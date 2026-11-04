Special Liquidation And Recovery Principles Established For Certain Investment Funds Subject To Liquidation

Law No. 7596 on Certain Investment Funds Subject to Liquidation (“Law”), published in the Official Gazette dated 27.10.2026 and numbered 33413, introduces special provisions governing the liquidation of certain investment funds pursuant to the decisions of the Capital Markets Board of Türkiye (“Board”) dated 17.09.2026, payments to fund unit holders, the recovery of assets unlawfully removed from fund portfolios, and enforcement proceedings against persons responsible for losses incurred by the funds. The Law aims to ensure that liquidation proceedings are conducted with due regard to investors' interests, that assets unlawfully removed from fund portfolios are recovered, and that the recovered amounts are distributed to the rightful beneficiaries.

On the date of publication of the Law, the Board also adopted Decision No. 76/1903 dated 27.10.2026, establishing the implementation principles governing liquidation proceedings and payments under the Law. Accordingly, provisions were introduced concerning the liquidation of investment funds established by Tera Portföy Yönetimi AŞ, Pusula Portföy Yönetimi AŞ and Atlas Portföy Yönetimi AŞ.

Scope of the Law and Conduct of Liquidation Proceedings

The Law applies to investment funds whose liquidation was ordered pursuant to the Board's decisions dated 17.09.2026 and whose liquidation had not been completed as of the date of publication of the Law.

The Law expressly provides that it does not establish a general or permanent liquidation and liability regime for investment funds other than those falling within its scope.

Under the Law, liquidation proceedings will be conducted through entities appointed by the Board, under its supervision and oversight.

The Board is authorised to determine the procedures and principles governing the identification, valuation and realisation of fund assets, identification of fund unit holders, interim and final payments, and order of distribution.

The liquidation process is based on the principle of realising fund assets at the highest possible economic value. Where the Board determines that the market price of an asset does not reflect its actual value or would delay the liquidation process, it may authorise alternative sale methods or the sale of assets outside the stock exchange.

Furthermore, the Board may restrict investors acquiring assets under these arrangements from selling such assets on the stock exchange or carrying out transactions having an equivalent effect for a specified period.

Identification of Fund Unit Holders and Eligibility for Payments

Fund unit holders entitled to receive payments from the liquidation proceeds under the Law will be identified by reconciling the records of Merkezi Kayıt Kuruluşu Anonim Şirketi (“MKK”), the central securities depository of Türkiye, with those of the entities responsible for conducting the liquidation proceedings.

Persons whose fund units were blocked in connection with orders submitted to the Turkish Electronic Fund Trading Platform (“TEFAS”) on or before 17.09.2026, but which could not be executed due to the relevant fund's default or failure to announce its unit price, will also be subject to the liquidation provisions of the Law as fund unit holders.

However, no payments will be made from the liquidation assets or recovery accounts of the funds covered by the Law to persons or entities determined by the Board to have committed or participated in the acts specified under Articles 104, 106 or 107 of Capital Markets Law No. 6362.

These provisions establish specific rules for identifying persons entitled to receive payments during the liquidation process and excluding persons involved in certain capital markets violations from such payments.

Calculation of Net Investment Amounts and Interim Payments

The Law establishes the principles governing the calculation of payments to fund unit holders and the possibility of making interim payments before the completion of liquidation proceedings.

Where the distributable cash obtained from the realisation of fund assets is insufficient to cover the total amount calculated on the basis of the fund unit price applicable at the end of the day preceding the liquidation decision and the number of fund units eligible for payment, the net investment amounts of fund unit holders will be taken into account when determining payments.

The net investment amount will be calculated by MKK based on cash inflows and outflows relating to the fund units held by each investor. The calculation will involve indexation according to the dates of the relevant cash movements, using the arithmetic average of the rates of change in the Consumer Price Index and the Domestic Producer Price Index. Cash outflows will be accounted for using the first-in, first-out method.

The Law also permits interim payments to fund unit holders in funds designated by the Board, to be deducted from the amounts ultimately payable to them from the liquidation proceeds.

Accordingly:

Investors whose net investment amounts are below TRY 1,000,000 may receive interim payments not exceeding the portion of their net investment amounts calculated without indexation.

Investors whose net investment amounts are TRY 1,000,000 or more may receive interim payments of up to TRY 1,000,000.

For funds other than money market funds, interim payments may not exceed the total value of the fund units held in the relevant investor's account, calculated as of the end of the day preceding the date on which the interim payment amount is determined.

Where the available distributable cash is insufficient to cover all payments, the Board may decide to prioritise payments starting with investors holding the lowest net investment amounts, with a view to enabling the greatest possible number of investors to receive payment in full, or to establish a minimum interim payment amount applicable to all investors.

Fund units will not be redeemed in exchange for interim payments; instead, they will be redeemed at the final liquidation payment stage. At that stage, any amounts previously received by a fund unit holder from the liquidation assets, recovery accounts or through other legal means will be deducted from the final payment.

