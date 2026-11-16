Turkish Subsidiary, Branch Or Liaison Office: Which Should A Foreign Company Choose?

A foreign company entering Turkey can establish a subsidiary, register a branch or apply to open a liaison office. The right choice depends on what the company intends to do locally. A subsidiary is a separate Turkish legal entity, while a branch operates as part of the foreign parent. A liaison office offers a more limited presence and cannot conduct commercial activities in Türkiye.

This distinction is important. A company planning to sell products in Türkiye, for example, needs a structure that can carry out those activities; a liaison office would not serve that purpose. Liability, permits and the way the Turkish operation will be managed also affect the decision. This article compares the three options to help foreign companies identify which structure fits their plans, alongside the broader steps involved in setting up a business in Turkey.

Turkish Subsidiary: A Separate Company for Local Operations

A subsidiaryis a company incorporated in Türkiye, with the foreign parent as its shareholder. It has its own legal identity and can enter into contracts, employ staff and carry out commercial activities in its own name. Foreign investors commonly choose a limited liability company (LLC) or a joint stock company (JSC). The choice between them depends on the planned ownership, management and financing arrangements.

A subsidiary often suits a foreign company that expects to build an ongoing Turkish business, particularly where it will contract directly with local customers or suppliers. The parent can retain full ownership, but the Turkish company must maintain its own records and meet its tax, accounting and employment obligations. Its separate legal identity is also relevant to liability, although the extent of shareholder or manager exposure must be assessed under the rules applicable to the chosen company type. These points should be settled before incorporation, when the ownership structure, authorised signatories and scope of activities are being defined.

The subsidiary’s legal ability to operate does not replace any licence required for its particular sector. A business intending to import regulated products, for instance, should check the applicable permissions before committing to premises, staff or supply contracts. That review can affect the company’s stated activities and the order in which registration and licensing steps are taken.

Turkish Branch: Operating Through the Foreign Parent

A branch allows a foreign company to conduct business in Türkiye without incorporating a separate subsidiary. It is registered with the Turkish trade registry, but it has no independent legal identity. The foreign company is therefore directly responsible for debts and contractual obligations arising from its branch operations. The branch’s activities must also fall within the parent company’s purposes.

This structure may suit a company that wants its Turkish operations to remain directly within the existing business. It does not require separate shareholders or a statutory minimum capital contribution, although the parent must provide the funds needed for operations. The company should assess its exposure before choosing a branch, particularly if the Turkish operation will enter into substantial contracts or assume significant obligations. Tax treatment and any sector-specific permissions also need to be considered in the context of the proposed activities.

Registering a branch in Turkeyrequires a decision by the foreign parent and documents establishing its current status. The parent must appoint a fully authorised commercial representative resident in Türkiye, and the registration documents must establish that representative’s authority. Documents issued abroad must be authenticated and accompanied by notarised Turkish translations before they can be used in the registration process. Preparing those documents early matters when the company has a target date for opening an office, signing a lease, or starting work with a customer.

Liaison Office: A Presence Without Commercial Activity

A liaison office in Turkey may suit a foreign company that wants to study the Turkish market or maintain a local point of contact before starting commercial operations. Under the general regulatory framework, it requires permission from the Ministry of Industry and Technology, and its activities must stay within the approved scope. Permitted activities can include technical support or training for distributors, but the office cannot conduct commercial activities in Türkiye. Its expenses must be covered by foreign-currency funds sent from abroad. A company expecting its Turkish team to make sales or supply services on a commercial basis should therefore assess a subsidiary or branch instead.

The application must describe the work the office will carry out and include an undertaking that it will not engage in commercial activity. The initial licence may be granted for up to three years. Licences granted for market research or promotion of the foreign company’s products or services cannot be extended. For other eligible activities, an extension requires an application before expiry and remains subject to the Ministry’s assessment. If market research develops into an operating business, the company should arrange an appropriate commercial structure before those activities begin.

How Should a Foreign Company Make the Choice?

Start with the activities the Turkish team will actually perform. If its role is limited to information gathering or coordination within an approved non-commercial scope, a liaison office may be sufficient. If it will sell goods, provide services on a commercial basis or enter into sales or service contracts with customers, the choice is generally between a subsidiary and a branch. The next question is whether the foreign parent wants those operations carried out by a separate Turkish company or directly as part of its existing business.

Before proceeding, the company should identify who will employ staff, sign the lease, obtain any required licence and receive customer payments. A subsidiary involves forming a Turkish company, while a branch requires the parent to appoint a representative and register the branch. Either route may involve tax, accounting and banking steps that need attention before trading begins. Where a local account is essential, thecorporate bank account opening process in Turkeyshould be included in the launch timetable.

Cost is relevant, but the lowest initial setup expense may not reflect the work the business intends to do six months later. A company planning to move quickly from market research to local sales should account for the additional steps that change will require. Checking the proposed activities, parent-company exposure and sector rules at the outset makes the choice more reliable.

Comparison point Turkish subsidiary Turkish branch Liaison office Legal status A separate Turkish company, commonly an LLC or JSC. Part of the foreign company, with no separate legal personality. A local office of the foreign company for approved non-commercial activities. Permitted activities Commercial activities, subject to applicable sector restrictions and licences. Commercial activities within the foreign company’s purposes, subject to applicable permissions. Only approved non-commercial activities, such as market research, representation or certain technical support functions. Capital and funding Statutory minimum share capital depends on the company type. No general statutory minimum capital; the registration documents must state the capital allocated to the branch. No company share capital requirement. Expenses must be funded by foreign currency transferred from abroad. Typical reason to choose it To build a Turkish business through a separate legal entity. To conduct Turkish commercial operations directly through the existing foreign company. To maintain an approved non-commercial presence before, or separately from, local commercial operations.

Common Mistakes Before Entering the Turkish Market

A liaison office that makes sales breaches the prohibition on commercial activities. If an inspection establishes that it is conducting commercial activities, its operating permission is revoked and the relevant authorities are notified. For a branch, the foreign company remains directly responsible for obligations arising from Turkish operations. Incorporating a subsidiary or registering a branch does not, by itself, provide a licence for a regulated activity. The company should confirm that its chosen structure and permissions cover the intended activities before signing customer contracts or setting a launch date.

Before signing corporate documents abroad, the parent should check that its approvals and the powers granted to its representatives match the chosen structure and intended activities. A law firm in Turkey can review the proposed arrangements and registration documents before the company commits to premises or customer contracts.

Frequently Asked Questions About Business Structures in Turkey

Can a foreign company own 100% of a Turkish subsidiary?

Yes. Foreign investors can establish an LLC or JSC in Türkiye without a Turkish shareholder, although particular sectors may have additional restrictions.

Can a Turkish branch sign contracts with customers?

A registered branch can conduct commercial activities on behalf of its foreign parent, subject to its registered activities and any required sector permits. Because the branch is not a separate legal entity, the parent should assess the obligations those contracts create.

Can a liaison office issue invoices or make sales in Türkiye?

No. A liaison office is authorised for approved non-commercial activities and cannot be used to carry out local sales. A company planning to generate revenue through its Turkish presence should consider a subsidiary or branch.

Can a company start with a liaison office and establish a subsidiary later?

Yes, if its initial activities qualify for a liaison office. Establishing a subsidiary later requires a separate incorporation process, because the liaison office licence does not become a company registration. The subsidiary should be ready to conduct business before the Turkish team begins commercial activities.