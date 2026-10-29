Two New CMB Principle Decisions On The Investment Funds Guidelines And Professional Client Thresholds

Recent Developments

The Capital Markets Board (“CMB”) has amended the rules applicable to investment funds and investment firms through two principle decisions published in CMB Bulletin dated 26 October 2026 and numbered 2026/74. Principle decision No. i-SPK.52.4.ao, adopted by CMB’s decision dated 26 October 2026 and numbered 75/1897 (the “Investment Funds Principle Decision”), amended the Guidelines on Investment Funds (the “Guidelines”). Additionally, Principle decision No. i-SPK.37.10, adopted by CMB’s decision dated 26 October 2026 and numbered 75/1899 (the “Professional Client Principle Decision”), raised the financial thresholds required for professional client status upon request and for qualified investor status.

What Does the Investment Funds Principle Decision Introduce?

The Investment Funds Principle Decision amended Article 4.3 of the Guidelines published by the CMB, which sets out the principles applicable to hedge funds. The updated version of the Guidelines has been published on the CMB’s website.

Subject to the provisions of the same scope set out in the Communiqué on Principles Regarding Investment Funds (III-52.1) (the “Investment Funds Communiqué”), the exemption for money and capital market instruments of public institutions and their affiliates has been removed with this amendment. Accordingly, the exemption for these instruments will apply only to the extent provided for in the Investment Funds Communiqué.

The CMB, citing recent market developments, has revoked the phased compliance stages and updated the deadline for full and final compliance to 31.01.2027 with the same amendment.

What Does the Professional Client Principle Decision Introduce?

Under the Professional Client Principle Decision, the total financial assets required for professional client status upon request have been increased from TRY 10 million to TRY 50 million, and the transaction volume requirement from TRY 5 million to TRY 25 million. The thresholds applicable to legal entities, as well as the qualified investor requirements that refer to these provisions, have been updated accordingly.

The decision also removes the exemption granted under principle decision No. i-SPK.37.7 to qualified investors of real estate investment funds (“REIF”) and venture capital investment funds (“VCIF”). These investors will now also be subject to the general thresholds.

Additionally, the decision repeals the transitional provisions. Clients who already hold this status will be required to prove to their investment firm, in writing or electronically, that they meet the new requirements. Clients who fail to do so will only be able to place sell orders in instruments intended for qualified investors. For clients who fall below the thresholds, the procedure set out in Article 30 of the Communiqué on Principles Regarding Investment Firms (III-39.1) and Article 9 of the Communiqué on Sales of Capital Market Instruments (III-5.2) will apply.

Conclusion

The Professional Client Principle Decision has raised the professional client upon request thresholds to TRY 50 million in financial assets and TRY 25 million in transaction volume, and has removed both the exemption granted to REIF and VCIF investors and the provisions preserving existing statuses. Existing professional clients and qualified investors who are unable to prove their investment firms that they meet the new requirements will only be able to place sell orders in instruments intended for qualified investors.

The Investment Funds Principle Decision has revoked the phased compliance steps for hedge funds and set 31 January 2027 as the deadline for full compliance with the limits under Article 4.3., These limits will also apply to public sector issuances with the removal of the exemption granted to public issuers.