Assets Unlawfully Removed from Fund Portfolios and Liability Regime

The Law establishes a special liability regime governing the identification of assets unlawfully removed from fund portfolios and enforcement proceedings against persons responsible for losses incurred by the funds.

In this context, assets transferred to third parties through transactions that violate applicable legislation, or that formally comply with legislation but lack a genuine economic purpose serving the interests of the fund, will be deemed to have been unlawfully removed from the fund's assets.

Transactions and agreements involving loans, borrowings, advances, guarantees, transfers, assignments, purchases, sales, repurchase agreements and reverse repurchase agreements that are unsupported by consideration or are simulated, as well as similar arrangements, may fall within this scope.

The portfolio management company acting as the founder and/or manager of the fund will be primarily liable for losses or damages incurred by the fund. Where such losses cannot be recovered, in whole or in part, from the portfolio management company, or where it becomes evident that recovery will not be possible, personal liability may be imposed on natural and legal persons determined by the Board to be responsible for the losses, as well as persons found to have acted in concert with them.

The resignation or departure of responsible persons from their positions will not release them from liability arising from transactions and decisions made during the period in which they held office or exercised management or control powers.

Except in cases governed by the Law's special provisions concerning seized assets, the Board will determine the amount of losses or damages on a fund-by-fund basis, identify the responsible persons and their respective liabilities, and notify the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (“SDIF”).

Following such notification, the SDIF will initiate collection and enforcement proceedings under Law No. 6183 on the Procedure for the Collection of Public Receivables. In conducting these proceedings, the SDIF may also exercise the powers conferred upon it under the relevant provisions of Banking Law No. 5411, as specified in the Law.

The administrative courts of Istanbul will have jurisdiction over legal proceedings initiated in this context.

Recovery of Seized Assets and Distribution to Fund Unit Holders

The Law also contains provisions governing the seizure of assets in connection with investigations into acts relating to funds subject to liquidation and the recovery of such assets for the benefit of the relevant funds.

Seizure orders may be issued pursuant to Article 128 of Criminal Procedure Law No. 5271. Cash and capital market instruments that may legally be returned directly to the relevant fund may be transferred to the fund or its recovery account by decision of the competent judicial authorities.

The SDIF may be appointed as trustee in respect of assets that cannot be transferred to the relevant fund. Where appointed as trustee, the SDIF may sell or liquidate such assets without awaiting the conclusion of judicial proceedings and record the proceeds in the recovery account of the relevant fund.

Furthermore, where assets are ordered to be confiscated at the conclusion of judicial proceedings and the court determines that they originated from the fund's assets or represent compensation for losses incurred by the fund, the court may order their transfer to the relevant fund or, if liquidation has been completed, to its recovery account, without their being recorded as revenue of the Treasury.

Amounts collected or returned under the Law will be recorded in separate sub-accounts maintained by the SDIF for each fund. Recovery accounts will be segregated from the SDIF's own assets and may be used exclusively for the liquidation of the relevant fund and payments to its unit holders.

Amounts held in these accounts may not be used for other purposes, pledged as collateral or subjected to attachment, including for public receivables. Nor may interim injunctions or precautionary attachments be imposed on them.

After deduction of mandatory expenses, amounts accumulated in the recovery accounts will be transferred by the SDIF to the entity responsible for liquidation or, where liquidation has been completed, to the Investor Compensation Centre (“YTM”) for distribution to fund unit holders.

Payments made by YTM will be distributed in proportion to the unit holdings of the relevant investors.

Voluntary Repayment Mechanism

The Law permits persons who redeemed their fund units and received payments before the liquidation date of funds covered by the Law to voluntarily repay returns exceeding the amounts calculated using the indexation method prescribed under the Law. Such repayments may be made to accounts to be announced by the Board.

Similarly, persons who earned profits from shares held in the portfolios of the relevant funds and subject to certain capital markets violations may voluntarily transfer returns exceeding the amounts calculated under the methodology prescribed by the Law to the general share recovery account.

This mechanism enables certain returns derived from the relevant funds or capital market instruments to be voluntarily contributed to the recovery process.

Entry into Force

The Law entered into force on 27.10.2026, with retroactive effect from 17.09.2026.

Assessment and Conclusion

The Law establishes a special liquidation, liability and recovery mechanism for certain investment funds whose liquidation was ordered pursuant to the Board's decisions dated 17.09.2026.

The Law introduces specific rules governing the calculation of payments to fund unit holders, permits interim payments of up to TRY 1,000,000 subject to certain conditions, and establishes mechanisms for recovering assets unlawfully removed from fund portfolios. It also introduces special provisions concerning the personal liability of persons responsible for fund losses and collection proceedings to be conducted through the SDIF.

The Law may have significant legal and financial implications, particularly for unit holders of the funds subject to liquidation, portfolio management companies, and natural and legal persons involved in transactions relating to those funds.