Can A Foreign-Owned Company Open A Bank Account In Turkey?

A foreign-owned company can generally open a bank account in Turkey, but company registration does not guarantee that a bank will approve the application. The bank must verify the company, the person acting on its behalf and the individuals who ultimately own or control it. It will also assess the company’s intended account activity. For an investor who needs to receive funds or make business payments soon after incorporation, the time required for these checks can affect when the company becomes operational.

The banking application should be planned alongside setting up a business in Turkey, particularly when the shareholders live abroad or include a foreign company. An account used for a pre-registration capital deposit serves a different purpose from the operating account opened after incorporation. The required documents should be checked with the chosen bank before a visit is scheduled. This article explains what banks review, whether an owner must travel to Turkey, and why applications may be delayed.

Does Foreign Ownership Prevent a Turkish Company from Opening an Account?

Foreign ownership does not, by itself, prevent a company incorporated in Turkey from applying for a corporate bank account. A Turkish limited liability company (LLC) or joint stock company (JSC) may have foreign individual or corporate shareholders. Once registered, the company applies for an account in its own name through a person authorized to represent it. The bank then reviews the application under its identification and customer due diligence procedures.

The distinction between foreign ownership and foreign incorporation matters. A company established in Turkey with foreign shareholders applies as a Turkish legal entity; a company incorporated abroad that seeks an account in its own name presents a different set of corporate and representation documents. In either case, the bank must carry out the applicable customer identification and beneficial ownership checks and obtain information about the purpose and nature of the banking relationship. It may request supporting documents explaining why the business needs an account in Turkey and what transactions it expects to carry out. Registration establishes the Turkish company, but it does not require a particular bank to approve its account application.

Investors should not assume that the company can receive customer payments or transfer operating funds as soon as it is registered. If the account is needed immediately, they should discuss the proposed ownership structure, signing arrangements and expected transactions with the bank before incorporation. Where ownership involves several companies, obtaining and reviewing documents for each level of the structure may take additional time.

What Documents Will the Bank Review?

The bank will usually ask for documents showing that the company exists and who may act on its behalf. These commonly include trade registry records, the articles of association, tax information and documents establishing the representative’s signing authority. The representative must also provide identification. The precise list depends on the bank, the company’s structure and the services requested; our broader guide to opening a bank account in Turkey explains the distinction between personal and corporate accounts.

Where a foreign company is a shareholder, the bank must examine the ownership and control structure sufficiently to meet its beneficial ownership obligations. This may require the foreign shareholder’s registration records, details of intermediate companies and information identifying the relevant individuals behind the structure. Documents issued abroad may require certification and Turkish translation, depending on their origin, the applicable identification rules and the bank’s requirements. An incomplete ownership chain can delay the review even when the Turkish company’s registration documents are ready.

Banks may also ask about the company’s business activities, expected payments and the source of funds entering the account. The information provided should be consistent with the company’s documents and planned operations. For example, a newly formed company expecting substantial international transfers should be prepared to explain their commercial purpose.

Must the Foreign Owner Visit Turkey?

The company may authorize a lawyer in Turkey to handle the application under a power of attorney, provided the authorization covers the relevant banking transactions and the bank accepts representation for its account opening process. A general authority to establish a company should not be assumed to cover every banking service the company needs. The bank may request original documents, additional identification or direct contact with a company representative. Confirming these requirements in advance is especially useful when the owners intend to make only a short visit to Turkey.

Why Do Applications Get Delayed or Declined?

Delays may arise when the ownership chain is unclear, a representative’s authority is insufficient, or information about the company’s intended activity does not match the transactions it expects to make. Documents obtained from abroad can add time if the bank requests further certification or translation. These issues are easier to address before the company is waiting for an incoming payment.

The stage of incorporation also matters. When registering a joint stock company in Turkey, the general rule is that at least 25% of the nominal value of shares subscribed for in cash must be paid before registration into a special bank account opened in the name of the company being formed. The equivalent pre-registration payment requirement does not apply to a Turkish limited liability company. Completing the capital deposit does not, by itself, mean that the bank has approved the account and services needed for day-to-day business transactions. The company should confirm when it can begin receiving and making those payments.