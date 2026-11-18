Thailand’s Department of Business Development (DBD) has introduced a new framework through guidelines officially published on October 2, 2026, that significantly narrows the scope of business activities eligible for a foreign business certificate (FBC) based on privileges granted by the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT). The new framework significantly limits the eligible activities that foreign businesses operating in industrial estates may be authorized to engage in under an FBC.

Background

Under the Foreign Business Act B.E. 2542 (1999) (FBA), foreign nationals generally may not engage in restricted businesses listed in the FBA without first obtaining a foreign business license (FBL), which requires approval by the commerce minister (with the advice of the Foreign Business Committee), or by the director-general of the DBD.

Section 12 of the FBA provides a streamlined alternative by allowing foreign businesses that have been granted investment promotion under the investment promotion law, or that have received written permission to operate a business in an industrial estate under the IEAT law, to notify the director-general of the DBD to obtain an FBC, which permits the holder to operate the relevant restricted business for the activities and duration covered by the underlying promotion or IEAT permission.

Narrower Eligibility Criteria

Previously, the FBC route based on IEAT privileges was available for a broad range of service activities. The new framework sets out more specific eligibility criteria, focusing on manufacturing and export-related activities:

Manufacturing activities: An FBC will be available only for certain manufacturing activities specified in the restricted business categories under the FBA, such as the manufacture of carved wooden products, plywood, veneer sheets, chipboard, and hardboard.

An FBC will be available only for certain manufacturing activities specified in the restricted business categories under the FBA, such as the manufacture of carved wooden products, plywood, veneer sheets, chipboard, and hardboard. Export-related activities: Only certain service businesses directly related to the export of goods for sale overseas, such as warehousing services for export products and international transportation management services, will be eligible for an FBC.

As a result, certain commercial and service activities, such as equipment repair and after-sales services, that were previously eligible for an FBC based on IEAT privileges will no longer qualify under the new framework.

Business Outlook

The new criteria are expected to affect the DBD’s review of FBC applications based on IEAT privileges, particularly in determining whether the proposed business activities fall within the eligible categories, which are now relatively limited in scope.

Thus, foreign investors planning to operate businesses in industrial estates, as well as existing business operators, should carefully assess whether their intended activities fall within the scope of eligible categories.

If the activities do not qualify, alternative routes should be considered, taking into account the respective requirements and approval timelines. These may include obtaining an FBL; applying for an FBC under Section 12 of the FBA on the basis of Board of Investment (BOI) promotion; or, where the foreign investor is a national of a country that has a treaty or agreement with Thailand under which Thailand has granted market access commitments, applying for an FBC on the basis of the relevant treaty, subject to any relevant conditions.