific information provided under the applicable exceptions in relation to such products.

Although the reduction in notification periods provides companies with greater flexibility in organizing meetings, the provision set out in Article 11, paragraph 3 of the Regulation, requiring the Agency to respond to duly registered notifications within 10 business days and providing that applications are deemed approved if no response is issued within this period, remains in force. Therefore, particularly in relation to domestic meetings, where a notification is submitted 5 business days before the meeting, the period prescribed for tacit approval will not yet have expired on the date of the meeting.

In this context, it is recommended that notifications be scheduled taking into account the Agency's response period and that the Agency's implementation practices concerning the organization of scientific meetings and the support of product promotion meetings be closely monitored.